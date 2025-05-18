THUNDERBOLTS* aka THE NEW AVENGERS Crosses $300M Worldwide; Plus How It's Stacking Up Against BRAVE NEW WORLD

THUNDERBOLTS* aka THE NEW AVENGERS Crosses $300M Worldwide; Plus How It's Stacking Up Against BRAVE NEW WORLD

In its third weekend, Thunderbolts* has surpassed $300 million worldwide. The Marvel film was produced on a $180 million budget, with an additional $100 million allocated for marketing.

May 18, 2025
Closing out its third week of release, Marvel's Thunderbolts* has officially grossed over $300 million at the worldwide box office.

"The New Avengers" added $16.5 million domestically and $15.7 million from international territories to bring its worldwide gross to $325.7 million.

The problem here is that the film carries a hefty $180 million production budget and has an estimated $100 million marketing budget, meaning Marvel Studios' total all-in cost is approximately $280 million.

 The revenue split between movie theaters and studios is a complex and dynamic process that isn't a fixed percentage.

The division of box office earnings isn't etched in stone with a single, unwavering percentage; rather, it's a fluid arrangement that evolves over a film's theatrical run.

In the crucial first few weeks of a movie's release , the lion's share of ticket sales typically flows into the studio's coffers. This initial dominance, often ranging from a substantial 60% upwards or more, acknowledges the studio's significant investment in production and marketing.

However, as the cinematic spotlight on a film begins to dim with the passage of time, and its box office draw naturally tapers off, the revenue pendulum gradually swings, granting theaters a progressively larger slice of the remaining pie.

Also, large cinema chains frequently command more advantageous terms from studios, securing a greater portion of the revenue compared to their smaller, independent counterparts, who naturally possess less leverage at the negotiating table.

Despite the intricate ebb and flow of these percentages throughout a film's theatrical run, a common industry understanding suggests that, when the final credits roll on a movie's time in theaters, the cumulative revenue split often approximates an even 50/50 distribution between the studio and the theaters.

With Thunderbolts* carrying a $280 million cost for Marvel Studios, it needs to reach somewhere in the neighborhood of $500-$560 million just to break even (from theater ticket sales alone- home video and blu-ray sales, along with broadcast rights will ensure that the film recoups its costs, eventually).

Looking at the current projections for Thunderbolts*, it's unlikely to get there. Currently, box office tracking has Thunderbolts* running similarly to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($432.2M worldwide) and The Eternals ($402.06M worldwide).

In fact, Thunderbolts* is currently running behind Captain America: Brave New World, which sat at $163.6 million domestically after its third weekend of release, while Thunderbolts is currently sitting at $155.4 million domestically. Globally, Brave New World sat at $341.8 million worldwide after three weeks while Thunderbolts* currently sits at $325.7 million.

The current narrative that Thunderbolts* is some sort of runaway smash hit is somewhat baffling, especially when the film that preceded it (which was painted as a big misfire) is currently outperforming it.

The only advantage that Thunderbolts* has over Brave New World, from a financial standpoint, was the fact that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike, and costly reshoots, ballooned the budget for Brave New World to a reported $380 million.

Thunderbolts* also have vastly superior review scores with an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Brave New World came in 'rotten' at 47%.

Still, what do you think a film studio would rather have- a film that has bad reviews but makes a lot of money, or a film that has great reviews but is going to put them in the red? Although neither Thunderbolts* nor Brave New World will turn a profit from ticket sales alone.

While $300 million worldwide is a significant number, Thunderbolts* still has a ways to go to be considered a major financial success for Marvel Studios, especially when compared to its production and marketing costs and its performance against a film with weaker reviews.

grif
grif - 5/18/2025, 1:23 PM
clown in a cornfield did well. could be the next terrifier

SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/18/2025, 1:29 PM
User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/18/2025, 1:30 PM
I don’t think thunderbolts is considered a hit from a financial standpoint, but people generally liked the movie which is a step in the right direction of getting back some goodwill from fans and the general audience. I feel like it’s been awhile since people in general liked a marvel movie since endgame.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2025, 1:34 PM
@epc1122 - not really true if you have seen the audience receptions for various films like Shang Chi ,NWH , Multiverse of Madness etc.

People have generally liked the films even if few have permeated pop culture much
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/18/2025, 1:53 PM
@TheVisionary25 - ugh, had this long nicely written response and the site booted me off lol ok, it’s been awhile since I saw reviews and scores from those movies and admittedly I didn’t think the movies were fantastic but they were generally liked. So I’m wrong about that. Been on here too much and from some people’s comments, you would think those movies were bombs. While they weren’t monster hits like movies from previous phases, guess they weren’t as disliked as I thought. But in general, I don’t think marvel has the lore that it once had and thunderbolts was a step in the right direction, even though financially it’s not as profitable. I think in general, between the marvels and captain America: brave new world, and the tv shows, marvel has some making up to do bc the fans and general audience aren’t liking the output.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/18/2025, 2:03 PM
@epc1122 - I would say Multiverse of Madness, No Way Home
, Deadpool and Wolverine, and I'd even say Love and Thunder were monster hits. Multiverse of Madness and Love and Thunder did not have China releases. I'm not sure which others didn't. The Shang-Chi releases were day-and-date because of COVID. Evaluating the MCU after *Endgame* is hard because of COVID.
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 5/18/2025, 1:33 PM
Its still below Brave New World, and will finished lower.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/18/2025, 1:39 PM
James Gunns DCU might just be successful due to people's MCU fatigue 👀

Do I think the DCU will get to the heights of the MCU? No....but I do think it can serve as a mcu alternative just by being the MCU in DCU universe paint.🧐

Could actually be perfect timing 🤔


Or the dcu could flop 😅
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 2:18 PM
@JurassicClunge - there is no mcu fatigue how many zombie vampire movies get released every year people still see them same with horror movies and kids movies
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2025, 1:43 PM
Me trying to do all this B.O math:

User Comment Image

Even though I enjoyed Brave New World and thought Thunderbolts was solid , neither film felt truly like events or must sees like Sinners that would make people spend their money when they could just wait to see them in the comfort of their homes due to shortened theatrical windows.

It will be interesting to see how the next films from Marvel like Fantastic Four ,Avengers & Spider Man do since those are bigger marquee names.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/18/2025, 1:59 PM
And Fantastic Four featuring the Silver Surfer (she/her/hers) will be the third MCU flop to complete a natural hatrick for Marvel Studios in the same year. FF will struggle to cross $500MM.
Dunejedi
Dunejedi - 5/18/2025, 1:59 PM
I saw a copy last night and thought it was mid. Slightly better than BNW. But I absolutely have MCU fatigue. I’m somewhat curious about F4, not the least bit excited for DowneysDay or Secret Wars. I’m only holding on to see if they can do the X-Men justice. But I’m not optimistic.
FanCapsticFour
FanCapsticFour - 5/18/2025, 2:01 PM
This is such a bad take. Aren’t you supposed to be an expert on how this all works? Captain America is a multi-BILLION $$ franchise with the previous 3 movies bringing in somewhere around $2.5 billion. The Captain America character is one of the most popular and recognizable names in the world. That movie should have EASILY crossed a billion dollars and yet it had to scratch and claw to $400mm, why? Because it was BAD.

Thunderbolts is a completely unknown property with a bunch of characters from stuff most people have never seen. It is NOT apple to apples. Not even close. Trust me, Marvel Studios would much rather have a movie eventually earn back its costs from streaming and merchandise while getting rave reviews and respect from movie goers at this point instead of continuing to put out uninspired drivel and barely making their $$ back.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/18/2025, 2:14 PM

Apples to oranges. BNW was a limp movie. Thunderbolts is a good movie. But they will make about the same box office.

This has me very worried.

If only the giant Avengers mash-ups and Spider-Man bring in the big money, the MCU is indeed in big trouble. Praying for the FF & X-Men to be gigantic hits is not a good strategy.

