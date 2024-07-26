THE CROW: Gruesome First Clip Finds Eric Draven Out For Revenge

THE CROW: Gruesome First Clip Finds Eric Draven Out For Revenge

Lionsgate has released the first full scene from the upcoming The Crow reboot, and the clip finds Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) doling out bloody vengeance...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 26, 2024 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Crow

Lionsgate debuted the first full scene from its upcoming remake/reboot/reimagining of The Crow last night during San Diego Comic-Con, and it gives us a better idea of what to expect from the movie's action sequences.

In the extended clip, we see the recently-resurrected Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) seeking vengeance on the criminals who murdered him and his lover Shelly Webster (FKA twigs). Draven manages to get into the car his enemies are driving and take a few of them out, but is ultimately overpowered and thrown from the vehicle, before being run-over on the freeway.

In a pretty cool little gross-out moment, we then see Draven popping the compound fracture on his leg back into place (this take on the character clearly feels pain) before continuing the pursuit.

The first trailer didn't go over very well with fans, but what do you make of this clip? Check it out below along with a new SDCC poster, and let us know in the comments section.

During a recent interview, director Rupert Sanders stressed that his movie is far from just another "Hollywood remake," despite its $50 million budget and backing of a major studio.

“There’s nothing to do with Hollywood in this movie at all,” the filmmaker told Empire. "It’s a very scrappy indie movie.”

Sanders went on to note that avoiding the usual blockbuster trappings is how they were “able to remain close to the centre and the darkness and the violence that’s in the graphic novel. The only reason we could do that is because it’s not a studio movie.”

The synopsis reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on August 23, 2024. Will you be giving a chance on opening weekend, or will you wait and see what the reviews say?

THE CROW: True Love Never Dies On New Poster For Lionsgate's Upcoming Reboot
Related:

THE CROW: "True Love Never Dies" On New Poster For Lionsgate's Upcoming Reboot
THE CROW Director Rupert Sanders Describes Reboot As A Scrappy Indie Movie; New Image Released
Recommended For You:

THE CROW Director Rupert Sanders Describes Reboot As A "Scrappy Indie Movie;" New Image Released
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/26/2024, 10:34 AM
I chuckled at the end.
Looks terrible.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 7/26/2024, 10:37 AM
He didn't look like a vengeance zombie, but he seemed to be vengeancing and cartoonishly survived being run over by an eighteen wheeler.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/26/2024, 10:37 AM
I never say this, but I hope this movie flops hard. A remake like Twisters works, no legacy characters and they double down on the parts that worked for the original. There's no hope for this dumpster fire, literally see anything else. Shaun of the Dead 20th anniversary tickets dropped, Alien Romulus looks AWESOME, cinemark is bringing back 9 1984 movies mid August: The Karate Kid, Terminator, Gremlins, Purple Rain, Ghostbusters, The Last Starfighter, Nightmare on Elm Street, Footloose and Indiana Jones Temple of Doom. Literally see anything aside from this joke of a movie
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/26/2024, 10:40 AM

It looks like he's turning into Snyder's crappy ghetto pimp rapper Joker.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/26/2024, 10:52 AM
That clip was 1 minute and 34 seconds too long.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/26/2024, 10:54 AM
They made this movie on purpose. With money. People were away from their homes and families to make this. I hope that they had fun doing it because no one’s going to have fun watching it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/26/2024, 10:58 AM
That clip was alright , seems like this might be not too long after his resurrection…

The action seemed a bit hard to follow and chaotic for me but I guess that was the point , plus it might look better on a bigger screen then the small phone screen I’m looking at right now.

The little bit of him crawling/walking away from being run over and putting his fracture back in place was cool though.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/26/2024, 11:16 AM
what no make up? the guy can't even crow
User Comment Image
LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 7/26/2024, 11:29 AM
Traaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaash

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder