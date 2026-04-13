Invincible Teasers Promise This Week's Penultimate Season 4 Episode Will "Leave A Mark"

Prime Video has shared a pair of clips from this Wednesday's penultimate season 4 episode of Invincible.

The first sees a somewhat despondent-looking Thragg making his way into his throne room. This scene could take place directly after the defeat the Viltrumites suffered in the closing moments of last week's episode, but there's speculation that it actually follows something Thragg does to another character (if you've read the comics, you'll likely know who we're referring to).

The other clip spotlights a lighter moment, as Allen, Oliver, Tech-Jacket and several others share what they believe might well be their final meal as the Coalition prepares to take the fight to the Viltrum Empire. As the group reveals what their last meal would be, Battle Beast gives a typically brutal and hilarious answer.

If the show follows the comics, a truly epic battle between the Dorniana warrior and Thragg is on the horizon, although it may not happen until next season.

Still, these final two season 4 episodes are certain to feature at least one bloody clash, even if the most gruesome moment has already taken place..

"I mean, the escalation is deliberate," Kirkman said when asked about this season's bloodletting in a recent interview. "Every time we're putting together one of the big key scenes of the show, we're trying to make sure that we have in the back of our mind, like how to top that, so that we know where we're going to go. But yeah. I mean, it's all about the emotion of the scene. It's never just done for gratuity's sake. We want to make sure that as the show progresses, there's still that same sense of, 'Oh, my god, what am I watching?' that you got from the Omni-Man fight at the end of the first episode to the various things that we did in Season 2 and the various things we did in Season 3. You never want the audience to be able to get used to what they're seeing, or to be numb to it. And so we're always trying to maintain that."

"I mean, the scene in question that I believe is the one you're talking about in Season 4, it even gets us," he went on. "We squirm while we're watching it, too. That's when we know we've done a good job."

Episode 7 is gonna leave a Mark. pic.twitter.com/mHZtZ3Dov4 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 12, 2026

Check out this exclusive clip from the new episode of #Invincible.



Premiering this Wednesday on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/59sp9LA6IW — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) April 13, 2026

Bring us footage of J.K. Simmons! pic.twitter.com/0tENXjqGvG — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 11, 2026

"While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves," reads the season 4 synopsis, "setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise.