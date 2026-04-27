Gen V Star Jaz Sinclair Breaks Silence On Cancelation: "So Much I Wanna (and Will) Say"

Last week, we learned that Prime Video had canceled Gen V after two seasons. The news wasn't hugely surprising, but it has left the show's characters in limbo.

While some of them are expected to appear in The Boys Season 5 (the show's final batch of episodes), they aren't expected to have a particularly major role or to be part of anything that definitively concludes their respective story arcs.

They also wouldn't fit into upcoming spin-offs like Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico, meaning Marie Moreau and the gang may have reached the end of the line, especially with key cast members moving on to other projects since Season 2 premiered.

Commenting on Amazon's decision to pull the plug on Gen V, Jaz Sinclair, who plays Marie, wrote on Instagram, "There's so much I wanna (and will) say, but for today I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'm so happy you're here and I’m so grateful for this incredible experience."

It's a seemingly positive message, albeit one that's led to speculation on social media about Sinclair potentially having something negative or revealing to say about her time working on The Boys-adjacent series.

It isn't hard to see why remarks like these may lead fans to think that. However, it seems more likely that she's finding it a little difficult to share more than these brief comments about saying goodbye to what was one of the biggest roles of her career.

Asked earlier this month about appearing in The Boys Season 5, Sinclair told The Hollywood Reporter, "Well, I’m such a fan of The Boys, obviously. We call it the mothership. It’s such an excellent show, and I know a lot of those guys now at this point because we just cross paths, and they’re all so lovely."

"So when I found out that I was gonna get to be on the show, I just felt so grateful, truly, because it’s such an incredible feat, the show that they made, and to get to be a part of that is so cool. I just felt really lucky and very excited."

"I mean, they spend a lot of time talking about how powerful I am and what’s possible, and the comparisons between me and Homelander," the actress continued. "So yeah, I definitely see why people were speculating about me being on the show, and hopefully they’ll be very thrilled with what we filmed."

Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg, executive producers of the Vought Cinematic Universe, commented on Gen V's cancelation last week when they said, "While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the Gen V characters’ stories in The Boys Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You’ll see them again."

You can see Sinclair's Instagram post below.