TRANSFORMERS ONE Comic-Con Trailer Teases An Epic Origin Story As New Cast Members Are Revealed

TRANSFORMERS ONE Comic-Con Trailer Teases An Epic Origin Story As New Cast Members Are Revealed

The Comic-Con trailer and poster for Transformers One has been released and it teases an epic origin story that finally reveals the truth about Optimus Prime and Megatron's past...with no human characters!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 25, 2024 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Transformers

Paramount Pictures held a panel for Transformers One at the San Diego Comic-Con earlier today and we can now share the epic new trailer and poster for the movie. 

Perhaps the biggest news to come out of Hall H is the fact Steve Buscemi will voice Starscream. Jon Hamm, meanwhile, is Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne will play Alpha Trion. 

The crowd also cheered when it was confirmed that Transformers One will feature no human characters. Finally!

"If we did this as a live-action movie, it would probably cost $500 million," Transformers One producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told fans. "What has been tricky in live-action is that every time a robot talks, it costs a lot of money. In animation, you can have them build out their character."

The buzz surrounding this prequel is growing increasingly more positive, something that was evident from the recent social media reactions. While there was some backlash to the all-star cast, Chris Hemsworth assured Comic-Con attendees that he considered Peter Cullen's Optimus Prime "iconic" and didn't set out to imitate him in any way.

He added, "The first time I’ve done animation - it’s really exciting to see all the pieces come together - beautiful script, fun relationship to work on."

Check out the new trailer and poster for Transformers One below.

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

The first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1) and Keegan-Michael Key (B-127), Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Transformers One is directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, Aaron Dem and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Brian Oliver, B.J. Farmer, Matt Quig.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on September 20.

TRANSFORMERS ONE Poster Drops Ahead Of New Trailer; First Social Reactions Are Overwhelmingly Positive
Related:

TRANSFORMERS ONE Poster Drops Ahead Of New Trailer; First Social Reactions Are Overwhelmingly Positive
TRANSFORMERS ONE First Clip Sees Optimus Prime Lose His Head While Attempting To Transform
Recommended For You:

TRANSFORMERS ONE First Clip Sees Optimus Prime Lose His Head While Attempting To Transform
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/25/2024, 4:20 PM
Those faces...

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2024, 4:27 PM
I mean , I am glad that there aren’t any human characters (makes sense if it’s set all on Cybertron) but I can understand why they do that…

For animation , you can focus just on the Transformers while it would just be very expensive in live action to just focus on them.

Anyway , i think the first trailer hit for me more since the humor here was more hit or miss but the movie still looks fun so I’m excited to check it out!!.

User Comment Image
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/25/2024, 4:34 PM
Tyree henrys voice does not fit
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/25/2024, 4:38 PM
@WhateverItTakes - He sounded just like megatron at those final scenes to be fair.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/25/2024, 4:43 PM
Could be a double combo with this and Wild robot.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2024, 4:56 PM
Also Hemsworth is doing great as a young Optimus or Orion Pax…

He doesn’t entirely sound like Peter Cullen of course (though the “AS ONE” was very close) but he seems to have nailed the cadence & voice hence you could easily see him transition to that as he gets “older”.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder