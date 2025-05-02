THUNDERBOLTS* Makes A Baffling Decision When It Comes To A Certain Character - SPOILERS

You probably know exactly who we're referring to, but the decision to "sideline" a certain character early on in Thunderbolts* simply makes no sense...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 02, 2025 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

When the second trailer for Thunderbolts* was released, fans began to notice that Black Widow baddie Antonia Dreykov, aka Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), wasn't featured in the movie's marketing nearly as much as her teammates. This led to speculation that the character would be killed off, which Marvel all-but confirmed when they announced that every other main cast member aside from Kurylenko would be back for Avengers: Doomsday.

There were theories that this might be some kind of deliberate swerve to keep a specific plot point relating to Taskmaster under wraps, but no, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) blows her head off about four minutes after she shows up on screen.

This take on Taskmaster wasn't exactly what you'd call a fan-favourite, but Kurylenko is a talented actress and the character did have potential after finding redemption at the end of Black Widow. Even leaving that aside, why introduce her just to kill her off so unceremoniously in the first act? Wouldn't it have benefited the story to allow audiences to get to know her first and add a bit of weight to her demise?

Director Jake Schreier had the following to say during a recent interview with Games Radar.

"Obviously, it's a big decision. We felt like a movie like this needed something like that, where you're like, 'Okay, if they'll do that, they could do anything,' you know, and you don't really know exactly where the thing is going to go. It needed a bit of shock or surprise."

This does make a certain amount of sense - even though Thunderbolts* is far from Marvel's take on The Suicide Squad - but something tells us there was more to it.

Though Kurylenko has yet to address her character's fate directly, she did say the following during an interview with Screen Rant last year.

"Well, they changed a couple of things. [Laughs] That's all I can say, but that also doesn't say anything, because obviously every movie is different, and in every movie, things change. But yeah, it will be different, we'll see. There's nothing I can say."

It may also be telling that Kurylenko didn't take part in any promotion for the movie right up until her appearance at the US premiere earlier this week.

We may never get the full story, but as things stand, the movie's throwaway use of Taskmaster really feels like a waste of the character.

Have you seen the movie yet? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments. You can check out our review here.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

Spidey91
Spidey91 - 5/2/2025, 3:32 PM
It's not really baffling when 99% of the discourse about the character are complaints.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2025, 3:39 PM
@Spidey91 - sure but the benefit of having characters be recurring is that they can grow into someone people can get to know & like , possibly even become a fan favorite which they could have done with this version of Taskmaster but oh well.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/2/2025, 3:33 PM
I don't mind the character being killed off for shock value, But I think it needed to be done by Sentry/Void.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/2/2025, 4:12 PM
@SonOfAGif -
Sentry has to be a victim for the heroes to be motivated to save him.

If Sentry does evil stuff, it weakens the Void aspect of the character. So Sentry's actions need to be motivated by defending himself.

Having Sentry kill Taskmaster would make it even more difficult for the characters to justify saving him.

It would be a much more complex/interesting story if Sentry/Void did kill someone people recognized... but in-universe Taskmaster is effectively a child who was abused trapped in a woman's body. You have a character kill that person and the audience, if they cared, should hate whoever killed them.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/2/2025, 4:30 PM
@Scarilian - Except the audience loves Ghost.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/2/2025, 3:55 PM
I swear we got this story yesterday.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2025, 3:57 PM
It’s a decision that I am still against but can understand why it happened given Schreier’s comments…

I haven’t seen the film yet but it sounds relatively straightforward so adding this element of surprise or shock to it certainly creates the notion in the mind of the audience that he’s talking about even if nothing else like that happens for the rest of the film.

However personally I feel once the shock wears off and the film ends , it will just seemed like a missed opportunity in not having Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster be given the opportunity to grow like everyone else because she certainly had potential coming off of BW where she was a brainwashed weapon…

You could have had her deal with the fallout of that or exploring why she went back to being an assassin after she got her free will back amongst other arcs , perhaps even have Bucky help her along the way since he had been in a similar place as her?.

Anyway it is what it is now , I just hope we can get someone like Tony Masters to pick up the mantle in the future given this version was moreso tech based.

User Comment Image
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 5/2/2025, 3:58 PM
Good. Now give us the real Taskmaster aka Tony Masters.
Blergh
Blergh - 5/2/2025, 4:25 PM
Killing Taskmaster is a waste obviously but that waste started in Black Widow when the character was turned into a thrall to Dreykov instead of a self-motivated villain with goals and ambitions.

He’s a gun for hire, much like Deathstroke he has a very compelling character with a certain snark and overachieviness.

The gender swap was not the problem, the problem was turning her into a thrall
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 5/2/2025, 4:27 PM
her design got better and waste her
lame
good movie though

View Recorder