SUPERMAN: Watch James Gunn And Peter Safran's Speech Ahead Of Yesterday's Advance Screening

James Gunn and Peter Safran discuss Superman ahead of yesterday's advance press screening. Plus, Corenswet and Holt appear on Kimmel Live!

By MarkJulian - Jun 26, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman held a special advance screening on the Warner Bros. Burbank lot yesterday evening for press and social media outlets ahead of the film's official release on July 11th.

DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran were on hand and shared a few words before letting the film roll.

Up first was Gunn, who stated that while his Guardians of the Galaxy films were about his love of cinema, Superman is channeling the love he had reading comic book when he was a kid.

"This has been the hardest movie I've ever made in my life. I hope it's all worth it for you guys. I love the character of Superman but what I also love- when  I was a kid, the first time I ever read a comic book. Opening it up and being transported into that other world of monsters, giant robots, superheroes, super villains, magic, and science that was so insane, it looked like magic- really what we're trying to do here is create that comic book for everyone. I think Guardians was really rooted in what I loved in cinema and this movie is really rooted in what I loved in comic book growing up. So I hope that shows up and I hope you guys like it."

Gunn then turned it over to Safran, who stated that he wanted the audience to leave the screening feeling the same way he did after seeing the '78 Richard Donner movie in theaters.

"This movie was made with a tremendous amount of love and compassion. It's about the essential goodness of the human spirit and I hope that when people leave after watching it, they feel about this movie the way I did and I think James did, when we saw the 1978 Dick Donner movie. I hope that you feel that we've succeeded in bringing audiences that same feeling."

Elsewhere, David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult were special guests on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. Andor star Diego Luna was a special guest host as Kimmel is on summer vacation.

In other recent Superman news, a new clip from the film also debuted on Kimmel, which sees an enraged Superman confronting Lex in his LexCorp office. It seems the Man of Steel has a bone to pick with the evil genius, concerning the disappearance of someone close to him. CLICK HERE to check it out.

Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/26/2025, 11:00 AM
For all the faux rage about Gunn being over exposed with the marketing, the man has proven time and again he’s a fan of these characters and stories. I’m so ready for this movie to come out. Even if it fails it wont be for lack of trying.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/26/2025, 11:03 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - is it faux rage? The man has proven to be completely insufferable. His ego has reached the stratosphere
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/26/2025, 11:11 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - i have been ready for this since he was announced as DC head. Never had doubts.

My 3 tickets in day 1 are ready
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/26/2025, 11:13 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Exactly!!

its faux rage to his glazers as in their eyes he's proven himself.

But what about the people who don't feel this way about his movies, are their opinions not allowed to be shared?👀
narrow290
narrow290 - 6/26/2025, 11:13 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Faux and completely unwarranted. This dude has earned our trust
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/26/2025, 12:00 PM
@JurassicClunge

Bro: the last few movies you've named yourself after have been god awful. Brave New World, The Marvels, Jurassic Park (got good word this movies going to suck, too).

There's nothing wrong with liking/disliking filmmakers but some of you are obsessive. It's a Superman movie directed by James Gunn. You've seen his Guardians movies, his Suicide Squad. No one's forcing you to submit yourself to it if you don't like the guy or his movies.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/26/2025, 12:15 PM
@regularmovieguy - ive named myself after movies I'm personally excited for sir! If they end up being crap then I'll admit that they are😅

You say nobody is forcing me to submit myself to this movie yet ive been recently insulted on here at a far greater rate than I was back during days of the troll wars!

Simply for sharing my dislike for some of Gunns choices 😅😅

I wasn't a fan of GOTG2 or 3, I liked GOTH 1 & TSS, couldn't stand peacemaker and so far I'm not liking what I'm seeing with superman that is all👀
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/26/2025, 12:22 PM
@JurassicClunge

Then more power to you. Honestly, I didn't mean to come off as a dick. I like you, you seem like a good dude, we go way back to the BvS troll wars and I do like what you contribute to the site.

These comment sections just come off as a broken record sometimes. I don't like everything Gunn does either - damn near hated GOTG V2 outside of the more somber moments where he wears his heart on his sleeve. Never finished Creature Commandos either.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/26/2025, 11:09 AM
Gunn knows his comics, screenwriting and directing. What more can a cbm fan ask for?

Hating on the guy and this movie is headscratching.

#InGunnWeTrust
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/26/2025, 11:14 AM
@vectorsigma - he's also destroyed a few characters on film by making them a complete joke 😅
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/26/2025, 11:19 AM
@JurassicClunge -

Other than Drax in vol II, I can’t think of a character that he’s actually “ruined”.

