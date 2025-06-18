THUNDERBOLTS* Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says "New Avengers" Twist Was Actually Years In The Making

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says &quot;New Avengers&quot; Twist Was Actually Years In The Making

It sounds like Marvel Studios may have been planning to rebrand the team known as the Thunderbolts as The New Avengers for a lot longer than we realized...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 18, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Just three days after the movie was released in theaters, Marvel Studios began the process of rebranding Thunderbolts* as The New Avengers via a series of posters, BTS promotional videos featuring the cast, and outdoor adverts.

Though the actual movie isn't officially known as The New Avengers (the studio simply decided to spell out the asterisk as a marketing ploy), this is the name the team adopted at the very end of the film when Valentina Allegra de Fontaine publically took credit for their heroism in an attempt to keep herself out of prison.

We had previously heard that Kevin Feige came up with the idea to add the asterisk, etc, but it was generally assumed that the whole New Avengers twist was concocted fairly late in the game. While speaking to EW, Val actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed that Feige actually pitched her on the name change before she'd even signed on to appear as the character in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"I met with Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito many years ago, when they first pitched me this whole idea of playing Val, and they pitched me this," the Seinfeld alum told the site. "So I've really known for a long time. I haven't said a thing to anyone!"

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) also weighed in on the twist, revealing that they filmed a fake scene to keep that new title a secret during production.

"We shot a version where she was like, 'The New Thunderbolts!'" Pugh explains." And everyone was like, 'Woo!' And then we took all of the background [actors] out and shot Julia's line, which was kind of cool." 

In the post-credit scene, we learn that the team is now operating under the New Avengers name, which does not sit well with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who was tasked with assembling his own roster of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Captain America: Brave New World.

EW has also revealed that Thunderbolts* will be available on digital from July 1, and on Blu-ray from July 29.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is now playing.

THUNDERBOLTS: THE NEW AVENGERS Sets Digital & Blu-Ray Release Dates; New Trailer Features Final Scene Twist
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS: THE NEW AVENGERS Sets Digital & Blu-Ray Release Dates; New Trailer Features Final Scene Twist
THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Some Crazy Alternate Costumes For Lewis Pullman's Sentry
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Some Crazy Alternate Costumes For Lewis Pullman's Sentry

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 6/18/2025, 10:16 AM
User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 6/18/2025, 10:17 AM
User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 6/18/2025, 10:20 AM
It really was a solid movie, but it takes big event and kids stuff to get people to go out the movies anymore.
JDL
JDL - 6/18/2025, 10:59 AM
@NGFB - OK let's accept that. Why did Cap 4, a modestly decent flick do better ? It should have done $50-60M more in this current market imo.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 6/18/2025, 11:02 AM
@JDL - Because Captain America is a more well known name than Thunderbolts.
NGFB
NGFB - 6/18/2025, 11:24 AM
@JDL - I think because Cap 4 was the first "big" Marvel movie in a while, so more people were eager to see it. Once they were let down by it not living up to they hype and being pretty average, it soured them on giving Thunderbolts a real chance.
Matador
Matador - 6/18/2025, 10:32 AM
Nipples, nipples love twists too.

User Comment Image
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 6/18/2025, 10:34 AM
I liked the New Avengers twist. I just wish there was greater power variety on the team. You’ve got three super-soldiers with essentially the same skill set, a Black Widow (super soldier adjacent), Ghost and Sentry (who doesn’t want to use his powers).

Imo, it was a missed opportunity to bring Rhodey in as War Machine, at a minimum. That way, you have Steve Rogers’ best friend, Tony Stark’s best friend, Black Widow’s sister, Sentry as the Thor analog, and then you can keep Ghost and John Walker (Red Guardian can be a Phil Coulson type, a fan of the team who gathers intel and occasionally throws a punch). If you really wanted to parallel the Avengers, you could find a way to bring Red Hulk into the mix (not to mention giving the Thunderbolts team its name), which would also further the divide with Sam’s Avengers team, considering the events of Cap 4.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 6/18/2025, 11:07 AM
@SheepishOne - I think Rhodey will be part of Sams Team...though...with their History, it makes more sense for Bucky to be part of Sams Team also.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2025, 10:35 AM
Interesting , I guess it’s true that Marvel does try to plan in advance as much as they can which is good.

Anyway , I have enjoyed Julia’s performance as “Val” and I’m interested to see and learn more about this version of the character especially after the brief backstory we got about her in Thunderbolts with her dad.

It is nice to have a morally ambiguous (if not moreso villainous) authority figure in the MCU as a nice dark mirror to Fury.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2025, 10:35 AM
This movie was a breath of fresh air. MORE LIKE THIS MARVEL! I like to see them actually try to make a movie that's saying something. [frick] mindless shit
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 6/18/2025, 10:44 AM
OT:

‘Thunderbolts*’ Gets Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates
https://www.rollingstone.com/product-recommendations/streaming/thunderbolts-streaming-blu-ray-release-1235366660/

These films come out quick on digital nowadays.
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 6/18/2025, 10:53 AM
They got it wrong Thunderbolts should have been DARK AVENGERS not New Avengers, the Evil angle would worked a lot better but feel like they needed Abomination on a similar capacity to Norman Osborne during Dark Reign also Parker Robins somewhere down the line.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 6/18/2025, 11:06 AM
@YonnyLayna - Marketing a Government sanctioned team as the "Dark Avengers" would be a PR nightmare. doesn't fit for what the team is. I mean, the Team is on cereal boxes.
DianaGohan
DianaGohan - 6/18/2025, 10:56 AM
You know this actually isn't that surprising a fact to find out about. Like obviously Feige would know after Endgame everyone would want to know what the status update would be for Avengers IE the main team within the MCU but the thing is after a movie like that and after losing so many of your principal characters (Iron man, Steve Rogers Captain America, Natasha Black Widow) they couldn't just carry on with the left overs of what they had and just try adding some of the newer players. It would need a giant overhaul thus eventually someone else would totally try changing up the formula possibly for even the worse and that would lead to problems so I get the long term thinking in that regard. My problem is it feels like IN Universe we would of had someone else picking up the slack by now. Yeah Nick Fury apparently decided to mostly be a space hero for dumb contrived reasons (I liked The Marvels but god was Secret Invasion horeshit) but seriously no one else after the entire UNIVERSE was saved by these heroes thought of like remaking a group of some kind? Like She Hulk made it clear after Endgame the Sokovia Accords were no longer a thing and even if somehow that wasn't made clear to some of the other Avengers till Brave New World... why in the hell after THAT movie wasn't Sam gathering a team? Like Thunderbolts* makes it clear there was some time BETWEEN the two movies so why wasn't Sam doing that? If it's a monetary thing like after what happened with Ross Hulk shouldn't the Vice President now president be giving him whatever funds he needs to do that? Hope that's addressed in Doomsday.
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 6/18/2025, 10:59 AM
Also, a New Avengers movie was really needed to establish earth's status quo after Edgame but should had come sooner, the plot points fron Wandavision, Flacon & Winter Soldier and Antman & The Waps shoulve have been developed there instead on the streaming.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 6/18/2025, 11:15 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder