THUNDERBOLTS: Lewis Pullman Rumored To Have The Current Offer To Play Sentry

Shortly after we heard that Steven Yeun had dropped out of Marvel Studios' upcoming Thunderbolts movie after a strikes-related delay resulted in a scheduling conflict, Austin Abrams was said to have been offered the part of Sentry.

Whether the Euphoria alum passed or was never in contention is unclear, but another actor is now said to be in line to play the ultra-powerful hero/villain (depending on how he's depicted in the movie).

According to both Daniel Richtman and rDCUleaks, Lewis Pullman has the "current offer" to suit-up as the Sentry.

Pullman most recently appeared in Top Gun: Maverick, and has previously had supporting roles in Bad Times at the El Royale, The Strangers: Prey at Night, and Lessons in Chemistry. He will also play the lead in the long-delayed re-adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot.

It's worth noting that the character Yeun was going to play still hasn't officially been confirmed as the Sentry, but The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman did say the following during a 2023 interview.

“Yeah, he called me, he went in for a costume fitting. I hope I’m not… I don’t think this is a spoiler or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don’t know, maybe. We’ll see. I don’t care. I don’t work for Marvel. What are they going to do to me? He called me and he said, 'I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.' He said he was at the costume fitting and was like, 'Aww, crap. I forgot Invincible was yellow and blue.'"

We have heard that filming is currently scheduled to begin in March, and casting is also underway for "a high-tech militia group that the Thunderbolts are going to fight in the film."

Though other characters might well be added, the Thunderbolts roster consists of Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julie Louis Dreyfus) will put the team together, and may also be partially responsible for Sentry's creation.

Harrison Ford will replace the late William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who may wind up transforming into the Red Hulk. Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Bottoms) has reportedly been cast as a character named Erin, who is Allegra de Fontaine's assistant. Erin is said to be "exceptional at her job, even surprising Val with how good she is at getting things done."

Jake Schreier (Robot and Frank, Dave) is set to direct, with Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson penning the script.