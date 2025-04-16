THUNDERBOLTS* Final Trailer Unleashes Sentry As Our Misfit Heroes Face The Sins Of Their Past

With just two weeks to go until Thunderbolts* hits theaters, Marvel Studios has released a final trailer featuring quite a bit of action-packed new footage...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 16, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios' latest MCU movie, Thunderbolts*, arrives in theaters in two weeks, and we have one final trailer featuring plenty of new footage.

Though Sentry (Lewis Pullman) is still being kept in the shadows (we thought they might have given us one quick glimpse of the costume here), we do get to see more of his darker alter-ego, The Void, bringing death and destruction to the city.

The trailer also includes some footage from earlier MCU films, as our misfit heroes must face and come to terms with their "chequered" pasts in order to form a cohesive unit and step up to bring the fight to a near-omnipotent enemy.

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

We recently got confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and updated box office estimates predict that Thunderbolts* will take in between $63 million - $77 million domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent live-stream.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Teaser Features New Footage Of The Team Facing Off Against The Void
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2025, 3:31 PM
Looks good imo so can’t wait to check it out!!.

Perhaps it’s just how it’s edited but it would be interesting if Bucky is talking to Geraldine Vishwanathan’s “Mel” and is the one that sent her to Val so she could relay information back to him as a mole as her assistant.

Also definitely seems like Yelena will go into the Void but I wonder if the others will aswell?.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/16/2025, 3:35 PM
It's starting to look way less cringe. The marketing team have been doing an exemplary job. I especially love how they have been selling the movie like it's an A24 picture, when it's probably closer to a Netflix actioner like Red Notice or Heart of Stone.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/16/2025, 3:42 PM
@ObserverIO - It’s at least gotta be better than Brave New World…
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/16/2025, 3:36 PM
We still miss you "Ziggy" and "Ready" Freddie! :(
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/16/2025, 3:39 PM
Excited to check this out! Looks like a lot of fun
mountainman
mountainman - 4/16/2025, 3:46 PM
Other than the awful Under Pressure cover that was a good trailer. The best one yet actually. If this movie can deliver on the characters moving past their previous bad deeds and now desiring to do good then it might just be a good one.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/16/2025, 3:47 PM
It feels like every trailer so far shows the entire movies plot beats. There's gotta be more to it than that.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/16/2025, 3:51 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I agree. I thought this was the worst trailer. I knew they built this around Yelena and I think that is a mistake. Shes a decent actress but I dont care about her. So what, she walks into the Void and talks him down I guess. How many Marvel movies do we need to end like this?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/16/2025, 3:56 PM
Good lord, Taskmaster's tiny arm on that poster...

User Comment Image
gambgel
gambgel - 4/16/2025, 4:00 PM
interesting that Marvel has decided to sell it with a more dramatic trailer. Trying to appeal to a different audience maybe.

Looks good, we cant deny it.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 4/16/2025, 4:08 PM
Whenever Marvel includes archival footage of Steve or Tony, it feels like desperation. They’ve done this with The Marvels, Brave New World, and now this.

The good news is this is looking like a really fun movie and leagues above Brave New World. I think we’ll be in for a treat with Thunderbolts.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/16/2025, 4:31 PM
This trend of using edited 80s songs in blockbuster trailers is getting really old.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/16/2025, 4:35 PM
This is the first MCU flick in a while that I've been pumped to go see in the theatre. Not to say I'm not excited about most of them, but I'm actually proper pumped up to see this one. It feels like something special, and different from the usuals. I hope it's a good one!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2025, 4:37 PM
@RedFury - same

Honestly the rest of the 3 CBMs this year , im pretty excited for tbh!!

