INVINCIBLE Season 3 Trailer Enters The "Blue Suit Era" As Kid-Omni-Man Makes His Debut

The action-packed first trailer for the third season of Prime Video's acclaimed adult animated series, Invincible, debuted during CCXP last night, and has now been officially released online (via Toonado.com).

Like the recent poster, the trailer gives away quite a few major plot points (for anyone that hasn't read the comics, at least) including the fact that Mark Grayson and Cecil Steamman ultimately become enemies after some particularly shady dealings from the latter.

We also get a first look at Oliver Grayson suited-up as Kid-Omni-Man (The Mauler Twins probably shouldn't be taking this youngster quite so lightly), a brand-new villain known as Powerplex, Mark donning his new costume, and much more.

Enter the "Blue Suit Era" by checking out the trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

NEW INVINCIBLE Season 3 TRAILER. New friends. New foes. New duds, even. Blue suit era incoming FEBRUARY 6TH!!!pic.twitter.com/62JAfiE0N1 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) December 7, 2024 Season 3 poster is here. More to come Saturday at CCXP. Hopefully they have more tap water by then. pic.twitter.com/gdGbdMFgd7 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) December 5, 2024

Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Tatiana Maslany, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, and Shantel VanSanten joined the season 2 cast as guest stars.

Invincible's regular voice cast also features:

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Debbie Grayson, Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Art Rosebaum, Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins (Vice Principals) as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Donald Ferguson/Doc Seismic, Khary Payton (Young Justice) as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond) as Robot, Malese Jow (The Vampire Diaries) as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate, and Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo) as Shrinking Ray.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible season 3 premieres on Prime Video on February 6, 2025.