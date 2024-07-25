TRANSFORMERS ONE Comic-Con Trailer Teases An Epic Origin Story As New Cast Members Are Revealed

Paramount Pictures held a panel for Transformers One at the San Diego Comic-Con earlier today and we can now share the epic new trailer and poster for the movie.

Perhaps the biggest news to come out of Hall H is the fact Steve Buscemi will voice Starscream. Jon Hamm, meanwhile, is Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne will play Alpha Trion.

The crowd also cheered when it was confirmed that Transformers One will feature no human characters. Finally!

"If we did this as a live-action movie, it would probably cost $500 million," Transformers One producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told fans. "What has been tricky in live-action is that every time a robot talks, it costs a lot of money. In animation, you can have them build out their character."

The buzz surrounding this prequel is growing increasingly more positive, something that was evident from the recent social media reactions. While there was some backlash to the all-star cast, Chris Hemsworth assured Comic-Con attendees that he considered Peter Cullen's Optimus Prime "iconic" and didn't set out to imitate him in any way.

He added, "The first time I’ve done animation - it’s really exciting to see all the pieces come together - beautiful script, fun relationship to work on."

Check out the new trailer and poster for Transformers One below.

Built like brothers. Forged into enemies. Witness the origin that transformed our world. Watch the new trailer for #TransformersOne - only in theatres September 20. pic.twitter.com/phhvcaqOqn — Transformers (@transformers) July 25, 2024 From Cybertron to #SDCC, here’s your exclusive look at the Comic-Con poster for #TransformersOne. New trailer out now. pic.twitter.com/QFssSc3k6X — Transformers (@transformers) July 25, 2024

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

The first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1) and Keegan-Michael Key (B-127), Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Transformers One is directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, Aaron Dem and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Brian Oliver, B.J. Farmer, Matt Quig.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on September 20.