RUMOR: THOR 5 Is In The Works And Chris Hemsworth Is Pushing For This Director To Replace Taika Waititi

Thor: Love and Thunder had the potential to be one of the best Marvel Studios movies ever. Heavily inspired by Jason Aaron's Thor run and featuring both The Mighty Thor and Gorr the God Butcher, the sequel had plenty going for it.

Filmmaker Taika Waititi had successfully reinvented the God of Thunder in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, and fans were excited to see what he'd do next. The result was a movie which largely disappointed fans, and even Chris Hemsworth has never shied away from acknowledging where the movie fell short.

There's been a lot of chatter in recent weeks about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars serving as a send-off for the mighty Asgardian. Today, insider @MyTimeToShineH claims to have heard otherwise.

"A source reached out, turns out Secret Wars won’t be the end of his story," they claim on X. "Thor 5 is in the works, no Taika this time, and Hemsworth’s pushing for Sam Hargrave (the Extraction guy) to take over."

While there's an understandable level of scepticism surrounding these social media scoopers, this one has been on quite the roll lately, with several rumours confirmed by the trades in quick succession. That doesn't mean they're right about Thor 5, but don't be shocked if there's something to this.

The prospect of a Thor movie helmed by the director of Netflix's Extraction movies is incredibly enticing, and Hargrave is no stranger to the MCU after serving as stunt coordinator on the Russo Brothers' Marvel Studios movies.

His take on the Odinson could be exactly what the character needs. It's time for Thor to get serious again, and with Hargrave calling the shots, he'd no doubt kick as lot of ass.

Talking at last July's San Diego Comic-Con, Hemsworth shared a brief update on Thor's MCU future. "I have loved every second of the Marvel experience, and I'm always down to do more, but we're all sort of waiting to hear what's happening."

In a separate interview, he addressed the chances of Thor 5 becoming a reality. "Hey, mate, I have loved every second working in the Marvel Universe and if there's more to come then I'm excited about it. Nothing official yet," Hemsworth confirmed. "I'm sort of waiting for the phone call and, and waiting for the news to see, let's see what happens. But, you know, I love it."

Since then, the actor has been added to the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Similar to how Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame reinvented the character, we'd bet on the Russo Brothers doing the same again while wrapping up the Multiverse Saga.

Whether that leads to another solo outing remains to be seen, though it's worth pointing out that with $760.9 million at the worldwide box office, Thor: Love and Thunder wasn't that far behind Thor: Ragnarok's $865 million haul (even a drop of over $100 million was a good result in the post-pandemic era).

Do you want Thor 5 to happen in the next Saga?