SUPERMAN Test Screening Report Praises David Corenswet; DC Japan Shares New Teaser And Release Date

Much has been said about Superman's internal test screenings in recent weeks. Positives and negatives have been shared by those who claim to have seen it, though the consensus is largely good and points to this being a strong start for the DCU in theaters.

That's not overly surprising given James Gunn's track record in the comic book movie realm, though the filmmaker's approach isn't to everyone's liking and that's called his suitability for a Clark Kent story into question.

Will Superman be more Guardians of the Galaxy than The Suicide Squad or entirely its own thing? That remains to be seen. Talking during The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider shared another brief update about what he's been hearing.

"I got a recent test screening report from somebody who saw it and, yeah, they liked it," he explained. "They thought David delivered as the Man of Steel. They thought Gunn did a good job balancing the heart and humour, and they said it's around 140 minutes approximately."

"Some people don't love it, some people think it's too jokey or the tone's off or they saw the comedy out of context," Sneider continued. "Some people really like it. There's a range of opinions."

Yesterday, we all started getting excited after DC Japan shared an X post promising that something would arrive "tomorrow" (now today, March 21). As we theorised, it was just a release date update as Superman has moved from July 18 to July 11 in the country.

The news was accompanied by a brief teaser. However, we're disappointed to report that it contains no new footage from Gunn's long-awaited reboot. Next month's CinemaCon remains the most likely destination for the Man of Tomorrow to take centre stage in a new sneak peek.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.