RUMOR: THOR 5 Is In The Works And Chris Hemsworth Is Pushing For This Director To Replace Taika Waititi

RUMOR: THOR 5 Is In The Works And Chris Hemsworth Is Pushing For This Director To Replace Taika Waititi

Despite rumblings that Thor’s story will end in the next Avengers movies, a new rumour claims that a fifth solo outing is in the works and that Chris Hemsworth is pushing for an Extraction reunion.

News
By JoshWilding - May 07, 2025 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder had the potential to be one of the best Marvel Studios movies ever. Heavily inspired by Jason Aaron's Thor run and featuring both The Mighty Thor and Gorr the God Butcher, the sequel had plenty going for it. 

Filmmaker Taika Waititi had successfully reinvented the God of Thunder in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, and fans were excited to see what he'd do next. The result was a movie which largely disappointed fans, and even Chris Hemsworth has never shied away from acknowledging where the movie fell short. 

There's been a lot of chatter in recent weeks about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars serving as a send-off for the mighty Asgardian. Today, insider @MyTimeToShineH claims to have heard otherwise. 

"A source reached out, turns out Secret Wars won’t be the end of his story," they claim on X. "Thor 5 is in the works, no Taika this time, and Hemsworth’s pushing for Sam Hargrave (the Extraction guy) to take over."

While there's an understandable level of scepticism surrounding these social media scoopers, this one has been on quite the roll lately, with several rumours confirmed by the trades in quick succession. That doesn't mean they're right about Thor 5, but don't be shocked if there's something to this. 

The prospect of a Thor movie helmed by the director of Netflix's Extraction movies is incredibly enticing, and Hargrave is no stranger to the MCU after serving as stunt coordinator on the Russo Brothers' Marvel Studios movies. 

His take on the Odinson could be exactly what the character needs. It's time for Thor to get serious again, and with Hargrave calling the shots, he'd no doubt kick as lot of ass. 

Talking at last July's San Diego Comic-Con, Hemsworth shared a brief update on Thor's MCU future. "I have loved every second of the Marvel experience, and I'm always down to do more, but we're all sort of waiting to hear what's happening."

In a separate interview, he addressed the chances of Thor 5 becoming a reality. "Hey, mate, I have loved every second working in the Marvel Universe and if there's more to come then I'm excited about it. Nothing official yet," Hemsworth confirmed. "I'm sort of waiting for the phone call and, and waiting for the news to see, let's see what happens. But, you know, I love it."

Since then, the actor has been added to the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Similar to how Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame reinvented the character, we'd bet on the Russo Brothers doing the same again while wrapping up the Multiverse Saga. 

Whether that leads to another solo outing remains to be seen, though it's worth pointing out that with $760.9 million at the worldwide box office, Thor: Love and Thunder wasn't that far behind Thor: Ragnarok's $865 million haul (even a drop of over $100 million was a good result in the post-pandemic era).

Do you want Thor 5 to happen in the next Saga?

THOR 5: Chris Hemsworth Addresses His MCU Future And Says That There's Nothing Official (Yet)
Related:

THOR 5: Chris Hemsworth Addresses His MCU Future And Says That There's "Nothing Official" (Yet)
RUMOR: THOR 5 Scheduled To Film Next Year; Writer And Director Currently Being Sought
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: THOR 5 Scheduled To Film Next Year; Writer And Director Currently Being Sought

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/7/2025, 3:10 PM
This has been rumored for a minute now.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/7/2025, 3:15 PM
No way assburgers is coming back to direct
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/7/2025, 3:15 PM
That could redeem Thor after an underwhelming Love & Thunder. The Extraction films have been terrific, and having someone behind the camera like this could be a great way to send Thor out on an action-packed, serious note.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 5/7/2025, 3:19 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - I liked L&T. It’s not great but there are little things that I like about it. I also prefer it to TDW. It’s not a patch on Ragnarok nor the original but it’s definitely better than some comicbook movies out there.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/7/2025, 3:25 PM
@CaptainAwkward -
I found it entertaining but a little bit over the top.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/7/2025, 3:30 PM
@CaptainAwkward - "I liked L&T"........ I respect your opinion
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/7/2025, 3:49 PM
CaptainAwkward – agreed. I liked the humor (sue me, I’m not apologizing), but what really stuck with me was the theme. I think Love and Thunder is built around this duality between love and thunder. It’s kinda woven into every relationship and moment. Thor is caught between love (Jane) and thunder (his power, his weapons, his duty), and the movie keeps showing how those two forces pull at him. Even the weapons feel like part of that — with Stormbreaker and Mjolnir almost fighting for his affection. The movie does a good job of using his weapons as a way to show his grief. He has all this power with stormbreaker but he longs for the past with Mjolnir because of everything he’s lost. Gorr’s motives are from a loss of love. Val mourning her love.

