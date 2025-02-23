THUNDERBOLTS* IMAX-Exclusive Trailer Leaks Online; Paul Jenkins Talks Involvement With Possible SENTRY Movie

THUNDERBOLTS* IMAX-Exclusive Trailer Leaks Online; Paul Jenkins Talks Involvement With Possible SENTRY Movie

An IMAX-exclusive trailer for Thunderbolts* is playing before select screenings of Captain America: Brave New World this weekend and, in case you missed it, you can watch the action-packed preview here.

Feb 23, 2025
Thunderbolts* is shaping up to be one of the year's most intriguing movies and if it's as good as the trailers have promised, Marvel Studios will kick the summer off in style this May. 

A new trailer for Thunderbolts* is being shown before select screenings of Captain America: Brave New World in IMAX theaters this weekend. As you might expect, a recording has already found its way online, showcasing heaps of exciting new footage from the team-up. 

It's mostly new dialogue scenes and action shots. Still, everything from Thunderbolts* looks amazing so far and the buzz surrounding this one is entirely positive (there's been no mention of reshoots for starters). 

During a recent interview with Son of Jeddah, The Sentry's creator Paul Jenkins revealed, "I have a contract with Marvel that, if there's a Sentry movie, I write it. That's good news."

He added, "I worked on the Thunderbolts* movie. I actually consulted on [it] and was able to give them insights into the character. It's going to be interesting to see if it came out the way I wanted it to...as you can see from the trailer, The Sentry and The Void appear to be in the movie so that's pretty cool."

It's interesting that Jenkins somehow has it written into his contract that he'd have first dibs on a movie revolving around the character, though he has been the driving force behind the majority of The Sentry's comic book adventures. 

There's been no official word on a movie revolving around The Sentry and we'd imagine Marvel Studios could enlist other writers, even if Jenkins is giving first crack at the screenplay.

Check out the new IMAX trailer for Thunderbolts* in the player below. 

In  Thunderbolts*,  Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

TheLobster
TheLobster - 2/23/2025, 3:59 AM
There’s barely any new footage whatsoever lol
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 5:25 AM
@TheLobster -

When people pay for this normie feed, studios will keep making normie feed.

Stop it. Stop the cycle.

Let's get good movies made more often, and this bad and insulting garbage stopped.

They hate conservatives, and they are indoctrinating people with their foolish and destructive ideologies, social engineering people to think and act like them.
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 2/23/2025, 4:12 AM
It's...the same trailer.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 5:09 AM
@BabyLasagna -

You...didn't pay attention or...you're lying.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/23/2025, 4:22 AM

It’s the MC trailer.


(More Clicks)
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 2/23/2025, 4:23 AM
The music choice for these trailers is horrendous.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/23/2025, 4:53 AM
I can't believe there are people crying about this. Looks effing dope
Scarilian
Scarilian - 2/23/2025, 5:03 AM
Same trailer so maybe it's redundant to say this, but this movie looks really bad. It feels like 2016's Suicide Squad just with an even less interesting cast of characters. Everyone is just a Super Soldier or some sort of spy/assassin. Most the audience won't know who these characters are as they appeared in minimal roles in films or shows very few watched.

John Walker/U.S. Agent is the only likable character they have not fricked up yet and its clear they did not intend for him to be someone people would root for. They accidentally wrote a character post Phase 3 and now they are turning him into a joke in this one. Ghost got her title yet John Walker doesn't get his title? Even in the trailers they try and belittle him.

The film just looks bland visually, probably as part of the original plan for this to be a more 'serious' movie with a potential 15 rating - something they scrapped along the way - the final battle in the 'void territory' is likely just going to be the same visually as the Thor Love & Thunder dark dimension with Gorr. There's nothing substantive here to latch onto. Acknowledging the line-up sucks is not going to get people to watch it. There's zero interesting interactions you can have between these characters because their personalities don't conflict enough to warrant it, it's why they resort to jokes. Trying to do a more visually grounded movie that you want to be a thriller and having the characters joke in every single scene in the trailers is coming across as tonally disjointed.

If a Captain America movie released after Deadpool & Wolverine using that branding cannot draw audiences then a movie with the neglected minor characters is not going to draw audiences either and it's depressing that this is the film with Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier as opposed to him being the lead in a Captain America movie where he's trying to redeem his image - instead he's back to being an outlaw again because Marvel know most people only remember him from The Winter Soldier.

You also cannot have the plot of this movie occur. Bucky knows Sam, who is currently the new 'Captain America' and knows another Joaquín Torres who is another hero and Captain America 4 blatantly had Thunderbolt Ross want Sam to form a new Avengers team. This movie as such should have Bucky, Sam, Falcon at minimum. Let alone it's set in New York, where is Spider-man? You telling me he can't be assed to show up. Where is Ant-Man who promised that when the Avengers need him he'll be there? Where is Shang Chi, Marvel's Katy, Captain Marvel, Wong and Bruce Banner who were the Avengers that was set-up all the way back in Shang Chi? What about everyone they know such as She-Hulk, Daredevil? Fricking anyone who we know is active in New York and this film goes 'no, frick you, the Avengers don't care'

Frick this movie.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 5:19 AM
@Scarilian -

Hey! Hey! Stop asking for Spider-Man! He ain't got time for your problems! He's busy! With Spider-Man stuff!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 5:21 AM
@Scarilian -

I'm just kidding and referencing Ice Cube in 21 Jump Street.

Keep on doing what you're doing, man. 🤝👏
Scarilian
Scarilian - 2/23/2025, 5:25 AM
Yeah, I get it...

It's just insane how many characters they have set-up and forgotten about.

We still have Gi'Ah running around with the COMBINED POWERS OF EVERY SINGLE HERO AND VILLAIN FROM PHASE 1-4 and nobody in-universe seems to have acknowledged or cared about that.

https://marvelcinematicuniverse.fandom.com/wiki/G%27iah

I feel the only reason more people haven't dropped off the MCU yet is because they never actually watch a majority of this stuff so they don't see how bad it has gotten for writing, characters, world building and structure.

I still cannot get over how this trailer is telling us none of the heroes give a frick... what absolute horseshit.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 5:06 AM
More Disney slop to not pay for because it's so bad it won't make a profit.

