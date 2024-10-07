THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Talks Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom And Why He Loves The MCU

Sebastian Stan first played Bucky Barnes in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and later reprised the role in several MCU projects.

Following memorable turns in the likes of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Stan took centre stage alongside Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+. Next up for the actor, though, is Thunderbolts*.

Some fans are convinced Bucky won't make it out of that movie alive. However, Stan is keen to share the screen with Robert Downey Jr. - who is returning as Doctor Doom in place of Iron Man - in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

"I hope I’m in a scene with him," Stan, who clashed with Tony Stark as Bucky in Civil War, tells GQ. "Is there any other guy that could pull that off? I don’t know, probably not. After Tropic Thunder, is there anything that guy can’t do?"

Stan has been one of the MCU's biggest defenders amid continued criticism from the likes of Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola. In this interview, he stated, "I’ve never been part of a company that puts so much heart and thought into anything. I think if Marvel was gone, it’d be such a big hole to try and fill up. Don’t just go out there and shit on something without offering something better."

2024 has been a big year for Stan thanks to critically acclaimed performances in A Different Man and The Apprentice. He plays Donald Trump in the latter and admits that made Thunderbolts* something of a challenge.

"I went off to Marvel after [The Apprentice]," Stan noted. "And we were doing scenes, and I would do something, a thing or two, and be like, '[frick]! This is still living somewhere.'"

You can read the full profile on the actor by following the link below.

With an uncanny performance as a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice and an even less recognisable turn in A Different Man, Sebastian Stan is embracing his freaky side: https://t.co/7sJDNFMmoX pic.twitter.com/jV56a1jKWA — British GQ (@BritishGQ) October 7, 2024