The movie ends with Thor choosing Love over power ala Jane over stopping gorr from reaching eternity, which restored Gorr’s love, but loses his power. Love is then reborn and Thor choosing to raise Gorr’s daughter, embodying both love and thunder together. It feels like the film’s saying power without love is empty, and love needs strength to protect it. The movie ends with Love and Thunder.

Not to mention Gorr was correct in his assessment of the God’s using people. Even with Mjolnir knowing if she powered up again she’d die, it came to her while she was on her deathbed. It had an enchantment to protect her, but in the end it killed her quicker.

I don’t want to make the movie sound deeper than what it was, but I liked it 🤷🏾‍♂️

No one asked me for this long post so sorry 😂
krayzeman
krayzeman - 5/7/2025, 3:15 PM
After Thor The Dark World I didnt have a potential Thor 5 coming out on my bingo card
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/7/2025, 3:17 PM
We don’t need a 5th Thor movie. We didn’t even need 4th Thor movie.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/7/2025, 3:19 PM
@Ha1frican - Chris Hemsworth's wallet probably does. I think he's a decent actor, but outside of extraction he's been hard to sell as a leading mean in his other projects. (Imo).
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/7/2025, 3:30 PM
@Ha1frican - We need a 5th Thor movie to restore MCU Thor's tarnished reputation. Also, women like Hemsworth and the character. That helps drive tickets sales.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/7/2025, 3:30 PM
@Ha1frican - We "don't need" anything, if the 4th movie had been on the same level as like Ragnarok I doubt you'd be here saying this. As long as they have a good story in mind and the right people behind it, then bring it on. A lot of Thor stories that can still be adapted.
Chaos200
Chaos200 - 5/7/2025, 3:19 PM
User Comment Image
Skestra
Skestra - 5/7/2025, 3:21 PM
Bring. It. On!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2025, 3:22 PM
Interesting if true.

I might be one of the only few (atleast on this site) that liked L & T even though it definitely had its issues and was inferior to Ragnarok but it is time imo for another shift for Thor…

Plus , the ending of L & T felt like the end of a chapter for the character that Taika started with Ragnarok was carried forward by IW & EG so it makes sense to end his run there imo.

Hargrave would be a good choice for a more serious & action packed film (and likely sendoff) for Thor so I’m down for this…

Plus we gotta have him & Brett Goldstein’s Hercules come face to face!!.

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/7/2025, 3:23 PM
Marvel after secret wars, please reboot

A new MCU should focus mainly on
the X-Men sprinkled with the Avengers

All leading to an X-Men versus avengers type event
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/7/2025, 3:27 PM
nah, too much damage has been done to the character, Chris has gotta go, wish we could just speed to the reboot already and get the real thor.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/7/2025, 3:28 PM
Kill off whatever remains of Taika's assguardian's as unceremoniously as he killed off the warriors three or better yet, do it entirely off screen like Bruce and the Hulk's character developmeant.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/7/2025, 3:39 PM
Sam Hargrave Would be a great choice if they really went combat heavy. Just please kill off his daughter “love” lmao
TheStranger
TheStranger - 5/7/2025, 3:40 PM
Almost anyone would be better. Shouldn't be tough to find an upgrade, but it will be tough to rescue the character along with the M-She-U. IronHeart is up next. Skate fast over thin ice...
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/7/2025, 3:50 PM
I think it should happen to make up for the last one. Finish the series on a high note.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/7/2025, 3:52 PM
There has only been one good Thor movie. After that shitty last one.. I don’t really think another is necessary LOL
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 5/7/2025, 3:52 PM
I dunno, they could get John Carpenter (my all-time favorite director) and I wouldn't be excited, because Thor's current MCU status quo isn't all that engaging.
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 5/7/2025, 3:53 PM
I’m not sold on a Thor 5. But I wouldn’t mind seeing Thor in a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Of course that too has pretty much been done. Truthfully, they should have Dr. Doom kill him off in Avengers: Doomsday just to showcase what a threat he is. Once the X-men and the Fantastic 4 enter the MCU, I feel like there are so many characters, it may be best to sideline some of the older characters. Quality before quantity!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/7/2025, 3:55 PM
I’m down. I like the extraction movies.
Maybe we can finally get a Thor movie with some better stuff than decimating CGI characters like a God of War video game while cracking jokes.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/7/2025, 3:56 PM
I love Jojo Rabbit,Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Boy. He's a really talented filmmaker, but he rose to fame because of HIS directing and scripts. The Marvel machine is for a nobody to direct something. That's why it's hard to get any A list director who direct one before phase three

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder