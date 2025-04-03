THE ACCOUNTANT 2 Final Trailer Leans Into Affleck/Bernthal Buddy Comedy; Announces Tax Day Advance Screenings

THE ACCOUNTANT 2 Final Trailer Leans Into Affleck/Bernthal Buddy Comedy; Announces Tax Day Advance Screenings

Amazon MGM Studios has announced clever Tax Day early screenings for their upcoming action-thriller The Accountant 2 and have also dropped a new trailer highlighting the chemistry between brothers!

News
By RohanPatel - Apr 03, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Amazon

Following their well-received CinemaCon debut presentation last night, Amazon MGM Studios have released a brand new trailer for Gavin O'Connor's long-awaited sequel The Accountant 2, offering a fresh new look at the return of 2x Academy Award-winner Ben Affleck (Justice LeagueArgo; The Town) as the titular killer and the Punisher himself Jon Bernthal (The Punisher; Daredevil: Born AgainThe Wolf of Wall Street) as his kickass brother. 

The new trailer leans heavily into the buddy comedy aspect of the action-thriller, with both Affleck and Bernthal picking up where they left off nine years ago and showing off their excellent chemistry as reunited brothers.

We've also gotten word that tickets are now on sale, and if you're interested in seeing the movie ten days early, the studio will be hosting exclusive Tax Day screenings on Tuesday, April 15 nationwide.

The film's synopsis reads, "Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried."

The first film, The Accountant, debuted in 2016 and was a major success at the global box office, grossing over $155.2 million on an estimated $44 million production budget. 

In addition to Affleck and Bernthal, the supporting cast consists of Cynthia Addai-Robinson (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Power; Arrow), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom; Cowboy Bebop; The Originals), Allison Robertson (Josie and the Pussycats; The Last Shot; Supergirl), and Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash; Spider-Man; Being the Ricardos).

Gavin O'Connor (Warrior; The Way Back; Miracle) returns to helm the sequel with a screenplay from original screenwriter Bill Dubuque (The Judge; A Family Man; Ozark). 

Affleck is producing the feature alongside Matt Damon, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Mark Williams. 

The Accountant 2 hits theaters April 25!

Check out the new trailer below: 

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

ACNT-2025-UT-240417-PAGWAR-13039-RC

ACNT-2025-FG-00110107-Still253-CC

ACNT-2025-FG-01154103-Still070-CCR

ACNT-2025-UT-240402-PAGWAR-04547-RC-Crop

ACNT-2025-UT-240417-PAGWAR-13169-RC

ACNT-2025-UT-240515-PAGWAR-16085-RC

ACNT-2025-UT-240523-PAGWAR-16667-RC

ACNT-2025-UT-240528-PAGWAR-16870-R-Crop

ACCT2-KA-Poster-Press-2765x4096

ACCT2-KA2-Poster-Press-2765x4096

KARATE KID: LEGENDS - New Trailer Sees Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio Team-Up To Train The Future
Related:

KARATE KID: LEGENDS - New Trailer Sees Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio Team-Up To Train The Future
BLADE RUNNER 2099: Hunter Schafer And Michelle Yeoh-Led Prime Video Series Officially Wraps Production
Recommended For You:

BLADE RUNNER 2099: Hunter Schafer And Michelle Yeoh-Led Prime Video Series Officially Wraps Production

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Pampero
Pampero - 4/3/2025, 3:17 PM
First movie is trash.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 3:17 PM
when the Antiandrogen kicks in
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder