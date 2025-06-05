SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Discusses Her New Take On Lois Lane; Shares Photos From S Magazine Shoot

In a new interview, Superman star Rachel Brosnahan talks about stepping into the role of this latest big-screen take on Lois Lane. We also have some photos from her recent S Magazine shoot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 05, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

In James Gunn's Superman, Rachel Brosnahan will make her debut as the fourth big-screen (there have been many more on TV) incarnation of Lois Lane after Margot Kidder, Kate Bosworth and Amy Adams.

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel star has previously clarified that she wasn't setting out to completely reinvent the character, but during a new interview with S Magazine, she explains why she felt comfortable putting a modern spin on Clark Kent's love interest, who was often depicted as little more than a damsel in distress in her earliest comic book appearances.

“She’s one of the characters that’s evolved the most in the history of the comics,”

“On the surface, I understand this character pretty well," Brosnahan continued. "We’re very similar in a lot of ways. I understand her passion, her determination, and her feeling motivated by the word ‘no,’ ”

Brosnahan also spoke about her first experience working on a such a massive, FX-heavy production.

“I’ve never felt like a worse actor in my life!” she says, laughing. "I was like, ‘Fun! Turns out superhero movies are just like all the other ones!’ And then we started hanging from wires, shooting with fake animals that weren’t actually there, and doing all sorts of other jazz that’ll get added in post. But it was great. You learn really quickly what you are and aren’t good at. If we do another one, I’m going to have to go to mime school and learn a thing or two about acting with invisible stuff—because that was a first for me.”

We're not sure if Superman will get a direct sequel (it all depends on how this first one performs at the box office), but we're sure Gunn and co. have future plans for Miss Lane in the DCU one way or the other.

Superman also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

