THE CROW: Gruesome First Clip Finds Eric Draven Out For Revenge

Lionsgate debuted the first full scene from its upcoming remake/reboot/reimagining of The Crow last night during San Diego Comic-Con, and it gives us a better idea of what to expect from the movie's action sequences.

In the extended clip, we see the recently-resurrected Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) seeking vengeance on the criminals who murdered him and his lover Shelly Webster (FKA twigs). Draven manages to get into the car his enemies are driving and take a few of them out, but is ultimately overpowered and thrown from the vehicle, before being run-over on the freeway.

In a pretty cool little gross-out moment, we then see Draven popping the compound fracture on his leg back into place (this take on the character clearly feels pain) before continuing the pursuit.

The first trailer didn't go over very well with fans, but what do you make of this clip? Check it out below along with a new SDCC poster, and let us know in the comments section.

The only way out is through. Watch this exclusive full scene from #TheCrow – in theaters & IMAX August 23. pic.twitter.com/sYD8WZ9dSn — The Crow (@TheCrow_Movie) July 25, 2024

During a recent interview, director Rupert Sanders stressed that his movie is far from just another "Hollywood remake," despite its $50 million budget and backing of a major studio.

“There’s nothing to do with Hollywood in this movie at all,” the filmmaker told Empire. "It’s a very scrappy indie movie.”

Sanders went on to note that avoiding the usual blockbuster trappings is how they were “able to remain close to the centre and the darkness and the violence that’s in the graphic novel. The only reason we could do that is because it’s not a studio movie.”

The synopsis reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on August 23, 2024. Will you be giving a chance on opening weekend, or will you wait and see what the reviews say?