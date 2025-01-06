THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan On Robert Downey Jr. And Chris Evans Returning To The MCU

During last night's Golden Globes awards, Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan was asked how he feels about fellow Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans returning to the MCU...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 06, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars movies are expected to feature a lot of characters, with established heroes, new faces, and variants from all corners of the Multiverse joining forces to combat a major new threat.

The actors who played Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the first Avengers movie are rumored to return, but so far, only Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have been confirmed - and neither of them will reprise their original roles. RDJ will play Doctor Doom, and Evans will likely play a younger variant of Steve Rogers (rumored to have taken on the Nomad mantle).

Sebastian Stan - who won a Best Actor award for his performance in A Different Man during last night's Golden Globes - is also expected to return along with his Thunderbolts* teammates, and was asked how he feels about his former co-stars taking on new roles in the MCU during a red carpet interview with ET.

“I think what I appreciate is that there’s always an open way of thinking. [Marvel Studios] don’t shut themselves down or put themselves in any pocket. They just want to keep exploring, and that’s what I think leads to great, better movies.”

Clearly not willing to comment on any specific casting reports, Stan was also asked about his role in Thunderbolts*, and it sounds like he has every confidence that the team will be a force to be reckoned with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

“I think this movie is very singular and it will stand on its own. I know these are bold words, but there’s no other Marvel group that you can compare us to. It is its own thing.”

The Thunderbolts are said to have significant parts to play in the next Avengers films, and are rumored to become the "New Avengers" at some point (hence the asterisk).

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS*: A Detailed Description Of Lewis Pullman's Sentry Costume Has Been Shared Online
thebamf
thebamf - 1/6/2025, 2:14 PM
The bros are back!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/6/2025, 2:25 PM
@thebamf - would be interesting if Evans is Captain Hydra. Would be a complete turn around from CATWS
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/6/2025, 2:32 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I hope that’s the case rather then Nomad or anything else

It could the film some emotional weight to if Bucky or Sam have to face him

Plus , I don’t see Evans coming back unless it was something very different from the Steve he has played and is protective about
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/6/2025, 2:30 PM
As corporate or diplomatic it may sound , it is a good answer from Stan imo…

I’m admittedly still mixed about RDJ as Doom to one degree (moreso for the future of that character) though I’m fine with Evan’s showing up since it is the Multiverse Saga which gives them the opportunity to bring people back in a way

I just hope RDJ’s Victor is not an alternate Tony or is anything like him personality wise at all…

By having him be very different from his premeire Marvel character , it will make it easier for me to accept him as Doom which I think Marvel & The Russo’s are smart enough to do.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/6/2025, 2:41 PM
they better let bucky buck in this one.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/6/2025, 2:41 PM
Looks generic as shit.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/6/2025, 3:22 PM
@McMurdo - i have to agree with you here, there's nothing about this movie that looks like it's anything special.

But back to normal......


Cope

😶‍🌫️
SuperCat
SuperCat - 1/6/2025, 2:43 PM
User Comment Image
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 1/6/2025, 2:51 PM
@SuperCat - Happy New Year, fam. Amazing gif.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/6/2025, 2:47 PM
Hopefully we come out of these movies with Bucky as Captain America.
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/6/2025, 3:11 PM
I'm pretty sure Sebastian Stan is "DIFFERENT Man" not "BETTER Man"

Better Man is a Robbie Williams biopic starring a chimpanzee.

Different Man is about a man's treatment to address his extreme facial deformity and undergoing a drastic transformation in the process.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/6/2025, 3:24 PM
@xfan320 - You're right, but they're planning a crossover which is why I got confused.

