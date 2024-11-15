THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Has Revealed Who Lewis Pullman's "Bob" REALLY Is In The Movie

THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Has Revealed Who Lewis Pullman's &quot;Bob&quot; REALLY Is In The Movie

It's not exactly difficult to figure out who Lewis Pullman is playing in Thunderbolts, but Red Guardian actor David Harbour has finally confirmed the superhero moniker of "Bob" in the upcoming 2025 movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 15, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Like Mysterio secretly being a bad guy in Spider-Man: Far From Home and "Agnes" clearly meant as a cover for Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, every comic book fan out there knows Lewis Pullman's "Bob" in Thunderbolts* is really The Sentry.

Despite showing the character's logo in the movie's teaser trailer, Marvel Studios continues to identify Pullman's character only as Bob and the actor has flat-out refused to reveal whether he's playing The Sentry in interviews.

Now, the cat is officially out of the bad courtesy of Red Guardian actor David Harbour. 

Talking at D23 Brazil last weekend, the Stranger Things star was asked about the super soldier's relationship with Bob and replied, "Yeah, I don't think he knows what to make of that. I mean, again, we'll have to see how it unfolds with all of that."

"I don't think you guys know much about Bob/Sentry yet, so you'll have to see what that becomes in this movie. I don't want to give too much away."

While Harbour has let this big reveal slip, it's really not a big deal and far from a spoiler. Marvel Studios is having fun playing with the mystery and intrigue surrounding Bob, but that's likely being done to appeal to general audiences rather than hardcore comic book fans. 

For those of you who aren't aware, The Sentry is a Superman-level hero - and threat - who has a terrifying dark side called The Void. We're hoping the rest of the Thunderbolts don't have to fight him in this movie because if that happens and he's as powerful as his comic book counterpart...well, someone is getting torn in half. 

You can watch the full interview below; and, in case you missed it, the four-minute D23 Thunderbolts* sneak peek can be found here.

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* D23 Brazil Special Look Trailer Takes Us To The New Avengers Tower And Breaks Down The Team
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* D23 Brazil Special Look Trailer Takes Us To The New Avengers Tower And Breaks Down The Team
YOUNG AVENGERS Team Could Be Much Bigger Than We Expected; Hailee Steinfeld On Possible THUNDERBOLTS* Role
Recommended For You:

YOUNG AVENGERS Team Could Be Much Bigger Than We Expected; Hailee Steinfeld On Possible THUNDERBOLTS* Role

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/15/2024, 11:51 AM
we've always known him to be Sentry. I had no idea they were even trying to keep this a secret
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/15/2024, 11:51 AM
User Comment Image
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 11/15/2024, 11:52 AM
I’m actually really looking forward to this. It’s been awhile since we’ve seen this crew and I’m ready for it.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/15/2024, 11:53 AM
I think it could only be spoiled if he let slip that he's not Sentry.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/15/2024, 11:59 AM
If people don’t know comic books then they don’t know what the heck Harbors talking about anyway. Anyone who knows about comics and cbm’s most likely already knew Bob and Sentry are the same person. Especially easy when you know Bob takes a bunch of bullets to the chest and doesn’t bleed.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/15/2024, 12:01 PM
I love how we have an article about Harbor possibly spoiling something most people already know from a dude who spoils every comic book movie and tv series in multiple articles daily.
The pot calling the kettle hot.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 11/15/2024, 12:04 PM
@slickrickdesigns - Is anyone forcing you to read them?
Sicario
Sicario - 11/15/2024, 12:05 PM
Everyone and their mothers knew he was sentry. What are you on about?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder