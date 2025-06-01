THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Some Drastically Different, Darker Takes On Lewis Pullman's Sentry Costume

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Some Drastically Different, Darker Takes On Lewis Pullman's Sentry Costume

More concept art for Thunderbolts* has been revealed today, and it puts the spotlight on Lewis Pullman’s Sentry costume, with designs that are vastly different from what we saw in the latest MCU movie.

By JoshWilding - Jun 01, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* concept art continues to find its way online, and we now have the cover for the movie's "Art of" book, along with a couple more alternate takes on The Sentry costume worn by Lewis Pullman's "Bob."

These early designs were illustrated by Constantine Sekeris and are quite a bit different from both the comics and what we saw in the movie itself. Ultimately, Marvel Studios went for a comic-accurate design, albeit with the expected MCU flair. 

Sekeris' take leans more into the darkness within Robert Reynolds, and would have been interesting to see on screen once The Void emerged. The Sentry's costume in Thunderbolts* was designed by O.X.E. and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, so he may look very different again when we next see him. 

"The Thunderbolts don’t want to let him out of their sight, because they realize that if he’s caught in the wrong hands, or if he’s not being supported enough by the right people, he might be dangerous," Pullman recently said of where we'll find The Sentry heading into Avengers: Doomsday"But they also want to keep him close in case they can figure out a way to use him."

"He’s a very good asset. It’s a hard situation they’re in. With all the other characters that are going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, there will be so many opportunities to figure out how each might come into play—and how Bob might come into play with any of them," the actor teased.

It feels like big things are in store for this character, and The Sentry definitely has the potential to turn the tide against Doctor Doom...or be swayed to helping the MCU's new big bad. 

You can take a closer look at this newly revealed Thunderbolts* concept art in the social posts below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

