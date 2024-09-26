THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Teases "Bob" (The Sentry) Getting His Costume In The Movie

The first Thunderbolts* teaser trailer introduced us to Lewis Pullman's Bob, a character we know is also The Sentry. Now, the actor has confirmed that, yes, he'll be wearing more than just those scrubs.

By JoshWilding - Sep 26, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

The Walking Dead and Beef star Steven Yeun was supposed to play the MCU's Sentry, but when scheduling issues came into play, the actor departed the project. However, that led to Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman joining the Thunderbolts* cast. 

We've only seen a little "Bob" in the trailer for the movie, but Pullman feels like a good fit for the character and is an exciting choice to play the unhinged superhero who, in the comics, has the power of a million exploding suns. 

All signs point to Val having created her own perfect super soldier in Thunderbolts* and, in an interview with ComicBook.com, Pullman strongly hinted that he'll eventually suit up in the movie (while stopping short of confirming Bob and Sentry are one and the same, of course). 

"I love the trailer and yesterday was the first time I saw it really, because when I first saw I was at Comic-Con and I couldn't really crane my neck like that, but, I think it's great," the actor told the site. "I will say he does make his way out of those scrubs."

"He gets to change, and I hope he...I don't know, it wasn't camera, but I hope he washes them. But he does get to relieve himself of those scrubs, which, you know, is nice."

If Val really has created The Sentry without realising Bob has severe mental health issues, the MCU will soon have a very dangerous new threat in its ranks. It's possible he can be controlled - for now - but comic book fans will know what happens when The Void is unleashed and what a danger he'll pose down the road (and possibly even in this movie). 

In a separate conversation with Collider, Pullman jokingly addressed the fact he made a name for himself playing Top Gun: Maverick's Bob and now finds himself playing another character with that name. 

"I’d like to think it might just end here. It might just be a duo of Bobs. Just Bob squared," he said. "It’s a great honor. But they are very different Bobs. Really, their main similarity is that they’re just sharing this gorgeous name."

"Every movie gives you a gift that allows you to immediately connect with certain people, and at least with Top Gun, playing Bob, I’ve met so many awesome guys whose names are Bob," Pullman explained. "They come up to me and they’re like, ‘Dude, thanks for doing the Bob legacy strong.’ And then, you get to talk to people and you have a commonality. I’m very grateful and honored to be a part of the Bobs, in one way or another."

With the addition of The Sentry, the MCU will soon have its own Superman. Bob may be a one-and-done role for Pullman depending on how Thunderbolts* plays out, though we'll be shocked if the character isn't a major player with the rest of the team in Avengers: Doomsday

Thunderbolts* is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Poster Detail Leads To Speculation That Marvel Used AI To Create The Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/26/2024, 8:10 AM
I bet that symbol seen in the trailer
User Comment Image
is gonna act like a nanite suit, like tony's IW suit and when he puts it to his belt line the suit will just magically cover his body with some shitty shit shit cgi effect.
User Comment Image
that nanite shit needs to die, sick of the helmets switching on and off just to give face time for the actors. they need to go back to this.
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 9/26/2024, 8:26 AM
@harryba11zack - damn I agree

Should just be Tony, and magic users like asgardians, sorcerors, and witches who can make their suit appear at will
tylerzero
tylerzero - 9/26/2024, 9:02 AM
I know nothing about Sentry. Is his "Bob" alter ego canon? If so, whatta coincidence.

User Comment Image
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 9/26/2024, 9:03 AM
I know most of us here know this guy's Sentry, but are u supposed to be putting that on articles' titles??

