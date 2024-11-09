THUNDERBOLTS* D23 Brazil Special Look Trailer Takes Us To The New Avengers Tower And Breaks Down The Team

THUNDERBOLTS* D23 Brazil Special Look Trailer Takes Us To The New Avengers Tower And Breaks Down The Team

Marvel Studios has released an extended sneak peek for Thunderbolts* following a D23 Brazil panel, and it breaks down each member of the team and takes us to the all-new, all-different Avengers Tower...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 09, 2024 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Just a few moments ago at the first-ever Brazil D23 fan event, Marvel Studios debuted a brand-new, special look for Thunderbolts*. David Harbour, who plays Red Guardian in the movie, was on hand to debut the new extended trailer which you can watch below.

The footage confirms what we've long suspected: Valentina Allegra de Fontaine now resides in Avengers Tower, debunking rumours about it serving as the base of characters like Mephisto and the Fantastic Four (though we suppose Marvel's First Family could claim it down the line).

The near-four-minute preview opens with a lengthy clip showing Bucky in hot pursuit of the team; later, the focus is put on each member as they show off what they bring to the table.

Finally, we get a new look at Lewis Pullman's Bob; the trailer stops short of unveiling The Sentry, though we'd imagine he's being saved for a final sneak peek where the unhinged "hero" will stand tall in all his costumed glory.

It also seems Red Guardian names this group the "Thunderbolts," though no one seems particularly happy about it. Rumour has it their true moniker - hence the asterisk - will be the New Avengers. That'll make them major players heading into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Check out this extended sneak peek for Thunderbolts* in the player below.

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Team Rumored To Have A Huge Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY; Update On SECRET WARS Production
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/9/2024, 4:32 PM
Calling it. This will be the sleeper of next year. The fact that Pony by Ginuwine is in this tells me this will be a banger. BNW doesn't look shabby either.

TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 11/9/2024, 4:36 PM
Most anticipated of 2025
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 11/9/2024, 4:36 PM
This looks really [frick]ing good. Team dynamics on spot. Surprised they have already shown essentially two trailers for this one, but they seem confident. Sebastian Stan is hot.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/9/2024, 4:39 PM
I love it. Good action and I'm loving the humor. I'll be there for this
Fanmar16
Fanmar16 - 11/9/2024, 4:40 PM
ok, that annoying and tired Marvel Studios humor, but i'm still hyped
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 11/9/2024, 4:41 PM
Looks good to me. I guess I'll see it
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 11/9/2024, 4:42 PM
The only cbm I'm seeing in cinema and the rest cam version
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/9/2024, 4:43 PM
@GodHercules20 -

No Supes, F4, Cap 4?
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 11/9/2024, 4:42 PM
Cool trailer. I would have liked a Sentry reveal at the end, but at least we now have confirmation of who bought the Avengers Tower.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/9/2024, 4:43 PM
Really liking this teams dynamic.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/9/2024, 4:43 PM
My Southpaw boy is about to be a show-stealer.

Again.
newhire13
newhire13 - 11/9/2024, 4:46 PM
Bucky seems way strong than usual
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/9/2024, 4:47 PM
Great trailer. Actually looking forward to this one

