THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Shows A Monstrous Take On The Void And Highlights *THE NEW AVENGERS Reveal

Thunderbolts*: The Art of the Movie goes on sale next week, but an early look at the book's contents has found its way online. The scans were shared in a thread posted by @belovabolts, and a couple of pieces immediately jump out.

The first confirms recent comments from filmmaker Jake Schreier that he considered a more monstrous take on The Void that's more in line with what we're used to seeing on the page. Those designs are undeniably terrifying, but so was the silhouette-like figure that left New York shrouded in darkness in the movie's final cut.

We also have some artwork depicting arguably the biggest moment in the movie: Valentina Allegra de Fontaine revealing to the world that the Thunderbolts are her "New Avengers."

It's been said that this was always Kevin Feige's plan for this movie, and this confirms it. Thunderbolts* struggled at the box office, and despite being rebranded as *The New Avengers during its second weekend, it's hard not to wonder how much the movie would have benefited from spoiling this surprise far, far in advance.

The characters will return in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, of course, and that should help increase interest in Thunderbolts* on streaming...depending on how much screentime the heroes get together.

Thunderbolts* star Geraldine Viswanathan recently told us this about being on set for The New Avengers announcement:

"It was such an incredible day, and it was one of the few days that I got to be on set with everybody in the cast. Being on that New York Street set was so massive and cool, and I think when I heard that...you know, they had to send the extras away. We shot a version not announcing the New Avengers, and then the real deal, just without any extras, and I think that's when it dawned on me how massive it is, what we're handling, and how cool it was. You feel like a little kid again. It's really fun."

Check out this newly revealed Thunderbolts* concept art in the X posts below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now available on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Disney+.