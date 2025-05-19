THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Alternate Costume Designs For Taskmaster And Ghost

Concept artist Constantine Sekeris has unveiled some of his early designs for two characters, Taskmaster and Ghost, in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*.

These costumes aren't a million miles away from the ones the characters donned in the movie, although there are a few differences, especially when it comes to Ghost's helmet.

"Here is a sneak peak at Ghost," Sekeris captioned his post. "You can see in this early design we played with having more grey break up….you have a chance to see many more exploration in the Art of Thunderbolts coming out soon …loved working on this project and loved the movie….more to come humbly thank you."

The movie lost the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office this week after taking in $16.5 million from 3,523 theaters in its third weekend of release, declining 50% from its prior outing. The antihero team-up film has now taken in $155.4 million domestically and $325 million globally (we'll have updated numbers soon) on a reported budget of $180 million (not including marketing costs).

Not a disastrous result, but analysts believe Thunderbolts* will likely still struggle to make a profit in the coming weeks. Captain America: Brave New World also underperformed, so Marvel Studios/Disney will be hoping that The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes after Deadpool and Wolverine from a box office standpoint.

See Marvel Studios’ T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* #TheNewAvengers in theaters while you still can! Get tickets now: https://t.co/bFq0RNeRhc pic.twitter.com/NPTMIfN5pb — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) May 18, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.