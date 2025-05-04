THUNDERBOLTS* Takes In $76M Domestic & $86.1M Overseas For Solid $162.1M Global Launch

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* arrived in theaters on Friday, and the movie has claimed the No. 1 spot at the box office with solid domestic and international debuts.

The antihero team-up flick took in an estimated $76 million (just ahead of expectations) in the U.S. and $86.1 million overseas for a global start of $162.1 million. Thunderbolts* has a reported production budget of $180 million (not counting marketing costs).

This is below Captain America: Brave New World's $180 million worldwide opening, but Thunderbolts* will likely benefit more from positive word of mouth going forward. The movie received much better reviews than Sam Wilson's first big-screen outing as Cap, and currently sits at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% audience score.

Certainly not a bad result for a movie featuring a group of B (and C) list characters, but Thunderbolts* will still have its work cut out to turn a profit for Marvel/Disney.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

