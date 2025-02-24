THUNDERBOLTS* IMAX Trailer Spotlights Clearer Look At Sentry's Costume; Reported Run-Time Revealed

The IMAX trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* recently leaked online, and the aspect ratio allows for a much better look at Sentry's costume. We also have a reported run-time...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 24, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

The IMAX trailer for Thunderbolts* that's currently playing in theaters ahead of Captain America: Brave New World recently leaked online, and while it was a little light on new footage (there was some new dialogue), the expanded aspect ratio did allow us to see more of Sentry's costume.

As you can see in the screenshot and (very) brief clip below, when Sentry blasts Red Guardian out of a window, his arm and blonde hair pass into view. We did see this in the Super Bowl trailer, but more of his chest and head are visible here.

It's not exactly the clearest reveal, but it marks our best look yet at Lew Pullman's Robert "Bob" Reynolds suited-up in his comic-accurate blue and gold costume.

In related news, an Odean Cinemas website lists the movie's run-time at 2 hours and 20 minutes, which is quite a bit longer than previous rumors have indicated (there was a report doing the rounds that the film would clock in at just over 90 minutes).

This shouldn't be taken as an official run-time just yet, as these early listings do sometimes serve as placeholders until the theaters receive updated info from the studio.

Marvel Studios also announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

