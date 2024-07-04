SUPERMAN: There's Likely A Good Reason For Green Lantern And Hawkgirl's Disappointing Costumes - SPOILERS

Recent Superman set photos featuring Guy Gardner/Green Lantern and Hawkgirl have divided opinions in recent days, but we believe there's actually a very good reason for them wearing such bland costumes...

By JoshWilding - Jul 04, 2024
While many fans have embraced the Man of Steel's costume in DC Studios' Superman after seeing recent set photos, the same can't exactly be said for those worn by Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner/Green Lantern and Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl. 

The first superhero we caught sight of on set alongside the Man of Steel was Mister Terrific. Like the reboot's title character, it looked like he'd stepped straight from the pages of the comic books, making it hard to complain. 

Oddly, both Green Lantern and Hawkgirl are decked out in the same leather gear as Mister Terrific, right down to their jackets. At first glance, it suggests Superman has a serious problem with costume design, prompting concerns the DCU will be inhabited by superheroes all wearing basically the same basic suit design. Pretty uninspired, right?

In reality, there's likely a very good reason for this. 

We first spotted the Lordtech logo on Mister Terrific's chest; its presence made sense in a lot of ways, especially if we were picking up with Michael Holt at an early stage of his career (before he breaks free from Lord and launches his own company, for example). However, we've since seen that logo on Green Lantern and Hawkgirl's suit, essentially confirming they all work for Lord and are part of the same team. 

Looking at the comics and, more specifically an era we know James Gunn is a fan of, common sense says they're part of the Maxwell Lord-funded Justice League International introduced by J. M. DeMatteis, John Ostrander, and Keith Giffen. Sean Gunn is playing that character and James has previously said he intends to portray him as morally ambiguous rather than a full-blown bad guy. 

With that in mind, we believe the DCU will initially consist of superheroes controlled or funded by the government or private corporations. When Superman comes along, he breaks the mould, no doubt explaining why we've seen A.R.G.U.S.' Rick Flag Sr., The Engineer, and Ultraman detaining the Man of Tomorrow. 

Lord's corporate heroes and all dressed in white, the villains we've seen wear black, and Superman stands tall in red, blue, and yellow. This feels like a deliberate stylistic choice on Gunn's part and we believe the Kryptonian will inspire his fellow heroes to do their own thing and - if we're lucky - later don comic-accurate costumes which aren't approved by a PR team.

That's a lot of story to squeeze into Superman, but as disappointing as these suits may be at first glance, we're confident they're part of Gunn's long-term DCU plans and a small part of a much bigger story he intends to tell over the next decade. Lord forcing these on the heroes makes more sense than Guy choosing to don a leather jacket when his ring can make any costume he likes, anyway!

Plus, Superman inspiring his fellow heroes definitely isn't something we'll complain about...

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/4/2024, 3:41 PM
Can't imagine this movie being good. I want it to be but it looks dumb
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/4/2024, 3:43 PM
No, you don't get it, bro...those costumes look like shit
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/4/2024, 3:47 PM
You were today years old when you learned the Guardians in Vol 3 were actually part of Max Lord's gang with their jackets and shiiiieeeeet.
WILDIN' OUT!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/4/2024, 3:54 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Yeah.
This kinda smells a lot like the director of The Flash saying the special effects were "supposed to look bad".
🤣
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/4/2024, 4:01 PM
@Feralwookiee
The damage control squad ALWAYS uses that excuse.

Or when your movie is getting trashed by the audience then they are a victim of "review-bombing" and if it's the critics who are trashing it then in reality "we made the movies for the fans".
valmic
valmic - 7/4/2024, 3:44 PM
All I see now...


ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/4/2024, 3:58 PM
@valmic - Happy strong independent woman's day month.

I know it's too early to start drinking. But it's never too late to try a little ketamine.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/4/2024, 4:17 PM
@valmic - lmfao
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/4/2024, 3:45 PM
Fuxking aweful costumes.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/4/2024, 3:47 PM
They still look like some Party City shit. Hope we get more accurate looks at some point.
RockBottom
RockBottom - 7/4/2024, 3:47 PM
It sounds like an interesting concept for a Superman movie to me.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/4/2024, 3:48 PM
So the costumes suck because it’s part of the story?

Idk man they look like the came out of The Suicide Squad movie. Which although , comic accurate, doesn’t mean they don’t look cheap.
But that movie was meant to be sort of like a parody or trashy take on the genre.

This is a Superman movie. It should be epic and the superhero characters should look larger than life.
Not like they just got their fits at the costume shop lol
AleSir19
AleSir19 - 7/4/2024, 4:24 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - I guess that is the whole point, until now all the costumes and characters we have seen, look and feel real, but this two characters not only feel cheap, but fake. My theory is that this 3 heroes are not real heroes, but instead fake superheroes. A corporate fachade.

To the point where i think that Guy is wearing a wig,that will look like a wig.

