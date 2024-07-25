THOR: RAGNAROK Star Jeff Goldblum's Reign Of KAOS Begins In Trailer For Netflix's Greek Mythology Series

After a series of brief teaser promos, Netflix has released a full trailer for its upcoming Greek mythology show, KAOS, which stars Jeff Goldblum (The Fly, Jurassic World: Dominion) as the all-powerful King of the Gods, Zeus.

From the writer of The End of the F*cking World and the producers of Chernobyl, the 8-episode series is a mythological dark-comedy which revolves around six humans as they discover their connection to each other and to a long-standing ancient prophecy while being forced to contend with the corrupt and arrogant gods of Greek mythology.

The footage introduces Goldblum's stylish take on Zeus, who lives in the lap of luxury while demanding that mortals worship him. It seems his power is diminished when humans stop believing in and fearing the gods, and Zeus sets out to do something about it.

Zeus' exact plan is not explained here, but it sounds like he intends to unleash the might of Olympus on Earth and begin a war that will end with mankind's annihilation.

Of course, Goldblum has some experience playing God-like beings after making his MCU-debut as the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarök - although this character seems quite a bit more malevolent.

Described as "a darkly comedic and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power, and life in the underworld," the project will also star Janet McTeer as Hera, David Thewlis as Hades, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Aurora Perrineau as a mortal named Riddy, Misia Butler as Caneus, Leila Farzad as Ari, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, and Debi Mazar as Medusa.

Hugh Grant (Paddington 2, Wonka) was set to play Zeus before a scheduling conflict forced him to drop out. Billie Piper will also make a cameo appearance, but her character has not been revealed.

Check out the trailer at the link below.

Jeff Goldblum reigns as Zeus in KAOS. An epic and unhinged struggle between gods, humans and everything in between.



From the creator of The End of the F***ing World. Coming August 29. pic.twitter.com/Tuh6yT5SyL — Netflix (@netflix) July 25, 2024

You can check out a detailed synopsis below for a better idea of what to expect.

"Zeus, once reliable brother, Hades, God of the Underworld, is secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed and they are growing restless. Hera, Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus’ growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus’ rebellious son, Dionysus, is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.

On Earth, people are aching for change. However, Poseidon, God of Sea, Storms and Earthquakes—and Horses—is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is at. The well-being of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods, some of those mortals are beginning to realize this…These mortals – Riddy, Orpheus, Caneus and Ari – come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each one has a very different role to play, and any one of them may be destined to bring down the God."

All episodes of KAOS will be available to stream from August 28.