THUNDERBOLTS* D23 Brazil Special Look Trailer Takes Us To The New Avengers Tower And Breaks Down The Team

Just a few moments ago at the first-ever Brazil D23 fan event, Marvel Studios debuted a brand-new, special look for Thunderbolts*. David Harbour, who plays Red Guardian in the movie, was on hand to debut the new extended trailer which you can watch below.

The footage confirms what we've long suspected: Valentina Allegra de Fontaine now resides in Avengers Tower, debunking rumours about it serving as the base of characters like Mephisto and the Fantastic Four (though we suppose Marvel's First Family could claim it down the line).

The near-four-minute preview opens with a lengthy clip showing Bucky in hot pursuit of the team; later, the focus is put on each member as they show off what they bring to the table.

Finally, we get a new look at Lewis Pullman's Bob; the trailer stops short of unveiling The Sentry, though we'd imagine he's being saved for a final sneak peek where the unhinged "hero" will stand tall in all his costumed glory.

It also seems Red Guardian names this group the "Thunderbolts," though no one seems particularly happy about it. Rumour has it their true moniker - hence the asterisk - will be the New Avengers. That'll make them major players heading into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Check out this extended sneak peek for Thunderbolts* in the player below.

"We are the THUNDERBOLTS*!”



Watch the #D23Brasil Special Look of Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* in theaters May 2, 2025. pic.twitter.com/c0g2x5EdnI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 9, 2024

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.