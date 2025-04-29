THUNDERBOLTS* Director Says The Void Was Inspired By Hiroshima Nuclear Shadows

THUNDERBOLTS* Director Says The Void Was Inspired By Hiroshima Nuclear Shadows

Jake Schreier talks about the surprising inspiration behind the design of The Void and what he does to his victims in the form of Hiroshima's nuclear shadows.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 29, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Collider

Jake Schreier, known for his work on Paper Towns and Robot & Frank, joined the MCU to direct Thunderbolts*, a movie that consists of villains from around the universe joining together and forming a team. It's essentially Marvel's Suicide Squad, and Schreier couldn't be more excited about the upcoming film. 

In a new interview with Collider, he talked about the unexpected inspiration for The Void.

When asked about the design process and visual effects for the character, Schreier was definitely excited and said he could “nerd out” regarding the topic. 

“That was a long search, and it started with Grace's references. It definitely came from images from Hiroshima and those kinds of shadows. It was this feeling that we want everything in the film not to feel like it's CG, even if we have some of the best visual effects companies in the world doing a ton of work on this movie.”

For anyone that doesn't know, he's a mini history lesson. In 1945, towards the end of World War II after Germany and Italy had been defeated, Japan was still fighting. Several countries, including Germany, had been working on a project to develop a nuclear bomb, but the US was the first to successfully do so under the Manhattan Project. The decision was between launching a full scale invasion of Japan, which had already been invaded by the US, or using the nuclear bombs. The US chose the latter and the nuclear age began.

The nuclear Hiroshima shadows Schreier is referring to are below. 

Schreier went on further to praise the work of the visual effects companies.

I don't want to give them short shrift. We did a lot. They did a lot. The way to make great effects is to marry those two things together. I think that with that effect, it's developed with ILM. If you spend any longer than a frame and a half of animation between when they disappear and when they become a shadow, anything longer than that starts to feel like you're getting into CG vapor territory. So, it has to be quick, but then you almost feel exposed because it seems so simple.”

“Then there are other things about it,” he continued “where, because it doesn't happen so often in the movie, it really functions best, like, the camera needs to be more or less in line, almost like an eclipse, with where the voiding is happening and where the shadow goes, that if you look at it from a profile perspective, it doesn't really work because it's such a short effect and it's not moving towards you. So, we really had to design all of the photography, which we could in limited fashion, to work with that and make that effect work because it is so simple.”

It sure sounds like Schreier is very appreciative and respectful towards the VFX companies’ work. It's nice to see, especially when VFX companies are frequently overworked and under appreciated.

Are you excited for Thunderbolts*? Let us know in the comments!

New THUNDERBOLTS* Clip Released As Taskmaster Actress Olga Kurylenko Shows Up To Premiere - SPOILERS
Related:

New THUNDERBOLTS* Clip Released As Taskmaster Actress Olga Kurylenko Shows Up To Premiere - SPOILERS
Jake Schreier Talks THUNDERBOLTS* MCU Connections And Bucky Barnes' Story
Recommended For You:

Jake Schreier Talks THUNDERBOLTS* MCU Connections And Bucky Barnes' Story

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/29/2025, 9:45 AM
Seemed pretty obvious.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/29/2025, 9:49 AM
@IAmAHoot - in hindsight yeah, but I didn't put 1 and 2 together honestly. Still, intriguing inspiration
Lem1
Lem1 - 4/29/2025, 9:50 AM
That's the 1st thing come 2 my mind seeing those eerie powers of his
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2025, 10:05 AM
That’s interesting , nice to get insight into the technical process.

However the inspiration being the nuclear shadows seemed obvious if you were familiar with a history but I can understand how some may not make that connection also.

User Comment Image

Hopefully someone also asks him about the design of the Void aswell because I like the blacked out look.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/29/2025, 10:10 AM
Japanese distributors on their way to decline release:

User Comment Image
elgaz
elgaz - 4/29/2025, 10:16 AM
Haven't seen the movie but saw those bits in the trailer where the Sentry/Void is just making people vanish, and I thought it was a very effective technique and suitably different from the likes of Thanos' finger click in Infinity War, or other movies where they turn to dust.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/29/2025, 10:27 AM
How current.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder