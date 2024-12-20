SUPERMAN Trailer Seemingly Confirms That Gorilla Grodd Will Make An Appearance In The Reboot

Another huge Easter Egg has been spotted in the new Superman trailer and it appears James Gunn plans to set the stage for an eventual clash with Gorilla Grodd! You can take a closer look at that here...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 20, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

With Superman, James Gunn is clearly embracing the comic books in a big way. The movie takes place in a world that's already established and, with several familiar faces from the comics already confirmed to appear, we may be able to add another. 

In this week's episode of Creature Commandos, a glimpse into a future where Princess Ilana Rostovic is allowed to live reveals that she and Gorilla Grodd unleash armageddon on the world, killing its heroes as they lead an unstoppable army.

Boravia looks set to be a key location in Superman and, as we explained in our breakdown, the Man of Steel's intervention there could lead to an international incident. 

Some eagle-eyed fans have taken a closer look at a newspaper featured in the teaser and the headline reads, "Hammer of Boravia Creates Havoc Downtown." Beneath that, we see a photo of a character clearly meant to be Grodd. Is the "Hammer of Boravia" the Kaiju Superman battles? We'll have to wait and see. 

If Grodd is out there and looking to conquer the world, that must be a plot point Gunn intends to pick up on in a future project. We're not sure when or where, but the seeds are likely being planted for...something. 

In the comics, Grodd is the Flash's enemy from Gorilla City, a city located in the jungles of Africa which is populated by intelligent gorillas. Beyond this newspaper, we'd expect at least a brief cameo appearance from the villain in Superman

"I'm not gonna set up whole universes with end credits scenes," the filmmaker explained in a recent interview. "I love giving audiences who sit through all of the credits end credits scenes but I'd rather it be something that's fun for fans and not necessarily, 'Hey, we're setting up the whole next part of the universe!'"

Check out this live-action glimpse of Superman's take on Grodd in the X post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 12:14 PM
Interesting , certainly looks like it could be Grodd…

Anyway , Ron Perlman for DCU Grodd!!.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/20/2024, 12:16 PM
Got hyped seeing the Trinity in animation, especially Batman and Robin. Feels so good to know Gunn is making this an established universe.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/20/2024, 12:17 PM
Everyone else is in this movie so he might as well join the party as well.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/20/2024, 12:18 PM
So where does world building end and flatout setting up other movies begin?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 12:20 PM
@MyCoolYoung - good question

It’s a thin line for sure.

I think of this moreso as worldbuilding since Boravia seems to be a part of the film itself rather then just setup for another oroject though I don’t think we’ll see Grodd in this.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/20/2024, 12:26 PM
@MyCoolYoung - This entire movie is just one big commercial; it has nothing of its own.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 12/20/2024, 12:49 PM
@TheJok3r - Superman is just a fly by ;-)
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 12/20/2024, 12:50 PM
@DrDReturns - @TheJok3r - Sorry. *Supermeh
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/20/2024, 12:23 PM
Gorilla Grodd is a monkey, Andy Serkis would be perfect casting as he is king when it comes to playing monkeys in film but he'll be too busy playing MCu/Sony's Knull for a few years. Which means the next in line to play a monkey would be Seth Rogen as it's only logical as he to once played a monkey (dONKEY kong) in the Mario film.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 12:24 PM
Also since Alan Tudyk is in this , i think we can all confirm he’s playing Kelex right?.

User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/20/2024, 12:27 PM
James Gunn is world-building, as he must if he wants to close the chasm the currently exists between the DCU and the MCU.
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 12/20/2024, 12:29 PM
good. the movie needs more in it.


tylerzero
tylerzero - 12/20/2024, 12:36 PM
I'm still not sold on Corenswet's look as Superman (contrary to the majority of early opinions that he looks like a Cavill clone, I don't agree).

His Clark Kent, though...

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 12/20/2024, 12:38 PM
Wow. I'm getting hype. Gunn is going all in on DC lore. Nothing grounded at all. I love this.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 12/20/2024, 12:39 PM
I'm going to keep writing this until someone bites, but there's a face in the clouds at the end. Anyone else see it? If not, I'll up my meds.
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 12/20/2024, 12:46 PM
@theBlackSquare - nope
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 12/20/2024, 12:46 PM
DC Universe the movie.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/20/2024, 1:03 PM
After the disaster of the DCEU and MCU phase 4-5

I'm starting to get the same Hype I used to get way back when


2025

MCU
Fantastic Four: First Steps
Dardevil: Born Again

DCU
Superman
Peacemaker Season 2

