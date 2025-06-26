SUPERMAN: Watch James Gunn And Peter Safran's Speech Ahead Of Yesterday's Advance Screening

Superman held a special advance screening on the Warner Bros. Burbank lot yesterday evening for press and social media outlets ahead of the film's official release on July 11th.

DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran were on hand and shared a few words before letting the film roll.

Up first was Gunn, who stated that while his Guardians of the Galaxy films were about his love of cinema, Superman is channeling the love he had reading comic book when he was a kid.

"This has been the hardest movie I've ever made in my life. I hope it's all worth it for you guys. I love the character of Superman but what I also love- when I was a kid, the first time I ever read a comic book. Opening it up and being transported into that other world of monsters, giant robots, superheroes, super villains, magic, and science that was so insane, it looked like magic- really what we're trying to do here is create that comic book for everyone. I think Guardians was really rooted in what I loved in cinema and this movie is really rooted in what I loved in comic book growing up. So I hope that shows up and I hope you guys like it."

Gunn then turned it over to Safran, who stated that he wanted the audience to leave the screening feeling the same way he did after seeing the '78 Richard Donner movie in theaters.

"This movie was made with a tremendous amount of love and compassion. It's about the essential goodness of the human spirit and I hope that when people leave after watching it, they feel about this movie the way I did and I think James did, when we saw the 1978 Dick Donner movie. I hope that you feel that we've succeeded in bringing audiences that same feeling."

James Gunn at the 'Superman' Special Screening pic.twitter.com/zjTWWYl74C — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) June 26, 2025

Elsewhere, David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult were special guests on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. Andor star Diego Luna was a special guest host as Kimmel is on summer vacation.

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult talking to Diego Luna on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about how they both auditioned to play Superman pic.twitter.com/P8fBXkXxEn — David Corenswet News. (@CorenswetNews) June 26, 2025

In other recent Superman news, a new clip from the film also debuted on Kimmel, which sees an enraged Superman confronting Lex in his LexCorp office. It seems the Man of Steel has a bone to pick with the evil genius, concerning the disappearance of someone close to him. CLICK HERE to check it out.