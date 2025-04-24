SUPERMAN Theory Points To An Unexpected Name From The Comics Being Under Ultraman's Mask - SPOILERS

SUPERMAN Theory Points To An Unexpected Name From The Comics Being Under Ultraman's Mask - SPOILERS

With the Man of Tomorrow set to battle Ultraman in DC Studios' Superman, theories have swirled for a while about who - or what - is beneath the villain's mask. Well, we think it could be Parasite...

Editorial Opinion
By JoshWilding - Apr 24, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman will pit the Man of Tomorrow against the mysterious Ultraman, a formidable character who has spawned many fan theories and rumours.

As we write this, the prevailing opinion seems to be that Ultraman is a Superman clone; will he be revealed as Bizarro or simply a mind-controlled Superman doppelganger who is fully under Lex Luthor's control? Or is this mysterious villain someone else entirely?

There's a compelling theory doing the rounds suggesting Ultraman is secretly Parasite. This stems from the fact that promo art for Superman has changed the colour of his black costume (which is what we saw on set) to purple, with it suddenly looking like it could be a containment suit for a creature like this. 

We should also remind you about that strange energy orb floating above Metropolis in the first look image and teaser trailer. If Parasite loses control, that may well be his next evolution. 

Some fans even believe that the emaciated white alien-like monster from the recent featurette could be a weakened Parasite. If so, Gunn might be combining a few characters - Ultraman, Parasite, and Bizarro - to create a unique big bad for the Man of Steel to face in the DCU reboot. 

The most notable version of Parasite is Rudy Jones, a janitor exposed to toxic chemicals who was transformed into a purple-skinned, energy-draining mutant. Parasite can absorb the life force, memories, and superpowers of anyone he touches, growing stronger with each victim.

However, these stolen abilities are temporary, requiring constant feeding. His insatiable hunger and lack of morality make him a dangerous threat.

Parasite makes way more sense than a straight-up Superman clone, and it seems like the type of creature Lex would create as a mad scientist. We still think an amalgamation of characters is most likely, but Parasite, who appeared in All-Star Superman, remember, will likely be the main one.

Let us know your thoughts on this Superman theory in the usual place.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/24/2025, 12:49 PM
it'll be cornsweat with a moustache
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/24/2025, 12:54 PM
@harryba11zack - Like Henry Cavill in Mission Impossible Fallout? 😆😆
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/24/2025, 12:56 PM
@harryba11zack - A curly ended moustache
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/24/2025, 1:49 PM
@harryba11zack - yeah they could have had him grow the stache and just CGI it off of him for the superman part!
narrow290
narrow290 - 4/24/2025, 2:10 PM
@harryba11zack - hilarious
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/24/2025, 1:04 PM
Parasite would be interesting for sure
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/24/2025, 1:54 PM
@MisterBones - Parasite would be a pretty cool villain to use but I really hope they don't do what josh is saying as a combination of him, ultra man, and bizarro. I don't see the point in making them into one character. Superman doesn't have the most extensive rouges gallery of actual cool villains that can go one on one with him. I can see calling bizarro ultra man before he degrades into bizarro because im kinda over the multiverse due to marvels over use but using all 3 is a little much.
AC1
AC1 - 4/24/2025, 1:08 PM
I mean, could be an interesting take if the logic behind it is - character gets experimented on by Luthor and becomes Parasite - Parasite absorbs Superman's powers and they're able to go toe to toe and perhaps Parasite even overpowers Superman - Parasite absorbs too much of Superman's power and instead of it overloading him in ways we've previously seen in other iterations (things like Parasite essentially drowning in power or overloading and blowing up) it starts to destabilise his body and mind turning him into a Bizarro-like creature
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2025, 1:14 PM
@AC1 - that could be interesting…

Perhaps he starts out as Ultraman but as he gets Superman’s power becomes more monstrous as the film progresses as you said.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2025, 1:11 PM
I think that strange orb looking thing we have seen in the teaser is Solaris who is also from All Star Superman.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I don’t think Ultraman will be Parasite but I think we might have whoever the Hammer of Boravia is become Ultraman via Lex’s experiments since Gunn has said he wanted his Lex to be a scientific genius.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/24/2025, 1:12 PM
Ultraman makes the most sense, he's hiding the fact that he's a Superman clone so that he can blame Superman on bad stuff and it gives Superman the perfect out for how he could beat someone exactly like him minus one major flaw and thats the fact that the sun weakens Ultraman which gives more reason for when he's completely covered up like that.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/24/2025, 1:45 PM
@HashTagSwagg - That’s when he’s from another universe. If they do make Ultraman a clone, I suppose they could explain why the sun depowers him by saying the cloning process altered the Kryptonian dna or something like that. I prefer the idea he’s a clone and starts to lose his shit and degrades into a Bizarro. However, him being a clone that is in a suit to hide his identity so he can secretly pretend to be and blame things on Superman is way too close to Homelander and Black Noir from the comics.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/24/2025, 1:55 PM
@PatientXero - It is but at the same time, the show clearly isn't going that route with the Homelander / Noir thing so the general audience aren't going to be too familar with it if Gunn does something similar.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/24/2025, 2:03 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I agree, but can you imagine the marvel diehards incessant trolling and bashing the movie if that is the case. Even if it is different in the show. I don’t love Parasite idea, but I don’t hate it either.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 4/24/2025, 1:22 PM
Parasite in his comic book form would be cool. Don’t want some
fake big monster just named Parasite in the movie.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/24/2025, 1:37 PM
@TheJester187 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image










User Comment Image
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/24/2025, 2:08 PM
@TheJester187 - I audibly laughed at that loudly. He has been hulking in the comics before, but that wasn’t my jam. I prefer the Superman the Animated series version.

https://images.app.goo.gl/G5TSkbSMYiorf6zr9

This is a really good 90’s comic feature Bizarro.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/24/2025, 2:13 PM
Sorry, idk how to post images or gifs on here.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 4/24/2025, 2:37 PM
@KennKathleen - sadly unless the Rock renegotiates his contract, Superman would be obligated to lose or Parasite would become a good guy half way through the movie.
Steel86
Steel86 - 4/24/2025, 2:11 PM
Alot of theories for this movie. But I want to point out not too much should be looked into when it comes to these tweaks of characters for kids stuff. It happens all the time and means nothing more than wanted to add more color to make it pop more for the kiddos.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/24/2025, 2:50 PM
Parasite be better but theories always 99.99 percent wrong
Thing94
Thing94 - 4/24/2025, 2:56 PM
Ultraman, with Doomsday suit with Parasite colors, got it