Oh, and it seems like they are actively trying to screw up the Spider-Man franchise too. Ugh.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/18/2025, 2:35 PM
@DocSpock - agreed with most of this... i think FF isnt gonna make the bank alot of people think, more like the 600-650M range imo.. but maybe itll make alot more. All i know is Jurassic Park is going to make bank and own the summer making it hard for Supes or FF to make a ton
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/18/2025, 2:41 PM
@MotherGooseUPus -

Yeah, those repetitive dino movies are a sure billion $ success every time. Always a new crop of kids.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/18/2025, 3:20 PM
@DocSpock -
"This has me very worried."

We'll have three flops this year: Cap 4, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four.

Avengers: Doomsday will likely under-perform as over half the cast are characters the audience does not care about and may even lose money due to the insane predicted budget. I'd imagine they want Infinity War numbers, but that seems unlikely.

Spider-man: Brand New Day sounds like it's going to be a disaster, but admittedly Spider-man as a property should mean that it makes around $700m minimum.

Avengers: Secret Wars is likely going to under-perform also because it's reliant more on the Phase 4-6 characters that nobody cares about. Maybe Spider-man having a larger role will generate more interest but I don't think this will surpass Endgame.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/18/2025, 2:34 PM
Movie was pretty good in the Sentey with the breakout star
But you can’t put lipstick on a pig
movie is a financial flop

That is what happens when you tell half your customer base to go fuk themselves for not wanting Wokeness in their movies
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/18/2025, 3:38 PM
@WakandaTech

“That is what happens when you tell half your customer base to go fuk themselves for not wanting Wokeness in their movies”

Lmao. That’s not what it is. You guys don’t even know what you’re crying about when you say wokeness.

The MCU isn’t in a great spot but neither is the genre. Has nothing to do with wokeness and everything to do with the genre plateauing with Endgame, and their being an overabundance of comic book movies.

Not to mention DC and Marvel have been extremely hit or miss. That comes down to talent, micromanaging, not having clear plans.

There are a ton of reasons the genre’s not doing well but “wokeness” is at the bottom of the list.
Ironnick
Ironnick - 5/18/2025, 2:36 PM
I kinda think this is just the new standard for movies these days in terms of doing well financially. After The Avengers in 2012, studios and companies were constantly chasing the next billion dollar franchise. The world and the economy at the time allowed for that to happen. While it can still happen these days with a few a few movies here and there, the current world and economic situation kinda isn’t gonna allow for every movie to be billion dollar hit.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/18/2025, 2:48 PM

I don’t get it. I thought thunderbolts was a really great movie. On the contrary, I just watched brave New World and it was probably one of the worst Marvel movies I’ve seen, maybe one of the worst movies I’ve seen. Just dumb.
Luigi
Luigi - 5/18/2025, 3:03 PM
@JobinJ - It made alot of money but it's too expensive. The John Walker/Yelenena Belova spin-off shouldn't have to make Avengers money to be a success
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/18/2025, 3:10 PM
@JobinJ -
If you were still invested in Marvel to watch any new films they do, Brave New World would beat you down and make you not take a risk on a selection of sidekick characters.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/18/2025, 3:08 PM
I remember when the Marvel brand alone would push a movie much much higher, even into the billions. Several years of subpar movies/TV and all the DEI and wokeness will do that they took a good step forward with Deadpool and Wolverine, but they’ve got a lot of recovering to do.
grif
grif - 5/18/2025, 3:20 PM
@PatientXero - dp and w was not mcu
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/18/2025, 3:23 PM
@grif - It was literally Deadpool and Wolverine’s MCU debuts. Wtf are you talking about?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/18/2025, 3:29 PM
Waiting for more desperate moves from Marvel.

Maybe a Doom scene in F4 to be shot in the next few weeks, or paying Evans and the otherals an insane amount just to get them back and shoehorned in doomsday.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/18/2025, 3:33 PM
Finally seeing it this week.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/18/2025, 3:45 PM
These films aren't the draw they once were

