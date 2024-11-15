THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Has Revealed Who Lewis Pullman's "Bob" REALLY Is In The Movie

Like Mysterio secretly being a bad guy in Spider-Man: Far From Home and "Agnes" clearly meant as a cover for Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, every comic book fan out there knows Lewis Pullman's "Bob" in Thunderbolts* is really The Sentry.

Despite showing the character's logo in the movie's teaser trailer, Marvel Studios continues to identify Pullman's character only as Bob and the actor has flat-out refused to reveal whether he's playing The Sentry in interviews.

Now, the cat is officially out of the bad courtesy of Red Guardian actor David Harbour.

Talking at D23 Brazil last weekend, the Stranger Things star was asked about the super soldier's relationship with Bob and replied, "Yeah, I don't think he knows what to make of that. I mean, again, we'll have to see how it unfolds with all of that."

"I don't think you guys know much about Bob/Sentry yet, so you'll have to see what that becomes in this movie. I don't want to give too much away."

While Harbour has let this big reveal slip, it's really not a big deal and far from a spoiler. Marvel Studios is having fun playing with the mystery and intrigue surrounding Bob, but that's likely being done to appeal to general audiences rather than hardcore comic book fans.

For those of you who aren't aware, The Sentry is a Superman-level hero - and threat - who has a terrifying dark side called The Void. We're hoping the rest of the Thunderbolts don't have to fight him in this movie because if that happens and he's as powerful as his comic book counterpart...well, someone is getting torn in half.

You can watch the full interview below; and, in case you missed it, the four-minute D23 Thunderbolts* sneak peek can be found here.

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.