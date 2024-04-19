TRANSFORMERS ONE: Chris Hemsworth And Scarlett Johansson Assemble The Autobots In First Trailer

TRANSFORMERS ONE: Chris Hemsworth And Scarlett Johansson Assemble The Autobots In First Trailer TRANSFORMERS ONE: Chris Hemsworth And Scarlett Johansson Assemble The Autobots In First Trailer

The first trailer for Transformers One is now online, and it features Avengers cast members Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson as early incarnations of the Robots in Disguise...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 19, 2024 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Transformers
Source: Via Toonado.com

In an impressive PR stunt, Paramount Pictures launched the trailer for Transformers One from outer space (well, just outside the stratosphere), giving us a first look at the CG-animated prequel movie.

The story focuses on legendary foes Optimus Prime (then known as Orion Pax) and Megatron (then named D-16) before they became sworn enemies as leaders of their respective Transformer factions, the Autobots and Decepticons.

Voice actors Chris Hemsworth (Pax) and Brian Tyree Henry (D-16) introduce the trailer, which reveals that the two then-friends started out as simple worker bots, unable to transform into their vehicle and weapon forms. As they assemble a group of fellow warriors to do battle against a mysterious, plant-like villain, they gain the ability to become "Robots in Disguise."

During an interview with Screen Rant, director Josh Cooley explained why establishing Prime and Megatron's relationship was so important, and why he views their story as a "tragedy."

"As long as the audience cares about these characters from the very beginning and believes in their relationship, [that's what we need] for this film. Even if you've never seen Transformers before, even if you've never read the comics, nothing - you can watch this movie and be totally invested. You see these two characters and go, 'Yeah, they're great together.' Orion and D-16 before they become Optimus and Megatron? They're awesome. You want to see them together, you want to love them together, so that when the relationship starts to fall apart, it's a tragedy. At the end of it, you're just like, 'Oh, man, it sucks that they're going to become enemies.' Regardless of all the different tellings of the origin, the most important thing was that relationship."

Other cast members include Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion.

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"The first trailer for TRANSFORMERS ONE is debuting like no movie trailer ever has: In Space! This long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the TRANSFORMERS universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron, debuted its trailer on Thursday, April 18th.

The launch kicked off at 6am PT with a live-streamed countdown showing the journey into space. After one hour, the craft reached its peak at 125,000 feet above the Earth, revealing the trailer with a custom introduction video from our ﻿stars: Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry."

"TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm."

TRANSFORMERS ONE: First Trailer Officially Launches This Thursday...In Outer Space!
Related:

TRANSFORMERS ONE: First Trailer Officially Launches This Thursday...In Outer Space!
TRANSFORMERS ONE CinemaCon Footage Description Teases Orion Pax And D-16's Origin; Movie's Logo Revealed
Recommended For You:

TRANSFORMERS ONE CinemaCon Footage Description Teases Orion Pax And D-16's Origin; Movie's Logo Revealed
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/19/2024, 7:50 AM
I think it looks fun honestly , seems like a mix of Lightyear and the recent TMNT movie…

The more family friendly and lighter tone likely won’t be for everyone but it’s working for me so far , especially the humor.

The animation & visuals look gorgeous aswell and I like the voice cast , Hemsworth especially seems to be doing a good job of a younger Optimus/Orion and even sounded like Peter Cullen to me a couple of times.

User Comment Image
tylerzero
tylerzero - 4/19/2024, 7:56 AM
The voice cast is solid and it looks to be very well crafted.

That being said, as an 80s kid and self-professed Transformers fanboy, I'll likely wait until it comes out on streaming.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/19/2024, 8:47 AM
@tylerzero - day 1 watch for me. Animation is great.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/19/2024, 8:03 AM
Tone was different that expected but whatever
RealTurner
RealTurner - 4/19/2024, 8:11 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - Feels like the reskinned a badly written Turtles movie with Transformers.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/19/2024, 8:03 AM
Looks nothing like Scarlett Johansson.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/19/2024, 8:23 AM
@LSHF - that's... well, good point. To be expected I guess.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/19/2024, 8:53 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Just being silly.
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 4/19/2024, 8:05 AM
Every Transformer fan I know or have seen wanted more of the CGI beginning to Bumblebee. I don't recall ever hearing anyone claim they wanted Transformers dumbed down and packed with jokes for toddlers. I expect this thing to not do well and won't be adding any new fans to the property. Also, OMG the toys for this are atrocious and so cheap looking. They look like those old Chinese knock-offs that were made from cheap plastic that would break easily and could float on water cause they are hollow inside. I'm gonna pass on this one lol
EZBeast
EZBeast - 4/19/2024, 8:08 AM
The faces are ridiculously hideous...wtf
RealTurner
RealTurner - 4/19/2024, 8:12 AM
@EZBeast - The bodies look like they would clip into themselves all the time too. Like humans in cardboard box Transformers cosplay. Best thing I can say--wow, Hemsworth doesn't just sound like himself, and I can almost believe a transition into Cullen.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/19/2024, 8:09 AM
User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/19/2024, 8:10 AM
Cringe.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/19/2024, 8:13 AM
Everything is a phucking joke now.

User Comment Image
xfan320
xfan320 - 4/19/2024, 8:15 AM
The animation looks so wonky and cheap, and the jokes don't really suit the tone for alien robots to be making...

"Badassatron"...? really?? Are they gonna make reference to any other Earth culture/lingo, as well??

Optimus: "It's about to get lit up in this piece, guys. Let's yeet!"

Megatron alone in his room: Dances and sings along to Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' for his YouTube/Twitch stream

Bumblebee mentions his "rizz" at one point.

This movie looks cringe asf
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/19/2024, 8:17 AM
It's not made for transformers fans, that's for sure.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/19/2024, 8:21 AM
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/19/2024, 8:22 AM
Was expecting a different style and tone than one that seems to be aimed at kids, but it looks fun I guess. Still, I was hoping for a style similar to Bumblebee's opening sequence
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/19/2024, 8:28 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Business wise it's a smart move. The last few transformers movies have done poor at the box office ( at least in terms of what the producers were expecting). If they market this one well and release it over the school holiday with next to no competition they'll be getting $$$. Kids can't go to the movies alone so all the obliging parents and guardians also need to buy a ticket...

The budget for this clearly just went to the actors salary though. Lol.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/19/2024, 8:30 AM
"Transformers: The Movie" was bad-ass. This just looks bad. SMH.

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/19/2024, 8:33 AM
Man, ha, wow, this ain't it.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/19/2024, 8:41 AM
Not to mention they don't use original voice actors
grif
grif - 4/19/2024, 8:41 AM
i think i got maybe 20 seconds into this yesterday and turned it off. extreme hard pass.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/19/2024, 8:51 AM
ROLL OUT!!!! This is really not what I was expecting, but I'm just glad to get a Transformers Movie set on Cybertron, Megatron is relevant again and no humans this time! And possibly a chance to see the rarely seen love story between Prime and Elita, assuming they'll go in that direction that is?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder