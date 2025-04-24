MARVEL FUTURE FIGHT Artwork Reveals Awesome New Look At THUNDERBOLTS*'s Take On The Sentry

While we've seen Thunderbolts* merchandise featuring Lewis Pullman's Sentry, Marvel Studios has yet to reveal the character officially. The closest we've come is seeing the Golden Guardian's arm in the odd trailer and those shadowy glimpses of The Void.

Today, the Marvel Future Fight video game has shared some character art featuring a new look at the Thunderbolts team and The Sentry's comic-accurate costume.

The design is a little busy, though largely because it has that line-heavy aesthetic we've grown used to from the MCU's superheroes (similar to all those extra lines on Spidey's suit in Spider-Man: Homecoming).

We don't know how much screentime The Sentry will get in Thunderbolts*, particularly if he quickly becomes the villainous Void. However, with Pullman among those confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, we will see more of "Bob" in action soon enough.

GQ recently spoke with Red Guardian actor David Harbour about what fans can expect from Thunderbolts*. "It's a movie that, in its essence, has a lot of thematics around mental illness and around the fact that superheroes, when acting alone, or when superpowers are used alone, they'll self-annihilate. I mean," he explained. "It's gonna destroy you."

"The funny thing about [Thunderbolts] is it does feel like it was thrown together – these characters that not many people know...what are they doing together? How does this relate to the whole universe in general? People are like, What the f*ck is this? And I’ll tell you what: I really like it."

"Because it gives us an opportunity to go back to the origins of what it is they’re trying to do. You don’t want to be a building block in a piece that’s moving in a certain direction; you want to create something," Harbour continued. "We got an opportunity [with Thunderbolts] – because of the lack of expectations – to play the shit out of it."

Check out this new look at Thunderbolts*'s take on The Sentry in the X post below.

A new squad steps out of the shadows. Get ready to command a team built for chaos, precision, and power. Costumes inspired by Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts. #MARVELFutureFight pic.twitter.com/HuAMSv4N3W — Marvel Future Fight (@Marvel_FFightUS) April 24, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.