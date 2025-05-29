SUPERMAN: Test Screening Report Reveals Disappointing Update About Which Characters We WON'T See - SPOILERS

Yesterday, you likely read claims about "significant" changes being made to Superman following test screenings. It wouldn't be the first time we've read negative reports about the movie's quality, so it was easy to buy into the narrative that the DC Studios reboot is in trouble.

It took only a few minutes to do some digging and discover that the original story reworded some recent insights from reliable test screening leaker @ViewerAnon...and painted them in a negative light.

A second composer has been enlisted, but that's not necessarily a major cause for concern. Tweaks in the editing room can also be made right up until the last minute with a movie as big as this. Still, not everyone fully understands how the process works, so it's unsurprising that the report has gained so much traction.

Moving on, that original (trustworthy) insider has shared some insights into what we won't see in Superman this July. Despite rumblings that Brainiac—a villain fans remain desperate to see on screen—will be teased for a potential sequel, it's said, "None of that stuff - Brainiac, Waller, Sam Lane - is in the movie."

"And I've been told directly that there is no post-credit Brainiac tease or anything of the sort," they added.

It's unclear whether the inclusion of those characters was ever actually planned. Filmmaker James Gunn not setting the stage for a specific villain in a possible sequel isn't that shocking, given how much uncertainty surrounds the DCU's future after Superman's release.

While Lanterns and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are in production, Superman underperforming could derail DC Studios' ambitious plans to build a new shared world largely comprised of relatively obscure characters like Clayface, Swamp Thing, and Booster Gold.

One change to Superman that likely will be welcomed is this: "Ultraman did originally punch Krypto in the head, knocking him out with a loud yelp," the leaker explained. "I’ve heard that is no longer in the movie."

As always, stay tuned for updates on Superman as we have them.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.