NE ZHA 2 Passes STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS To Become Fifth Highest-Grossing Movie Of All Time

Ne Zha 2, the Chinese animated sequel that's been taking the global box office by storm since arriving in theaters back in January, has now passed another major global milestone.

Having already out-grossed Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and dethroning Inside Out 2 to become the biggest animated film of all time, Ne Zha 2 has now taken in a whopping $2.085 billion worldwide to take Star Wars: The Force Awakens' spot as the fifth highest-grossing movie ever at the global box office.

The fantasy adventure is expected to climb as high as $2.1 billion by the end of its theatrical run in China, and is still awaiting release in Indonesia, Japan, and several European markets. This should give the movie another significant box office boost, but can it earn enough to pass Titanic's $2.264 billion and enter the top 4?

Analysts believe it's possible, but the chances of the movie climbing any higher to challenge James Cameron's Avatar films of the mighty Avengers: Endgame seem slim.

Here's how the list of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time currently looks.

Avatar (2009)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Titanic (1997)

Ne Zha 2 (2025)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Inside Out 2 (2024)

Jurassic World (2015)

Ne Zha 2 currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 11 reviews. The critics consensus reads: "A truly all-encompassing sequel best served alongside its predecessor, Ne Zha 2 is a technical and narrative triumph that exceeds expectations and further immortalizes the Chinese legend."

Ne Zha 2's voice cast features Lü Yanting as the child Nezha, reincarnation of the Demon Orb, son of Li Jing and Lady Yin; Joseph Cao as the adolescent Nezha; Han Mo as Ao Bing, reincarnation of the Spirit Pearl and the third son of Ao Guang, Dragon King of the East Sea; Lü Qi as Lady Yin, Nezha's mother and the chieftess who governs Chentang Pass with her husband; Zhang Jiaming as Taiyi Zhenren, Nezha's master, a Taoist xian who lives on the Kunlun; Wang Deshun as Master xian Wuliang; Li Nan as Ao Guang, the Dragon King of the East Sea; Yu Chen as Ao Guang in human form; Zhou Yongxi as Ao Run, the Dragon Queen of the West Sea; and Yang Wei as Shen Gongbao, Taiyi's martial brother and Ao Bing's master.