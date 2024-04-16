TRANSFORMERS ONE: First Trailer Officially Launches This Thursday...In Outer Space!

TRANSFORMERS ONE: First Trailer Officially Launches This Thursday...In Outer Space! TRANSFORMERS ONE: First Trailer Officially Launches This Thursday...In Outer Space!

It's been confirmed today that the first trailer for Transformers One will be released later this week, but Paramount Pictures will do the unthinkable by launching it in outer space! Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2024 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Transformers
Source: Toonado.com

Paramount Pictures has announced (via Toonado.com) that the first trailer for Transformers One will debut like no movie trailer ever has before: in outer space. 

This long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron, will debut its trailer on Thursday, April 18. The launch begins at 6am PT with a live-streamed countdown showing the journey into space.

One hour later, the craft will reach its peak at 125,000 feet above the Earth, revealing the trailer with a custom introduction video from Transformers One's stars: Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry.

The event will be streamed from the Transformers social accounts, the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel, and co-streamed by Chris Hemsworth on Instagram. Needless to say, it's a clever way to hype up the animated prequel. 

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the movie, but the studio's decision to replace longtime Transformers voiceover actors with on-camera actors has caused a certain level of uneasiness among fans. 

However, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has had nothing but good things to say about Hemsworth's approach to playing Optimus Prime, confirming there will be a logical connection between his performance and Peter Cullen's.

"When we first listen to Chris Hemsworth's voice, you're like, 'God, is he gonna be a good Optimus!'" the producer exclaimed. "Obviously, he starts as Orion Pax and you don't become Optimus for a while, so he's not playing, for most of the movie, what we think of as Optimus, Peter Cullen."

"So it's that transition, and Chris's voice has a timbre that...it’s logical that Peter Cullen would take over that voice, if you would, which is really great, the fans are gonna really feel great."

Toy Story 4's Josh Cooley is directing the film from a screenplay by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is executive producing Transformers One alongside Brian Goldner, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An. 

Keegan-Michael Key plasy B-127. Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm round out the impressive cast. 

Transformers One is set to be released in theaters on September 13, 2024. You can watch Hemsworth and Henry's announcement below:

TRANSFORMERS ONE CinemaCon Footage Description Teases Orion Pax And D-16's Origin; Movie's Logo Revealed
Related:

TRANSFORMERS ONE CinemaCon Footage Description Teases Orion Pax And D-16's Origin; Movie's Logo Revealed
G.I. JOE And TRANSFORMERS Crossover Movie Officially In Development At Paramount
Recommended For You:

G.I. JOE And TRANSFORMERS Crossover Movie Officially In Development At Paramount
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2024, 9:10 PM
Cool , intrigued to see how it looks…

Have my concerns given what I had heard out of CinemaCon but still going in cautiously optimistic so hope the trailer turns out well.

Hell of a cast though!!.

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/16/2024, 9:19 PM
I like how they're doing their marketing for this, turning into an event.
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 4/16/2024, 9:28 PM
I just hope the animation is good! That’s what will make or break it for me.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/16/2024, 9:35 PM
Launch it in my mou
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/16/2024, 9:41 PM
I hate this cast, it's all wrong but I'll still be there

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder