THE BOYS Star Jack Quaid Reveals He Auditioned For Title Role In James Gunn's SUPERMAN Reboot

THE BOYS Star Jack Quaid Reveals He Auditioned For Title Role In James Gunn's SUPERMAN Reboot

The Boys star Jack Quaid has confirmed he auditioned for the role of the DCU's Man of Tomorrow in Superman, but it doesn't sound like he got too far despite playing the hero in an animated TV series...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

While The Boys put Jack Quaid (the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan) on the map, the actor has proven that there's more to him than just Hughie thanks to memorable performances in the likes of ScreamOppenheimer, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

He's also joined the DC Universe in recent years as the voice of the Man of Steel in Adult Swim's popular My Adventures With Superman. The show has exceeded expectations since launching and Quaid is frequently praised for his take on the hero. 

Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to secure him the role title role in DC Studios and James Gunn's live-action Superman reboot.

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Quaid confirmed he auditioned but admitted to not getting particularly far in the process. "I think everyone did,'" he says in the video below. "If you fit a bill...it’s like just one of those things. I didn’t get very far at all. I put myself on tape, and it went nowhere, and that’s fine."

As for how he feels about missing out on the role of a lifetime, he added, "[It's] totally cool, specifically because I actually know David Cornswet a little bit; we did a pilot years ago that never went anywhere. But he’s one of those people you meet, and you go, ‘Oh, yeah, whenever they need another [Superman], it’s probably going to be [him]. That guy is Superman!"

Unsurprisingly, Quaid had hoped that voicing the Man of Steel on television might go some way in giving him a leg up. However, we've already seen how that sort of history won't necessarily going to sway Gunn because the Tomorrowverse's animated Supergirl, Meg Donnelly, missed out on playing the Woman of Tomorrow to Milly Alcock.

"I remember getting that audition and being like, 'Yes, I’m the voice of Superman in a cartoon,' but I don’t think I really fit the bill physically, and that’s fine, it’s totally cool," he later acknowledged, despite being 6'1" (David Corenswet is, however, 6'4").

Check out the full interview with The Boys star below. Do you think he'd have been a good fit for Superman?

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Sets Up To Film At Cincinnati Union Terminal; James Gunn Updates On Possible SDCC Teaser
Related:

SUPERMAN Sets Up To Film At Cincinnati Union Terminal; James Gunn Updates On Possible SDCC Teaser
SUPERMAN Wraps Filming In Cleveland Today With A Top-Secret Scene; Rumored Character Details Revealed
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Wraps Filming In Cleveland Today With A Top-Secret Scene; Rumored Character Details Revealed
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/18/2024, 11:17 AM
Great actor but he wouldn't have been a good fit

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/18/2024, 12:04 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - completely. He'd be a better live Jimmy Olsen
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 7/18/2024, 11:18 AM
He would be the perfect Barry Allen. There’s no one else I’d rather see in the role
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/18/2024, 11:27 AM
@RichardGrayson - This is a fantastic choice. Anthony Starr for Reverse Flash
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/18/2024, 11:30 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh @RichardGrayson - great casting
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/18/2024, 11:47 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - it's a bit of a typecast, but I could see that work out
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/18/2024, 12:10 PM
@RichardGrayson - maybe not Barry but another Speedster.
Barry needs a strong, confident stance and personality.
Now Wally West? Perfect.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/18/2024, 12:21 PM
@lazlodaytona -

The CW skewed peoples view of what Barry Allen should be like, so now everyone just fancasts the skinny kinda nerdy guys for Barry.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/18/2024, 11:19 AM

He would be a great Superman in a parody movie.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/18/2024, 12:11 PM
@DocSpock - or a porno one
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/18/2024, 12:13 PM
@lazlodaytona -

LOL! It's good to always keep porn in mind.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2024, 11:19 AM
A live action Superman? Uh...dont' see it. Voice acting Suerman...Sure.

But I can see him as a live action Jimmy Olsen.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/18/2024, 12:13 PM
@Nomis929 - I like my Adventures.,..and so on a lot.
Not really crazy about Hughie voicing him. To me, it just doesn't match. Not like Tim Daley does
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2024, 12:19 PM
@lazlodaytona - I always thought Tim Daley would've been a pretty good live action Superman, Back in the Day.

User Comment Image
valmic
valmic - 7/18/2024, 11:23 AM
He would have made a good Jimmy Olsen.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/18/2024, 12:13 PM
@valmic - just said that too
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 11:24 AM
He does well as Clark in My Adventures with Superman from what I have seen but yeah , idk if he would fit the role in live action since I just don’t see him as the character in live action.

How about him as Barry Allen though?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 7/18/2024, 11:25 AM
I can see him as Jimmy Olson. I do not see him as Superman!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/18/2024, 11:29 AM
Plastic man?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2024, 11:30 AM
@vectorsigma - Oh, Good Call.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/18/2024, 11:31 AM
@Nomis929 - the barry allen one above was better, saw it late
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2024, 12:17 PM
@vectorsigma - Yeah, that' not bad either.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/18/2024, 11:39 AM
He didn't stand a chance?

I can see him doing a nerdy/joker of a hero like Plastic Man.

But then again, does Quaid have leading man qualities like his dad??

I'm not that convinced.
elgaz
elgaz - 7/18/2024, 11:41 AM
He'd make a great Batman!

Only kidding. I concur though that he would be a good Barry Allen, he reminds me a little of Grant Gustin in his manner.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/18/2024, 12:14 PM
@elgaz - a better Wally West
HermanM
HermanM - 7/18/2024, 11:47 AM
Terrible choice for Superman in live action AND animation. His lisp, beta AF, soyjack voice is terrible for Superman, even a young version.

The My Adventures with Simperman show is garbage, it does away with the secret identity, makes Superman into SIMPerman whose whole world, morality, and approval revolve around appeasing Lois Lane, gone is the Clark likes Lois, Lois like Superman, Superman is indifferent triangle of the comics.

The alien aspect is again over emphasized, just like the Snyderverse, and the suit and symbol come from Krypton (yet the trunks come from earth, which make no sense, since if something was going to come from earth it should be the S symbol (even tho all of the suit is supposed to be created by Clark including the S according to the comics and Superman's creators)).

Lex Luthor is almost as bad as Jesse Zuckerberg in the show. And every character has the same personality and LOLreddit-tier style of humor.

And both Jimmg Olsen and Perry White are race replaced yet again.

The show is abominable, cringe, and I can't wait for it to be canceled.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/18/2024, 12:05 PM
He could of just asked his friends to tell him he ain't good looking enough to be Superman instead of auditioning 😩🤣

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder