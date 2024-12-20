SUPERMAN Trailer Seemingly Confirms That Gorilla Grodd Will Make An Appearance In The Reboot

With Superman, James Gunn is clearly embracing the comic books in a big way. The movie takes place in a world that's already established and, with several familiar faces from the comics already confirmed to appear, we may be able to add another.

In this week's episode of Creature Commandos, a glimpse into a future where Princess Ilana Rostovic is allowed to live reveals that she and Gorilla Grodd unleash armageddon on the world, killing its heroes as they lead an unstoppable army.

Boravia looks set to be a key location in Superman and, as we explained in our breakdown, the Man of Steel's intervention there could lead to an international incident.

Some eagle-eyed fans have taken a closer look at a newspaper featured in the teaser and the headline reads, "Hammer of Boravia Creates Havoc Downtown." Beneath that, we see a photo of a character clearly meant to be Grodd. Is the "Hammer of Boravia" the Kaiju Superman battles? We'll have to wait and see.

If Grodd is out there and looking to conquer the world, that must be a plot point Gunn intends to pick up on in a future project. We're not sure when or where, but the seeds are likely being planted for...something.

In the comics, Grodd is the Flash's enemy from Gorilla City, a city located in the jungles of Africa which is populated by intelligent gorillas. Beyond this newspaper, we'd expect at least a brief cameo appearance from the villain in Superman.

"I'm not gonna set up whole universes with end credits scenes," the filmmaker explained in a recent interview. "I love giving audiences who sit through all of the credits end credits scenes but I'd rather it be something that's fun for fans and not necessarily, 'Hey, we're setting up the whole next part of the universe!'"

Check out this live-action glimpse of Superman's take on Grodd in the X post below.

“Hammer of Boravia Creates Havoc Downtown.” WITH A PICTURE OF GRODD UNDER IT, SO GRODD IS ATTACKING BORAVIA??? pic.twitter.com/7GXm8mvpHf — Pｪssmaker (Creature Commandos Era) (@PSSMKR) December 19, 2024

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.