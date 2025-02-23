THUNDERBOLTS* IMAX-Exclusive Trailer Leaks Online; Paul Jenkins Talks Involvement With Possible SENTRY Movie

Thunderbolts* is shaping up to be one of the year's most intriguing movies and if it's as good as the trailers have promised, Marvel Studios will kick the summer off in style this May.

A new trailer for Thunderbolts* is being shown before select screenings of Captain America: Brave New World in IMAX theaters this weekend. As you might expect, a recording has already found its way online, showcasing heaps of exciting new footage from the team-up.

It's mostly new dialogue scenes and action shots. Still, everything from Thunderbolts* looks amazing so far and the buzz surrounding this one is entirely positive (there's been no mention of reshoots for starters).

During a recent interview with Son of Jeddah, The Sentry's creator Paul Jenkins revealed, "I have a contract with Marvel that, if there's a Sentry movie, I write it. That's good news."

He added, "I worked on the Thunderbolts* movie. I actually consulted on [it] and was able to give them insights into the character. It's going to be interesting to see if it came out the way I wanted it to...as you can see from the trailer, The Sentry and The Void appear to be in the movie so that's pretty cool."

It's interesting that Jenkins somehow has it written into his contract that he'd have first dibs on a movie revolving around the character, though he has been the driving force behind the majority of The Sentry's comic book adventures.

There's been no official word on a movie revolving around The Sentry and we'd imagine Marvel Studios could enlist other writers, even if Jenkins is giving first crack at the screenplay.

Check out the new IMAX trailer for Thunderbolts* in the player below.

Snuck into an @IMAX screening of Captain America: Brave New World this afternoon and look what I got a video recording of… the new, theatrical-exclusive, extended @IMAX version (with new footage) of the big game trailer for @MarvelStudios’ #Thunderbolts*, only in theaters May 2. pic.twitter.com/xblEvBpor0 — Gold Searcher (@searcher_gold) February 23, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.