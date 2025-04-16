THUNDERBOLTS* Final Trailer Unleashes Sentry As Our Misfit Heroes Face The Sins Of Their Past

Marvel Studios' latest MCU movie, Thunderbolts*, arrives in theaters in two weeks, and we have one final trailer featuring plenty of new footage.

Though Sentry (Lewis Pullman) is still being kept in the shadows (we thought they might have given us one quick glimpse of the costume here), we do get to see more of his darker alter-ego, The Void, bringing death and destruction to the city.

The trailer also includes some footage from earlier MCU films, as our misfit heroes must face and come to terms with their "chequered" pasts in order to form a cohesive unit and step up to bring the fight to a near-omnipotent enemy.

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

It's their time ⚡️ Be among the first to experience Marvel Studios' #Thunderbolts* when you sign up for the early FREE @Fandango & @IMAX Fan Screenings on April 22. RSVP now: https://t.co/KlHXWtrvEB pic.twitter.com/to5L1iQCv5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 16, 2025

We recently got confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and updated box office estimates predict that Thunderbolts* will take in between $63 million - $77 million domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent live-stream.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.