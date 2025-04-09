SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Talks Lois Lane's Dynamic With Krypto; Possible Trailer Release Date Revealed

Superman star Rachel Brosnahan has shed new light on the unique dynamic between Lois Lane and Krypto, while we also have an update on when the next trailer for the DC Studios reboot will be released...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 09, 2025 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman is fast approaching, and there's a lot of intrigue surrounding what we'll see from these iconic characters in the DCU. Rachel Brosnahan appears to have been perfectly cast as Lois Lane, a character fans have been waiting to see done right on the big screen for a long time. 

A recent plot leak shed new light on Lois's dynamic with Clark Kent and the Man of Steel. Now, we have comments from Rachel Brosnahan about what the intrepid Daily Planet reporter thinks about Superman's super dog, Krypto.

"She's definitely not a dog person," Brosnahan told CBR. "I don't think she's an animal person. She has sh*t to do. She does not...Krypto is not her favourite character, I should say, in the new Superman film."

We don't know how much screentime Lois and Krypto will share, but set photos suggest the mischievous pooch will cause chaos in Metropolis. 

These comments come after the Superman star confirmed that the movie won't be an origin story. "We've seen the origin story done so well a number of different times, but we come into a world that already exists - Lois and Clark are working at the Daily Planet, monsters exist in Metropolis, Lex Luthor has LuthorCorp," Brosnahan teased. "We drop in at this point in their relationship that I've never seen before."

A new 5-minute sneak peek for Superman was released last week and played in front of A Minecraft Movie in theaters this past weekend. There are already rumblings about a new trailer, and we're hearing it will arrive on April 18. 

That's "Superman Day" and is something DC Studios and James Gunn are already promoting with videos like the one below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Gambito
Gambito - 4/9/2025, 5:19 AM
Excellent I like that, say whatever you want about the movie but she’s a great choice for Lois and looks the part 100%
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/9/2025, 5:44 AM
Oh wow, Gunn being supported by Jim Lee.

While Marvel is always ditching their comicbook writers. Lolz.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2025, 5:46 AM
I hope we do get a new trailer on the 18th because I’ve been itching for more footage!!.

Also the Lois & Krypto dysfunctional dynamic sounds fun.

