Surprise Box Office Behemoth NE ZHA 2 Gets European Release Date

Surprise Box Office Behemoth NE ZHA 2 Gets European Release Date

Story about a demon child raised by humans, Ne Zha 2 will be released in the UK and Ireland March 21st and in 37 more countries in the coming weeks.

News
By vectorsigma - Mar 21, 2025 02:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: variety.com

Good news for our folks in the UK and Ireland. Chinese box office darling Ne Zha 2 will be released this weekend, on Friday, March 21 and will be followed by 37 other countries in the coming weeks. Previews have started as early as March 14.

Ne Zha 2 is a follow-up to an also succesful 2019 Chinese film Ne Zha about a demon boy raised by humans and strives to cultivate himself and protect the people around him from demons and gods. It has broken multiple box office records including the highest grossing Chinese film of all time, the highest grossing animated film of all time beating Inside Out 2, and placing within the top 5 highest grossing films of all time, beating the likes of Spider-man No Way Home, Avengers Infinity War, and Star Wars the Force Awakens, with $2.07B as of writing.

The film is inspired by Chinese mythology with stories dating back to the 16th century under the title "Investiture of the Gods." He is a protection deity who is both heroic and rebellious in nature. For those familiar with Sun Wukong and the story of Journey to the West, Ne Zha was one of the warriors who faced him when he wrecked havoc in heaven.

With a reported $80M budget, the movie features breathtaking animation that took about 4,000 animators to make in 5 years with about 2,000 visual effects shots. The third act alone features about a reported 200 million individually animated characters.

Characters include Ne Zha 2, reincarnation of the demon orb, born to human parents Li Jing and Lady Yin in a fictional setting called Chentang Pass. He is guided by his master Taiyi Zhenren and along the way meets Ao Bing, a reincarnation of the spirit pearl and third son of Ao Guang, the Dragon King of the East Sea. Ao Bing, on the other hand, is trained by Taiyi's martial arts brother, Shen Gongbao.

Much has been said about the film's sucess in China, and good word of mouth will now spread in the west with the European release. It will be remembered that it was released on a limited capacity in the US and Canada February 14 but did not get much attention due to being released at the same time as Captain America Brave New World.

The film is now sitting at 93% tomatometer with 14 reviewers, and at 99% popcornmeter with 1,000+ reviewers.

COYOTE VS. ACME Movie Saved As Warner Bros. Reportedly Set To Sell Film For $50 Million
Related:

COYOTE VS. ACME Movie Saved As Warner Bros. Reportedly Set To Sell Film For $50 Million
NE ZHA 2 Passes STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS To Become Fifth Highest-Grossing Movie Of All Time
Recommended For You:

NE ZHA 2 Passes STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS To Become Fifth Highest-Grossing Movie Of All Time

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AnEye
AnEye - 3/20/2025, 2:12 PM
What a great read while I take a shit. If only this article was paper so I can just wipe my ass with it.
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/20/2025, 3:02 PM
This guys boner for this movie is excessive
chumpchampion
chumpchampion - 3/20/2025, 3:52 PM
Ha guess it was only a matter of time before all those comments turned into a full blown article! But good on you for putting some positive passion behind a film you clearly think people here would appreciate considering our collective tastes for comic book style stories & bombastic action visuals. I, along w others you've informed on comment threads, am looking forward to seeing this - I just wish it was on bigger screens again to take it all in! Maybe an American re-release is incoming based on it's continued success? Thanks again for the Ne Zha infos!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/20/2025, 8:29 PM
@chumpchampion - thanks man. I have been meaning to write articles here even before knowing about this film. It just gave me the push to actually do it.

Im surprised you saw this article as i havent seen it posted on the main site and I am still not sure about the process to do that (cc @MarkCassidy)

I also think an American re release will happen soon once enough clout builds up in the west starting with the European release.

When it does, watch it in the biggest screen possible.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/20/2025, 8:31 PM
@chumpchampion - it has been released in the US, but it’s a very limited release. If I were to try to see it now, I would have to drive about four hours from Tallahassee to Orlando. Maybe it will get a wider release.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/20/2025, 10:08 PM
@RolandD - im guessing they are trying to push for a dub this early and re release in the US. Ive seen a couple of feedback that they tend to prefer dubs. Let's see what happens
RolandD
RolandD - 3/20/2025, 8:39 PM
Well, written, my friend. Yes, you may have an obsession with this movie but my clinical assessment is that it is a healthy obsession. Also, IMHO this article was straight facts. I wouldn’t have any idea how much you really like this movie except for your comments, not the article.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/20/2025, 10:00 PM
@RolandD - thanks man. I really dont understand how you guys are seeing this without it being posted on the main site.

