SUPERMAN: A New Look At James Gunn's DCU Movie Could Be Released Imminently

DC Studios released the first Superman trailer last December and the sneak peek quickly broke viewership records (all while confirming that, yes, people still care about the Man of Steel).

With the reboot's July release date nearing, we anticipate seeing much more from the first DCU movie in the weeks ahead. New trailers and posters are somewhere on the horizon and it surely won't be too long before Superman adorns the cover of Empire Magazine.

There's a lot of buzz on social media this morning as the DC Japan X account just shared the movie's logo along with the word "TOMORROW." When the post was published, it was around 7pm on Thursday evening in Japan, meaning something could be heading our way as soon as this Friday, March 21.

If so, we'd imagine the official U.S./global social accounts will soon chime in with their own teases. Alternatively, this might be as simple as Superman news somehow tied to Japan - an upcoming event or release date update, for example - so we'd advise against getting too excited.

The next Superman trailer is still expected to be released during CinemaCon in Las Vegas next month but attendees may get a separate, exclusive preview separate from whatever's - potentially - dropping tomorrow.

"I want them to see the big silver-age science fiction stuff, the romance, the action beats, Krypto and the one really potent line in the trailer for me, the line that really moves me, is when he says 'Krypto take me home!'" Gunn said of the first teaser. "Then Krypto starts dragging Superman home and that at the end of the day what this is all about for me - this is about bringing the innate goodness of Superman and bringing it home."

"I want to bring this character home. I want to bring this battered world to a brighter place - bringing the healing home. Hopefully Superman can be a symbol of that. I think this is the right time for this movie and I am excited about people seeing the trailer but I am also excited about people seeing this as a true representation of the film," the filmmaker added.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.