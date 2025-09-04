THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Alternate Sentry Design, Winter Soldier-Inspired Bucky, Badass Ghost, More

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Alternate Sentry Design, Winter Soldier-Inspired Bucky, Badass Ghost, More

Another round of Thunderbolts*/*The New Avengers concept art has been revealed ahead of the "Art of" book's release, this time showcasing alternate designs for The Sentry, Bucky, Yelena Belova, and Ghost.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 04, 2025 04:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

New concept art for Thunderbolts* has been revealed by artist Wesley Burt, revealing several alternate costume designs for the movie. The Sentry's suit looks vastly different, with a lot more black than what we're used to seeing from the Golden Guardian (hinting at The Void, perhaps). 

While Marvel Studios ultimately went for a more comic-accurate approach, we're sure Bob's look will continue to evolve as we head into the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars

We also see how Bucky Barnes' look changed, including a nod to his mask in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Yelena Belova is shown wearing casual gear—which still references her past as a Black Widow—and Ghost arguably looks much cooler than she did in Thunderbolts*'s final cut.

Thunderbolts* ended with a post-credits scene directed by the Russo Brothers on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. That featured the New Avengers wearing updated team uniforms, which will no doubt be front and centre in the movie when it hits theaters next December. 

Teasing his role in Avengers: Doomsday, Lewis Pullman recently said, "The Thunderbolts don’t want to let him out of their sight, because they realize that if he’s caught in the wrong hands, or if he’s not being supported enough by the right people, he might be dangerous. But they also want to keep him close in case they can figure out a way to use him."

"He’s a very good asset. It’s a hard situation they’re in," the actor continued. "With all the other characters that are going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, there will be so many opportunities to figure out how each might come into play—and how Bob might come into play with any of them."

Check out this newly revealed Thunderbolts* concept art in the X posts below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now available on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Disney+.

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Shows A Monstrous Take On The Void And Highlights *THE NEW AVENGERS Reveal
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Shows A Monstrous Take On The Void And Highlights *THE NEW AVENGERS Reveal
THUNDERBOLTS* Is Already A Hit On Streaming In The U.S. And Worldwide Following Disney+ Debut
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Is Already A Hit On Streaming In The U.S. And Worldwide Following Disney+ Debut

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/4/2025, 5:13 AM
Not bad, but I liked the Sentry's final design better.

Oan: I would have loved to see the New Avengers become mentors for The New Warriors. Night Thrasher, Speedball -> Penance, Darkhawk, RAGE, + a Cloak & Dagger cameo would be a nice Segway for a group that is not who they were in the comics.


Now that I think about it.... the movie MCU Avengers should've been the Secret Avengers, and the slot taken should remain open for the true New Avengers. Captain America, Luke Cage, Iron Man, Ronan, Spider-Man, Sentry, Wolverine w Spider-Woman were my favorite line up of the Avengers.

🪙🪙

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder