SUPERMAN: A New Look At James Gunn's DCU Movie Could Be Released Imminently

An international DC social media account has dropped an intriguing Superman tease today and it looks like we could get a new sneak peek as soon as this week! Find everything we know so far right here...

By JoshWilding - Mar 20, 2025 08:03 AM EST
DC Studios released the first Superman trailer last December and the sneak peek quickly broke viewership records (all while confirming that, yes, people still care about the Man of Steel). 

With the reboot's July release date nearing, we anticipate seeing much more from the first DCU movie in the weeks ahead. New trailers and posters are somewhere on the horizon and it surely won't be too long before Superman adorns the cover of Empire Magazine. 

There's a lot of buzz on social media this morning as the DC Japan X account just shared the movie's logo along with the word "TOMORROW." When the post was published, it was around 7pm on Thursday evening in Japan, meaning something could be heading our way as soon as this Friday, March 21. 

If so, we'd imagine the official U.S./global social accounts will soon chime in with their own teases. Alternatively, this might be as simple as Superman news somehow tied to Japan - an upcoming event or release date update, for example - so we'd advise against getting too excited. 

The next Superman trailer is still expected to be released during CinemaCon in Las Vegas next month but attendees may get a separate, exclusive preview separate from whatever's - potentially - dropping tomorrow. 

"I want them to see the big silver-age science fiction stuff, the romance, the action beats, Krypto and the one really potent line in the trailer for me, the line that really moves me, is when he says 'Krypto take me home!'" Gunn said of the first teaser. "Then Krypto starts dragging Superman home and that at the end of the day what this is all about for me - this is about bringing the innate goodness of Superman and bringing it home."

"I want to bring this character home. I want to bring this battered world to a brighter place - bringing the healing home. Hopefully Superman can be a symbol of that. I think this is the right time for this movie and I am excited about people seeing the trailer but I am also excited about people seeing this as a true representation of the film," the filmmaker added.

Stay tuned for Superman updates as we have them.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 3/20/2025, 8:09 AM
This year is flying by. It's hard to believe we're nearing 3 months out from this movie releasing.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/20/2025, 8:18 AM
@TheWinkler - Yes. My wife and I were just saying that this morning. March is almost over and I'm was just getting used to writing 2022 on documents.

I'm a big movie lover and what's sad is nothing so far has been worth watching or worth talking about.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/20/2025, 8:27 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Ne Zha 2. The most epic movie in a while. Try it when you see it in theaters, still rare sightings in the west
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 3/20/2025, 8:30 AM
@TheWinkler - And it's almost April.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 3/20/2025, 8:36 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Man, same. There have been several movies and series that I have said I was interested in checking out, but when time comes, I'm completely indifferent.

Tbf, the last year has been wild and I feel like all I do is work and sleep and when I get free time, I'd rather just spend it with my kid than watching something.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/20/2025, 8:49 AM
@TheWinkler - Ne Zha 2. Try it when you see it in a theater near you. You will thank me later
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 3/20/2025, 8:12 AM
The second trailer is probably attached to snow white.
TheLight
TheLight - 3/20/2025, 8:20 AM
Hopefully its a new trailer. And one with a stronger soundtrack. Although this isn't the official, this captures the strength and spirit of Superman and I have seen several fan edits with this.

PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 3/20/2025, 8:23 AM
None of the publicity has worked because Gunn's bad casting and terrible costume choices overshadow everything.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/20/2025, 8:28 AM
@PartyKiller - lolz. This was funny
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 3/20/2025, 8:52 AM
@PartyKiller - 57 million views say otherwise. ?si=zlb4kyZTD_Cf75Fb

Get used to the cast and costumes, you're probably gonna be seeing both for a LONG time...
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 3/20/2025, 9:02 AM
@PartyKiller - Purposefully trying to make shit does seem like a weird choice. With even goofier marketing LOL
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/20/2025, 8:26 AM
User Comment Image
TheLight
TheLight - 3/20/2025, 8:31 AM
@SuperCat - The never ending battle of good vs evil 😂 .
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/20/2025, 8:41 AM
@TheLight - LOL. Indeed!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/20/2025, 8:43 AM
@SuperCat - bald is beautiful
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/20/2025, 8:28 AM
While we wait for Superman, see if you have Ne Zha 2 in your theaters and dont miss the opportunity to see something special.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/20/2025, 8:49 AM
@vectorsigma - bot advertising??
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 3/20/2025, 8:41 AM
Just read The Last Days of Lex Luthor
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/20/2025, 8:48 AM
Wow… is the next trailer actually impotent?
So it can’t have babies???

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2025, 8:55 AM
I doubt it’s a new trailer as of yet since the other regional accounts would have teased it too but the days still young in the U.S atleast so we’ll see.

Anyway can’t wait for more footage now that the vibe has been established , I hope we get more insight into the performances & character interactions in the next one!!.

User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 3/20/2025, 8:59 AM
They look real embarrassed by this project 🤣
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/20/2025, 9:15 AM
BRING IT ON!!!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/20/2025, 9:19 AM
Costume is ass looks like a repurposed Guardians suit
WildBill1798
WildBill1798 - 3/20/2025, 9:19 AM
I'm certain to be the only one who could care less about anything James Gunn is attached to. All of the G.O.G putrid sludge that was troweled out and his 'body of work' sets this clown up to be in charge of the DCU and a wasteful restart of Superman which is more 'true' to the comics? Great, we have Krypto! Brilliant. It's amazing how this world works. What a joke and absolute waste of money. Good luck, Superman.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/20/2025, 9:22 AM
@WildBill1798 - gotg 1 was the only decent thing he's done
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/20/2025, 9:20 AM
I will watch this update with an open mind but.......tbh everything except the clark kent parts has looked like absolute horse 💩💩 so far 😅😅😅
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/20/2025, 9:21 AM
Going to be DC's version of blazing saddles

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

