SUPERMAN's Official Runtime Has Been Revealed - And It's Longer Than Previously Rumored

The official runtime for James Gunn's Superman has now been revealed, and the movie will clock-in (slightly) longer than the most recent rumor suggested...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 04, 2025 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The official runtime for James Gunn's Superman has now been revealed.

Initial rumors claimed that the DCU reboot would clock-in at a fairly substantial 2 hours, 20 minutes, and more recently, we were led to believe that the movie would actually run for around 2 hours, 2 minutes.

Gunn refuted both of these times on social media, and thanks to an AMC Theaters listing, we now know that the Man of Steel's next big-screen outing has a runtime of 2 hours, 9 minutes.

There's really not all that much in the difference, but movie runtimes have become a hotly debated topic among fans over the past few years. There is the perception that a longer film will turn off prospective ticket buyers, while many fans feel that a major superhero event (like Superman) should really have an appropriately "epic" runtime.

At the end of the day, a great movie will usually justify a lengthy runtime, and no bad movie can be short enough!

There's certainly a lot riding on this first DCU film, but a new ScreenShare report from The Wrap - which tracks audience interest levels -  indicates that the marketing has been doing its job, as excitement continues to build.

Will you be seeing Superman opening weekend? Let us know in the comments, and check out some new promo art which utilizes an iconic quote from the All Star Superman comic run.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Related:

Recommended For You:

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/4/2025, 6:31 PM
Longer AND veiny
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 6:42 PM
@Malatrova15 -

That runtime is, dare I say it, turgid?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/4/2025, 6:35 PM
Of course Gunn probably recreated that scene, its the lowest of the low hanging fruit to get fanboys to blow him. 😮‍💨
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 6:43 PM
@JurassicClunge -

Who drew those panels?

And why did they make Kal look like Lara drank too much Kryptonian moonshine?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2025, 6:37 PM
If that is indeed then the official runtime then so be it…

In regards to Gunn’s own CBM work , this would be longer then the original GOTG but shorter then its sequels aswell as TSS (though not by much for the latter)

I certainly am a bit concerned about the amount of stuff that seems to be in it and whether a 129 minute runtime could effectively cover it all but ultimately what matters is not short or long something is but how they utilize the runtime and for what.

Anyway , the movie still seems good to me so looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 6:41 PM
"Will you be seeing Superman opening weekend? Let us know in the comments..."

Yes.

Just not in a theater.

And I've never understood why people always ask questions, and then say to answer those questions in comments.

Josh and Mark have been doing that here for years.

And some YouTubers do that too sometimes.

Why do people do that?
Juicebox316
Juicebox316 - 6/4/2025, 7:08 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Don't worry, I'll go twice to make sure that your ticket is covered and to ensure that this imaginary woke agenda you drivel on and on about continues. 😘
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/4/2025, 7:13 PM
@Juicebox316 - I will be seeing it at least 3 times.
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 6/4/2025, 7:46 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Thief. I’m ashamed for you.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/4/2025, 7:04 PM
Well it's all about runtimes. Let us "hotly debate" it...
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/4/2025, 7:12 PM
Awesome.

Iron Man 1, Batman 1989, Batman Returns, Spider-Man 1, GOTG, Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back, all are about 2 hours and 6 minutes.

Back To The Future is an hour and 56 minutes.

Gunn's Superman film is in great company with its runtime.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/4/2025, 7:18 PM
This is the only immediate cbm I'm actually excited to see. Hope they nail it.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/4/2025, 7:32 PM
A 2 hours, 9 minutes is nothing that big. We've seen longer comic book films so this is fine.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/4/2025, 7:44 PM
Let me guess, 2 minutes extra of actual footage and 5 minutes of credits…
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/4/2025, 7:49 PM
Goldilocks runtime

