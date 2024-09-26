THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Teases "Bob" (The Sentry) Getting His Costume In The Movie

The Walking Dead and Beef star Steven Yeun was supposed to play the MCU's Sentry, but when scheduling issues came into play, the actor departed the project. However, that led to Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman joining the Thunderbolts* cast.

We've only seen a little "Bob" in the trailer for the movie, but Pullman feels like a good fit for the character and is an exciting choice to play the unhinged superhero who, in the comics, has the power of a million exploding suns.

All signs point to Val having created her own perfect super soldier in Thunderbolts* and, in an interview with ComicBook.com, Pullman strongly hinted that he'll eventually suit up in the movie (while stopping short of confirming Bob and Sentry are one and the same, of course).

"I love the trailer and yesterday was the first time I saw it really, because when I first saw I was at Comic-Con and I couldn't really crane my neck like that, but, I think it's great," the actor told the site. "I will say he does make his way out of those scrubs."

"He gets to change, and I hope he...I don't know, it wasn't camera, but I hope he washes them. But he does get to relieve himself of those scrubs, which, you know, is nice."

If Val really has created The Sentry without realising Bob has severe mental health issues, the MCU will soon have a very dangerous new threat in its ranks. It's possible he can be controlled - for now - but comic book fans will know what happens when The Void is unleashed and what a danger he'll pose down the road (and possibly even in this movie).

In a separate conversation with Collider, Pullman jokingly addressed the fact he made a name for himself playing Top Gun: Maverick's Bob and now finds himself playing another character with that name.

"I’d like to think it might just end here. It might just be a duo of Bobs. Just Bob squared," he said. "It’s a great honor. But they are very different Bobs. Really, their main similarity is that they’re just sharing this gorgeous name."

"Every movie gives you a gift that allows you to immediately connect with certain people, and at least with Top Gun, playing Bob, I’ve met so many awesome guys whose names are Bob," Pullman explained. "They come up to me and they’re like, ‘Dude, thanks for doing the Bob legacy strong.’ And then, you get to talk to people and you have a commonality. I’m very grateful and honored to be a part of the Bobs, in one way or another."

With the addition of The Sentry, the MCU will soon have its own Superman. Bob may be a one-and-done role for Pullman depending on how Thunderbolts* plays out, though we'll be shocked if the character isn't a major player with the rest of the team in Avengers: Doomsday.

Thunderbolts* is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.