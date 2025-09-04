THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Alternate Sentry Design, Winter Soldier-Inspired Bucky, Badass Ghost, More

New concept art for Thunderbolts* has been revealed by artist Wesley Burt, revealing several alternate costume designs for the movie. The Sentry's suit looks vastly different, with a lot more black than what we're used to seeing from the Golden Guardian (hinting at The Void, perhaps).

While Marvel Studios ultimately went for a more comic-accurate approach, we're sure Bob's look will continue to evolve as we head into the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

We also see how Bucky Barnes' look changed, including a nod to his mask in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Yelena Belova is shown wearing casual gear—which still references her past as a Black Widow—and Ghost arguably looks much cooler than she did in Thunderbolts*'s final cut.

Thunderbolts* ended with a post-credits scene directed by the Russo Brothers on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. That featured the New Avengers wearing updated team uniforms, which will no doubt be front and centre in the movie when it hits theaters next December.

Teasing his role in Avengers: Doomsday, Lewis Pullman recently said, "The Thunderbolts don’t want to let him out of their sight, because they realize that if he’s caught in the wrong hands, or if he’s not being supported enough by the right people, he might be dangerous. But they also want to keep him close in case they can figure out a way to use him."

"He’s a very good asset. It’s a hard situation they’re in," the actor continued. "With all the other characters that are going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, there will be so many opportunities to figure out how each might come into play—and how Bob might come into play with any of them."

Check out this newly revealed Thunderbolts* concept art in the X posts below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now available on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Disney+.