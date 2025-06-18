THUNDERBOLTS* Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says "New Avengers" Twist Was Actually Years In The Making

Just three days after the movie was released in theaters, Marvel Studios began the process of rebranding Thunderbolts* as The New Avengers via a series of posters, BTS promotional videos featuring the cast, and outdoor adverts.

Though the actual movie isn't officially known as The New Avengers (the studio simply decided to spell out the asterisk as a marketing ploy), this is the name the team adopted at the very end of the film when Valentina Allegra de Fontaine publically took credit for their heroism in an attempt to keep herself out of prison.

We had previously heard that Kevin Feige came up with the idea to add the asterisk, etc, but it was generally assumed that the whole New Avengers twist was concocted fairly late in the game. While speaking to EW, Val actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed that Feige actually pitched her on the name change before she'd even signed on to appear as the character in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"I met with Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito many years ago, when they first pitched me this whole idea of playing Val, and they pitched me this," the Seinfeld alum told the site. "So I've really known for a long time. I haven't said a thing to anyone!"

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) also weighed in on the twist, revealing that they filmed a fake scene to keep that new title a secret during production.

"We shot a version where she was like, 'The New Thunderbolts!'" Pugh explains." And everyone was like, 'Woo!' And then we took all of the background [actors] out and shot Julia's line, which was kind of cool."

In the post-credit scene, we learn that the team is now operating under the New Avengers name, which does not sit well with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who was tasked with assembling his own roster of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Captain America: Brave New World.

EW has also revealed that Thunderbolts* will be available on digital from July 1, and on Blu-ray from July 29.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is now playing.