THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer Reveals Sentry Twist And Potential Plans To Make Shocking Addition To Avengers Tower

Marvel Studios stopped short of revealing The Sentry in yesterday's Thunderbolts* trailer but we did get to meet Lewis Pullman's "Bob." While the sneak peek failed to shed much light on his role in the movie, we've just unearthed a couple of very intriguing clues.

When Yelena Belova enters the facility where she meets the other Thunderbolts and Bob, blueprints can be seen showing several different variations of The Sentry's logo and hairstyle.

These pieces of paper seemingly have the OXE logo at the top of them, an organisation we first heard would be featured in this movie earlier this year. In the Ultimate comics, Valentina Allegra de Fountaine was the group's Chairman and, while little is revealed about OXE, they're described as the "largest holding company in the world."

Not only does this suggest she's working independently of the CIA, but it looks like Val set out to create the perfect superhero in The Sentry. This differs from his comic book origin - where he was a drug addict who accidentally ingested a super-powerful serum - and what's shown here points to Val polling the public to figure out what they'd respond best to.

Alas, something tells us The Sentry won't be the ideal "hero" she's looking for, particularly if Bob suffers from the same mental health issues as his comic book counterpart (on the page, those take on a physical form as the monstrous Void).

Also of note is the fact there are blueprints for "The Watchtower."

Placed atop Avengers Tower in the comics, that's the home and headquarters of the Sentry. A tall tower boasting a set of black crossing fins, it has a large golden sphere set at the top. The Watchtower was supervised by an artificial intelligence named CLOC, who maintained a watch over the world's communications and alerted the Sentry to major emergencies.

In the MCU, this may be what Val rebrands Avengers Tower as. There's always a chance these are Val's scrapped plans but with rumours swirling about the asterisk in Thunderbolts*' title standing for "New Avengers," we wouldn't bank on that.

Are you excited to see the MCU's take on The Sentry?

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.