You know who really ruined characters… snyder’s murderous stupid Batman, depressed recluse Superman, flash-er, and lexenberg 🤮
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/26/2025, 11:26 AM
@HulkisHoly - ronan the accuser, adam warlock, high evolutionary, nova corps, vigilante is completely different from the comics (personality wise).

What has snyder got to do with this? It seems he's living rent free in your head 👀
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/26/2025, 11:37 AM
@JurassicClunge - deatroyed? I am no comicbook reader to compare but maybe you can give me an example?

Sure he made a lotnof changes, made them a joke, but it all works in the story he wants to tell.

We might get comic book accueate whatevers, but get a bad writer or direcror and your character still goes.down the toilet.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/26/2025, 11:40 AM
@JurassicClunge - just read your examples. And as ive mentioned, all of his changes worked with the story he wanted to tell.

Dont overuse the different = bad equation because if the writer is good, it doesnt matter if its diffetent ESPECIALLY with the general audience.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/26/2025, 11:42 AM
@vectorsigma - Drax, nova corps, adam warlock, high evolutionary, ronan the shouty accuser, vigilante theres probably more i can't think of atm.

If you don't read the comics then they probably work but if Gunn gets a pass then so should every other writer and director that makes changes to characters to fit the stories they're trying to tell. 👀
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/26/2025, 11:45 AM
@vectorsigma - i won't defend snyders batman (i hated the killing) however, how he is written fits in with that story but people here pick and choose when its OK to change the characterisation of these charcters when it suits them 😌
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/26/2025, 11:52 AM
@JurassicClunge -

Snyder did MOS, and Gunn is doing Superman as well. You are an avid Gunn hater on this site, usually posting negative nonsense on every Superman article.
It’s an adequate response to make to a Snyder fan, unless you aren’t now.

I liked Gunn’s portrayal of those characters 🤷‍♂️ and apparently so does the GA since all of those movies involving those characters have very positive reviews and revenue.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/26/2025, 11:53 AM
@JurassicClunge - so are you rwferring now to the changes to other films lile f4?

Tbh i havent been very vocal, im just teasing on lady boss sue lolz. But id still watch it

But here is the difference, Shakman is an unproven director, i havent seen him exhibit his knowledge of comics. So he can do all the changes he wants but the quality is at rosk given his portfolio

But Gunn ia different. He has proven time and time again he can make changes to some characters andnit still works in the story.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/26/2025, 11:56 AM
@JurassicClunge - ok,this is a reply to your batman post. I really dont need to make the thread on it longer because i honestly dont have any issues with that version.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/26/2025, 12:06 PM
@HulkisHoly - an avid Gunn hater?

User Comment Image

I'm here on every article but only my comments on the superman articles have seemed to ruffle your feathers 👀 i can comment on what I like and what I don't like as can you 😌
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/26/2025, 12:08 PM
@vectorsigma - ha ha I do BvS was a complete misfire imo! Wasted potential.

The F4 changes i don't like either but the F4 franchise was never really good!

👀
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/26/2025, 11:22 AM
The key difference between reading a comic that takes place in a big, crazy universe and making a movie like Gunn just made is that at least you can go back and read the previous comics. There are no previous movies.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/26/2025, 11:34 AM
AHH KRYPTO STOP AHHH!!!
PEOPLE WERE GOING TO DIEEEEE!!!
WHY ARE YOU BEING LIKE THIS?!!!
I LOVE!!! I GET SCARED!!!
WHERE'S THE DOG?! WHERE'S THE DOGGG?!!!
Forthas
Forthas - 6/26/2025, 11:54 AM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 -

I give you the man who will lead the Justice League...or maybe Gang!?!?
Forthas
Forthas - 6/26/2025, 11:51 AM
"Up first was Gunn, who stated that while his Guardians of the Galaxy films..."

"I think Guardians was really rooted in what I loved in cinema and this movie is really rooted in what I loved in comic book growing up.
- James Gunn


Yeah we get it! You made Guardians of the Galaxy - an already established IP that you co -wrote and had to be taken to arbitration to give credit to the other writer and that benefitted from the Marvel brand at the peak of its success. Since then you have made The Suicide Squad for DC, Peacemaker for DC and Creature Commando's for DC a few things you hardly ever mention in these speeches...for some reason?1?!
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/26/2025, 11:53 AM
@Forthas -

🥱🥱🥱
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/26/2025, 11:57 AM
@HulkisHoly - the guy is funny 😭
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2025, 12:09 PM
I love how Gunn said he wanted to essentially bring what he loved about comics to life on screen in this and imo , he already seems to have succeeded…

User Comment Image

Can’t wait!!.

