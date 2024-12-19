CREATURE COMMANDOS Episode 4 Spoiler Recap: Iconic Hero AND Villain Make DCU Debut; Weasel's Past Is Revealed

In this week's episode of Creature Commandos, "Chasing Squirrels," we finally learn Weasel's tragic past. The Suicide Squad revealed that the seemingly mindless monster had murdered 27 children, though there's much more to the story than that.

The fourth chapter opens with Rick Flag Sr. and Princess Ilana sharing a kiss before the former is forced to say goodbye to her and return to America. Meanwhile, John Economos - who is still injured following the events of Peacemaker and even references the show's alien invasion - is dealing with a lawyer who demands to see her client, Weasel.

Task Force M returns and Weasel remembers meeting a group of kids who shared their snacks with him in a playground. Taking Weasel with them, the kids sneak into a school after finding a door unlocked.

A nearby old man watches as they're "pursued" by the monster and calls the cops before returning home to retrieve his gun. Playing in the basement, the children accidentally start a fire, prompting Weasel to try and save his new friends (the reason he took a liking to the Princess was because she looked so similar to one of them).

However, that nosy onlooker fires off a shot and causes an explosion. Weasel tries in vain to save his friends but the police shoot at him and inadvertently gun down the girl who befriended the Task Force M member before shooting him too. In total, eight died.

Back in the present, Eric Frankenstein watches from afar as the team returns and becomes convinced that Frank is in love with The Bride.

Amanda Waller questions Circe who shows her a vision of what will happen if the Princess isn't killed; having formed an alliance with Gorilla Grodd, Ilana has brutally killed the world's heroes after waging war on Earth; Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Robin, Supergirl, Hawkgirl, Peacemaker, Judomaster, Vigilante, Starfire and more are all shown dead.

The A.R.G.U.S. boss is horrified by what she's seen and despite believing that Themyscira is a myth becomes convinced that Circe is telling the truth. It's revealed that she warned her fellow Amazons of a tsunami, only to be ignored (when it hit, most of them were wiped out).

Waller wants the Princess dead and Rick, not convinced, sets out to warn her. A fight ensues with Eric at his house, though the two eventually form an uneasy alliance.

Task Force M, meanwhile, is sent to kill the Princess, setting the stage for the team to clash with Rick and Eric.

Check out a promo for next Thursday's episode of Creature Commandos (along with a first look at the DCU's Grodd and Batman) below.