THUNDERBOLTS* Takes In $76M Domestic & $86.1M Overseas For Solid $162.1M Global Launch

The final weekend box office numbers for Thunderbolts* are in, and Marvel Studios' latest movie is off to a solid start with a $162.1 million worldwide debut...

By MarkCassidy - May 04, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* arrived in theaters on Friday, and the movie has claimed the No. 1 spot at the box office with solid domestic and international debuts.

The antihero team-up flick took in an estimated $76 million (just ahead of expectations) in the U.S. and $86.1 million overseas for a global start of $162.1 million. Thunderbolts* has a reported production budget of $180 million (not counting marketing costs).

This is below Captain America: Brave New World's $180 million worldwide opening, but Thunderbolts* will likely benefit more from positive word of mouth going forward. The movie received much better reviews than Sam Wilson's first big-screen outing as Cap, and currently sits at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% audience score.

Certainly not a bad result for a movie featuring a group of B (and C) list characters, but Thunderbolts* will still have its work cut out to turn a profit for Marvel/Disney.

Have you seen the movie yet? If so, what did you think? Let us know what you thought in the comments. You can check out our review here.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

Ranking Every MCU Multiverse Saga Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes (Including THUNDERBOLTS*)
THUNDERBOLTS* BTS Photos Reveal Another Official Look At Lewis Pullman In-Costume As Sentry
Latverian
Latverian - 5/4/2025, 12:11 PM
Love the vibes in that pic.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/4/2025, 12:20 PM
@Latverian - the rapport is one of the things that i like in this movie. Even during interviews they are all having fun with each other

Look at the F4 cast during the trailer preshow. They all didnt want to be there.
Latverian
Latverian - 5/4/2025, 12:31 PM
@vectorsigma -

Strong disagree. Especially during that first trailer's reveal event, Pascal in particular had this infectious positivity. Maybe Quinn less so, but still came across as positive and actively "wanting to be there", as did Kirby EMB.

Back to Thundebolts though, yeah, their interactions felt incredibly organic, and that was also felt in their dialogue.

Yelena: "Are you okay?"
Bucky: "Yeah, I have a great past, so I'm fine."

Had me f#cin' cakling.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/4/2025, 12:33 PM
@vectorsigma - I have zero doubts Thunderbolts will end up in higher regard than Fantastic Four.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/4/2025, 12:34 PM
@Latverian - well in the newest trailer and marketing, Reed comes out as a sad sap who is insecure in his role. Seems like Sue is keeping him together but hopefully that's just the trailer edit.
Latverian
Latverian - 5/4/2025, 12:37 PM
@McMurdo -

Less sad, more concerned; and justifiably so.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/4/2025, 12:15 PM
Post credits scenes were disappointing... should have spent less time with red guardian (and he didn't annoy me as much as I thought in the film) and more time on something else
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/4/2025, 12:15 PM
We may not get a Thunderbolts* sequel but if they do go with New Avengers as the sequel, Zemo should be the villain along with Red Hulk. As Zemo has made a Masters of Evil to escape the Raft.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/4/2025, 12:35 PM
@SonOfAGif - at least we now know we have a team of characters most enjoy taking part in Doomsday. I'd give them a good chunk of the film as it seems audiences enjoyed them more than they did Sam Wilson....but that's not Mackie's fault it's Malcom Spellman and the writers' fault. Hopefully McFeeley can breathe some life into nu-Cap
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/4/2025, 12:43 PM
@SonOfAGif - They should take on the original Thunderbolts team from the comic.
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/4/2025, 12:16 PM
Watched it a 2nd time and the 3rd act is so indie in execution that it's like eeaao especially during the "room jumps"

And how funny Russel is in playing US Agent in showing how he mumbles all of the military SOPs during the vault escape

I hope it gets a good run. I dont want this to fail and Marvel resort to making their movies all D&W derivatives
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/4/2025, 12:36 PM
@vectorsigma - US Agent might be my favorite on the entire team. He's just contagious! The dude is very fun. Wyatt did really well. Has his father's energy. Hope he gets some good moments in Doomsday.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/4/2025, 12:20 PM
User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 5/4/2025, 12:39 PM
@SuperCat -

F#ckin' seamless, one of your best recent ones.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/4/2025, 12:42 PM
@Latverian - Thanks :D
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/4/2025, 12:23 PM
2nd weekend drop? Over or under 60% place your bets
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/4/2025, 12:27 PM
Disappointing tbh but at least people are really connecting with the characters and like the movie overall.

Social media is raving about iit.

But that’s how they did it back then in the MCU, built and developed these characters so audiences were excited to see them back in their next chapter.


Truly this is my favorite movie since No Way Home and MoM.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/4/2025, 12:28 PM
This cast pic actually makes me wanna see the movie now lol
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/4/2025, 12:28 PM
Actually got a chuckle from that pic. Good for the cast and crew.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 5/4/2025, 12:29 PM
8/10 for me. Each character was handled with attention and detail. Sentry was the standout for the movie, i just wish that I could've seen a little more of Val manipulating him. The fight sequence in Avengers tower was awesome. (sure the cgi was a little dodgy) but nothing that post production can't fix. Loved seeing them all and him in the void. Very heartfelt moment.

But whyyyyyyyyy are these guys the "New Avengers" really thought we were going in Dark Avengers territory. Guess we can save Zemo, Bullseye, Venom and others for that? lol
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 5/4/2025, 12:39 PM
It might make more today. If it’s already made 76 mill. It could make an additional money today. Because it made 11.5 Thursday day. 31 on Friday. I assume another 30 Soemthing Saturday. Maybe 20-30 today.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/4/2025, 12:46 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - Thursday previews are part of the calculated Friday take.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 5/4/2025, 12:54 PM
@Rpendo - okay! That makes sense.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 5/4/2025, 12:42 PM
Word of mouth will carry this one. Once word gets out New Avengers is a return to form, people will show up. This opening is about on par for Winter Soldier back in the day, and that movie finished $700 mil +
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/4/2025, 12:45 PM
Thunderbolts got 75 million dollars straight up before the film even premiered with product tie ins, according to Deadline. That’s vast majority of their advertising budget.

Not a smash hit, but this one should turn in a tidy little theatrical profit, plus some more with VOD and merch.

Loved the movie.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/4/2025, 12:47 PM
I wonder if they are going to switch the marketing up, now and start showing ads for New Avengers…
RealTurner
RealTurner - 5/4/2025, 12:50 PM
Some recent exmaples like Elemental from Pixar have shown that opening weekend isn't everything *if you make a good movie.* And they did it. This is the first Marvel in a long while that I would actively tell people to go and see. It's just a good movie (with some *great* if manipulative scenes that I admit, destroyed me, with a history of depression and my person sitting next to me in the cinema). No need to sit on the fence.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/4/2025, 12:58 PM
@RealTurner - Mufasa, too. Boy, was I wrong about that one. I thought that would flop for sure… but somehow…

Sinners is the most obvious example of this, though. The hold on that movie is incredible, especially for an R-rated vampire period-piece. Just crazy…in a great way.

Good movies appear to be making money organically, through good ol’ word of mouth. A positive sign.
Thing94
Thing94 - 5/4/2025, 12:51 PM
I hope it makes $600MM