And if this is true, then this could be really cool, because i mean, Superman is a real hero, but he has to deal with this corporate fake heroes and the goverment super power groups.
Origame
Origame - 7/4/2024, 4:29 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - you'd think lord would want his team looking appealing to the people in order to generate interest in them. Unless he just really wants his team to corner the mid life crisis dad market 🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/4/2024, 3:48 PM
Guy can make any costume he wants yet still his main outfit still has a jacket in the comics so I don’t understand the issue there aside from the lack of green?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 7/4/2024, 3:55 PM
@TheVisionary25 - To be fair, if your Green Lantern has a lack of Green, it’s an understandable issue for people to have
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/4/2024, 4:00 PM
@CerealKiller1 - oh I agree

It’s my issue with the costume too is the lack of green but people complaining about him wearing a leather jacket is dumb.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 7/4/2024, 4:22 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I misunderstood, my bad. And yes you’re absolutely right. The jacket is actually very on brand Guy!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/4/2024, 4:26 PM
@CerealKiller1 - no problem

I can definitely understand people having more an issue with Hawkgirl though
RolandD
RolandD - 7/4/2024, 3:49 PM
Well said, Josh. I think that you are right.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/4/2024, 3:50 PM
This is what I’ve been saying. These supes are working for corrupt corporation but then Superman comes on the scene like Cap A who can’t be bought and is a rebel of sorts. He exposed the corporation by the end of the film and emboldens the other heroes to ditch their old getups and show up in the third act with their new suits sans LordTech.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/4/2024, 3:56 PM
I love the bowlcut. But white instead of green and blonde instead of red hair? Just no.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/4/2024, 3:56 PM
Like, for real, if that's the theory we're following then pray tell why Supes's costume sucks as well?


Wait...should i be grateful that he's not wearing a jacket and he's not part of some bikers gang??? D:
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/4/2024, 4:07 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Superman when he join's Lord's JL:

Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/4/2024, 4:11 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939
Smallville really was the blueprint for capeshit on the screen all along...
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/4/2024, 4:19 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I wanted that jacket so bad back in the day 😅
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/4/2024, 4:01 PM
I wouldn’t be surprised if someone like The Engineer works for the government (The Authority itself might be a super team for them in this universe) while these 4 are an early incarnation of the JLI that is funded by Max Lord and his corporation.

I do think the story might a bit The Boys esque in that this universe has public superheroes but as of now (for the most part) they are either under the government or corporate owned until Superman comes along…

He isn’t for this agenda since it can restrict the help you can give or good you can do hence he’ll come to inspire the heroes that there is another way
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/4/2024, 4:03 PM
Guy Gardner is the ultimate rebel. The whole reason why his costume looks so different than all the other Green Lanterns is because it's meant to show that he makes his own rules. Now Gunn is trying to convince us that this same guy would follow Lord's dress code and use his power ring to create a matching uniform?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 4:09 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Gunn makes some good movies, but his not known for his comic accuracy. Just look at Drax and Gamora. They have very little in common with their comic counterparts, and let’s not get started on Adam Warlock and Mantis.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 4:21 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Oh and there’s vigilante (though admittedly, I loved the [frick] out of the changes he made, even if it is the character in name only).
AleSir19
AleSir19 - 7/4/2024, 4:32 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I am pretty sure that suit is not made by his ring, i know Gunn, and until now all the costumes have been comic accurate to the point. So i am pretty sure that is just Guy wearing a shitty suit, a really shitty regular suit, which made me ask...

He has the ring? i have so many questions right now.

Because he clearly is not using a suit made by the ring.
grouch
grouch - 7/4/2024, 4:05 PM
im not reading all that. shit costumes, shitt hair. if superman can look like superman hen everyone else should look like their comic counterparts.
PaKent
PaKent - 7/4/2024, 4:06 PM
Hey everyone, I'm a Lantern!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 4:06 PM
Of course, Gunn deliberately made them look like shit. Same with Superman’s, too.

LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 7/4/2024, 4:10 PM
Why does Superman have to make them realize they can dress themselves? This is already [frick]ing dumb.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 4:16 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - I hate these type of tropes.

“Superman has to kill to learn not to kill.”
“Superman has to show everyone else how to be a hero.”

Can none of these characters just not have their own agency these days? 🙄
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 4:18 PM
Btw I’m not saying this is what Gunn’s going for here. Seems like a fan theory or some type of stupid shit Snyder would come up with.
ComicBookSon
ComicBookSon - 7/4/2024, 4:16 PM
So they all have matching uniforms. Okay, fine. Does explain why said matching uniforms look like dogshit?
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 7/4/2024, 4:20 PM
Is it the same reason Superman's suit looks like a shitty baggy BMX suit? The costume designer missed the mark on these costumes. This ain't Guardians of the Galaxy, it's Superman
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/4/2024, 4:22 PM
What's funny is that I know Gunn keeps his ear to floor when it comes to social media.

He sees what's being said about his costume choices 😅
1 2

