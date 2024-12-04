THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Has Seen A Cut Of The Movie; Teases "Surprising" And "Impressive" Direction

THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Has Seen A Cut Of The Movie; Teases &quot;Surprising&quot; And &quot;Impressive&quot; Direction

Red Guardian actor David Harbour has revealed that he's seen a cut of Thunderbolts*, teasing what sounds like a very different MCU movie and a unique dynamic between each member of the "superhero" team...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: CinemaBlend

After first playing Red Guardian in 2021's Black Widow, David Harbour will reprise the role in Thunderbolts* next May. If this team is indeed anything like the Suicide Squad, then we don't have high hopes for him surviving and eventually becoming a New Avenger. 

Still, Harbour has another comic book gig as he's currently doing the rounds to promote his role as Eric Frankenstein in Max's Creature Commandos.

Talking to CinemaBlend about the DC Studios series, the Stranger Things star expressed his belief that Thunderbolts* is part of Marvel Studios' recent turnaround. "Marvel is excited by its expansion, to a certain degree," he started. "And also, I think they're doing a bit of a course correction around getting too big, in a way, with the Disney Plus stuff."

"I'm very excited for you guys to see Thunderbolts*. Because I'm impressed with the direction they took that. And it's surprising. It's a real movie. I mean, whether you like it or not, who knows? But," the actor teased, "I saw a cut of it, and it's very impressive."

Something that promises to make this movie stand out is the dynamic between each member of the team. The Thunderbolts are far more dysfunctional than The Avengers, for example, and that was a big draw for Harbour. 

"They're paying attention to chemistry," he explained. "And I think there's something about this group that's special. That to me felt like when you watch Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans. When you watch these chemistries of people that – not to say that there's romantic ties, but just the chemistry of human beings interrelated. I think that's what we need in these movies."

"I think the problem with all of this stuff is we get lost in the algorithm, or what we think works, or what the data tells us. But you can't... this ineffable quality of human beings interacting with other human beings, that's a special chemistry," Harbour continued. "It may not be nice. It may be unpleasant. But it has a certain electricity to it. And I think that that's just all over Thunderbolts."

"And I'm so happy that Jake, the director, was so intent on capturing that. So intent on preserving that, and made that a priority. I was like, 'Oof, this is good,'" he concluded.

There are some great insights from Harbour here and he managed to avoid giving anything away this time. In an interview at D23, he revealed who Lewis Pullman is really playing in the movie

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS*: New Details About Taskmaster, U.S. Agent, And More Revealed - SPOILERS
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS*: New Details About Taskmaster, U.S. Agent, And More Revealed - SPOILERS
THUNDERBOLTS* Reshoots Reportedly Scheduled For December; Untitled MCU Movie To Shoot Next Fall In The UK
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Reshoots Reportedly Scheduled For December; Untitled MCU Movie To Shoot Next Fall In The UK

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder