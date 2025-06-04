SUPERMAN's Official Runtime Has Been Revealed - And It's Longer Than Previously Rumored

The official runtime for James Gunn's Superman has now been revealed.

Initial rumors claimed that the DCU reboot would clock-in at a fairly substantial 2 hours, 20 minutes, and more recently, we were led to believe that the movie would actually run for around 2 hours, 2 minutes.

Gunn refuted both of these times on social media, and thanks to an AMC Theaters listing, we now know that the Man of Steel's next big-screen outing has a runtime of 2 hours, 9 minutes.

There's really not all that much in the difference, but movie runtimes have become a hotly debated topic among fans over the past few years. There is the perception that a longer film will turn off prospective ticket buyers, while many fans feel that a major superhero event (like Superman) should really have an appropriately "epic" runtime.

At the end of the day, a great movie will usually justify a lengthy runtime, and no bad movie can be short enough!

There's certainly a lot riding on this first DCU film, but a new ScreenShare report from The Wrap - which tracks audience interest levels - indicates that the marketing has been doing its job, as excitement continues to build.

Will you be seeing Superman opening weekend?

'Superman' promo art uses a quote from 'All-Star Superman'



Do you think this iconic scene will be adapted? pic.twitter.com/PedFPhZUwT — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) June 4, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."