Gen V Star Jaz Sinclair Breaks Silence On Cancelation: "So Much I Wanna (and Will) Say"

Gen V Star Jaz Sinclair Breaks Silence On Cancelation: &quot;So Much I Wanna (and Will) Say&quot;

Following the news that Gen V has been canceled after two seasons on Prime Video, Marie Moreau actress Jaz Sinclair has shared a seemingly cryptic social media post addressing the show's abrupt end.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2026 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Last week, we learned that Prime Video had canceled Gen V after two seasons. The news wasn't hugely surprising, but it has left the show's characters in limbo. 

While some of them are expected to appear in The Boys Season 5 (the show's final batch of episodes), they aren't expected to have a particularly major role or to be part of anything that definitively concludes their respective story arcs.

They also wouldn't fit into upcoming spin-offs like Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico, meaning Marie Moreau and the gang may have reached the end of the line, especially with key cast members moving on to other projects since Season 2 premiered.  

Commenting on Amazon's decision to pull the plug on Gen V, Jaz Sinclair, who plays Marie, wrote on Instagram, "There's so much I wanna (and will) say, but for today I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'm so happy you're here and I’m so grateful for this incredible experience."

It's a seemingly positive message, albeit one that's led to speculation on social media about Sinclair potentially having something negative or revealing to say about her time working on The Boys-adjacent series. 

It isn't hard to see why remarks like these may lead fans to think that. However, it seems more likely that she's finding it a little difficult to share more than these brief comments about saying goodbye to what was one of the biggest roles of her career. 

Asked earlier this month about appearing in The Boys Season 5, Sinclair told The Hollywood Reporter, "Well, I’m such a fan of The Boys, obviously. We call it the mothership. It’s such an excellent show, and I know a lot of those guys now at this point because we just cross paths, and they’re all so lovely."

"So when I found out that I was gonna get to be on the show, I just felt so grateful, truly, because it’s such an incredible feat, the show that they made, and to get to be a part of that is so cool. I just felt really lucky and very excited."

"I mean, they spend a lot of time talking about how powerful I am and what’s possible, and the comparisons between me and Homelander," the actress continued. "So yeah, I definitely see why people were speculating about me being on the show, and hopefully they’ll be very thrilled with what we filmed."

Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg, executive producers of the Vought Cinematic Universe, commented on Gen V's cancelation last week when they said, "While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the Gen V characters’ stories in The Boys Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You’ll see them again."

You can see Sinclair's Instagram post below. 

image host
About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Gen V Canceled After Two Seasons At Prime Video; Vought Rising Set For 2027 Premiere
Related:

Gen V Canceled After Two Seasons At Prime Video; Vought Rising Set For 2027 Premiere
The Mandalorian And Grogu: First Clip Features The Return Of A Star Wars Rebels Favorite
Recommended For You:

The Mandalorian And Grogu: First Clip Features The Return Of A Star Wars Rebels Favorite

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/27/2026, 5:44 AM
Humble kid, through and through. There's still some bright sides of the Hollywood life.
GrandRegent
GrandRegent - 4/27/2026, 6:43 AM
The show was ass
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/27/2026, 7:13 AM
I enjoy some of the characters but couldn't finish season 2 of Gen V, a big letdown from the first one... Plus, in a world where Homelander is defeated, what's the point of continuing this story?
Pampero
Pampero - 4/27/2026, 7:32 AM
She’s gonna say some woke nonsense, or cry discrimination or harassment. They don’t know what else to talk about when they’re out of work.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder