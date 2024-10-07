THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Talks Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom And Why He Loves The MCU

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Talks Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom And Why He Loves The MCU

Doing the rounds to discuss his role as Donald Trump in The Apprentice, Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan shares his thoughts on Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and defends Marvel Stusios and the MCU.

By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: GQ

Sebastian Stan first played Bucky Barnes in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and later reprised the role in several MCU projects. 

Following memorable turns in the likes of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Stan took centre stage alongside Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+. Next up for the actor, though, is Thunderbolts*.

Some fans are convinced Bucky won't make it out of that movie alive. However, Stan is keen to share the screen with Robert Downey Jr. - who is returning as Doctor Doom in place of Iron Man - in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars

"I hope I’m in a scene with him," Stan, who clashed with Tony Stark as Bucky in Civil War, tells GQ. "Is there any other guy that could pull that off? I don’t know, probably not. After Tropic Thunder, is there anything that guy can’t do?"

Stan has been one of the MCU's biggest defenders amid continued criticism from the likes of Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola. In this interview, he stated, "I’ve never been part of a company that puts so much heart and thought into anything. I think if Marvel was gone, it’d be such a big hole to try and fill up. Don’t just go out there and shit on something without offering something better."

2024 has been a big year for Stan thanks to critically acclaimed performances in A Different Man and The Apprentice. He plays Donald Trump in the latter and admits that made Thunderbolts* something of a challenge. 

"I went off to Marvel after [The Apprentice]," Stan noted. "And we were doing scenes, and I would do something, a thing or two, and be like, '[frick]! This is still living somewhere.'"

You can read the full profile on the actor by following the link below.

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/7/2024, 10:46 AM
I love money 2
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/7/2024, 10:47 AM
From Tommy Lee to Trump …
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 10:53 AM
@SuperJefe - dude has range

I won’t be surprised if he’s nominated this year.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/7/2024, 10:51 AM
"Sebastian Stan is embracing his freaky side", Whoever wrote that crap clearly has never seen any of the actor's previous work Like The Covenant and Fresh
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 11:00 AM
I think they are atleast a few actors that could have pulled off Doom other then RDJ but I will say this , it might be the most interesting choice because I’m not entirely sure how he’ll play Victor (I just hope it’ll be different from Tony and I think it will be)…

If you get someone like a Mads Mikkelsen or Javier Bardem to play the role then I can perhaps see how they would play him given their past performances but I have no idea about Downey or even the take on Doom we’ll get in this.

I still have somewhat mixed feelings about his casting and even this entire pivot bit I can’t deny as a fan of Robert Downey Jr , the actor that there’s excitement for me aswell.

User Comment Image

Also anyone know how RDJ’s Broadway play “McNeal” is doing and being received?.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/7/2024, 11:03 AM
A Different Man and The Apprentice are on my watch list. He's going places
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/7/2024, 11:39 AM
Oh hot tub time machine.....