I only check this through my article list and got surprised it had comments.

I just wanted to geek out with the others soon as no one else has watched it yet 😁 hopefully with the UK release, some folks can provide feedback on it.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/20/2025, 10:16 PM
@vectorsigma - I wouldn’t have seen it except you mentioned writing an article so I looked for it. It took a little digging before I found it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/20/2025, 10:21 PM
@RolandD - i see. I already asked our regular contributors to help clarify how to publish articles properly. Once that is clarified i can write my spoiler free review 😆
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/20/2025, 10:02 PM
@MarkCassidy @RohanPatel

Need your guidance on what is the process for articles to be featured on the main site. Like how does it get published there the soonest? Do you need to review? Now that I tried it, i can contribute more. Thanks.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/20/2025, 10:05 PM
cc @ChandlerMcniel too becausr i also see you as a regular controbutor
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 3/21/2025, 3:15 AM
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/21/2025, 3:44 AM
@CerealKiller1 - this is not on the main site so seeing comments is welcome 😂
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 3/21/2025, 7:05 AM
@vectorsigma - Kidding aside, I do like seeing this kind of positivity on the site. Just wish you would extend the same respect when other people are excited for stuff you don’t like!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/21/2025, 7:30 AM
@CerealKiller1 - oh i try to respect it when people like things i dont like.

But that doesnt mean i cant debate about why i hate it and just go along. Sometimes, the discussion gets heated, both sides even call names to each other, but in the end, i still respect our differences

If and when you see this, you can do the same. And i even am starting to get hate comments for being annoying and it is fine with me. 😂

Its good that you are pointing that out though. We cant always all agree on something. But i feel this will be it imo
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/21/2025, 11:52 AM
@NateBest this is my first article and would like to understand how you go about putting articles in the main site. What if you are busy? How do we have it posted right away?

Just so I know for my future writeups 😀
NateBest
NateBest - 3/21/2025, 2:48 PM
@vectorsigma - This is a pretty good post! I've modified a few minor things and changed the date/time so that it will be on the homepage.

Make sure and go through the Content & Quality Guidelines when you have a minute:
https://comicbookmovie.com/about/quality/

Also note that unless there's a superhero or comic book tie, this type of post would go up on Toonado.com (the most applicable site). If there is a common thread with another site, it can be posted there as well but requires a few changes as they can't be exactly the same (different banner image, different headline, different summary, and slightly different body/content).
narrow290
narrow290 - 3/21/2025, 3:14 PM
@vectorsigma - when does this release in the US?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/21/2025, 3:03 PM
@vectorsigma - Great job! I'm excited to check these movies out
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/21/2025, 3:10 PM
The first one was meh at best, I'm actually curious after all the articles on here about it, if this an improvement that actually lives up to the hype🤷🏾‍♂️
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/21/2025, 3:23 PM
"How Chinese nationalism made Ne Zha 2 the biggest animated film of all time"

https://www.indiewire.com/features/commentary/what-is-ne-zha-2-biggest-animated-movie-ever-1235098893

Apparently it's quite anti-American too, which is no surprise of course:

"Nezha 2 is anti-government, but it is anti-American government. The villain in the movie is obviously America. For starters that white palace looks like the Pentagon. The "jade pass' is a metaphorical "green card', it even has an eagle on it. And the opening of that big cauldron (where they turn people into those ball things) have the US dollar sign on it. It represents the US dollar hegemony. If you think about it, the whole story is about anti-hegemon. The "demon and monster" races represent the global south, they get turned into those medicinal balls and then consumed by the race the gods. In the movie, the race of the gods pasture the demon/monster race about virtues and say how they should work to become like one the gods, but in reality the race of the gods stuff the monsters into that big cauldron with the US dollar sign on the opening, and turn them medicinal balls, which the gods consume to make the god race more poewrful. This is exactly what the USA and the west does to the global south. This is why the movie gained such a large following in China, becuase it resonates with their expeirences of being oppressed by imperialistic powers like the USA. The reason American and western audiences don't get the movie's message is because as a citizen of your own country you don't realize how big a bully your own USA government is to the rest of the world and what they are doing to other countries."
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 3/21/2025, 3:37 PM
I am going to watch it next week in Germany.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/21/2025, 3:42 PM
We should Mass support this film to make Snow White AND Captain Cant Get a Loan failures even More embarrasing for Disney

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder