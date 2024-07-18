THE BOYS Star Jack Quaid Reveals He Auditioned For Title Role In James Gunn's SUPERMAN Reboot

While The Boys put Jack Quaid (the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan) on the map, the actor has proven that there's more to him than just Hughie thanks to memorable performances in the likes of Scream, Oppenheimer, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

He's also joined the DC Universe in recent years as the voice of the Man of Steel in Adult Swim's popular My Adventures With Superman. The show has exceeded expectations since launching and Quaid is frequently praised for his take on the hero.

Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to secure him the role title role in DC Studios and James Gunn's live-action Superman reboot.

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Quaid confirmed he auditioned but admitted to not getting particularly far in the process. "I think everyone did,'" he says in the video below. "If you fit a bill...it’s like just one of those things. I didn’t get very far at all. I put myself on tape, and it went nowhere, and that’s fine."

As for how he feels about missing out on the role of a lifetime, he added, "[It's] totally cool, specifically because I actually know David Cornswet a little bit; we did a pilot years ago that never went anywhere. But he’s one of those people you meet, and you go, ‘Oh, yeah, whenever they need another [Superman], it’s probably going to be [him]. That guy is Superman!"

Unsurprisingly, Quaid had hoped that voicing the Man of Steel on television might go some way in giving him a leg up. However, we've already seen how that sort of history won't necessarily going to sway Gunn because the Tomorrowverse's animated Supergirl, Meg Donnelly, missed out on playing the Woman of Tomorrow to Milly Alcock.

"I remember getting that audition and being like, 'Yes, I’m the voice of Superman in a cartoon,' but I don’t think I really fit the bill physically, and that’s fine, it’s totally cool," he later acknowledged, despite being 6'1" (David Corenswet is, however, 6'4").

Check out the full interview with The Boys star below. Do you think he'd have been a good fit for Superman?

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.