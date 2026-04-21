The Boys Creator Elaborates On Previous Game of Thrones Comparison

In the weeks leading up to the series premiere of The Boys, showrunner Eric Kripke previously made a statement, comparing the satirical Amazon superhero show to Game of Thrones.

In talking about how the creative team worked its way towards crafting the final season, Kripke previously stated, "We were really working our way through that kind of season. I mean, there are not full battle scenes because we still don’t have Game of Thrones' budget, but there are a lot of very direct confrontations; a lot of the people that you want to see smashing into each other smash into each other. I hope it’s cathartic and emotionally satisfying, but I’m a tiny bit terrified."

People took his remarks in a few different directions, prompting Kripke to now step in and clarify what he was actually trying to say.

In a new interview, he explained what he was trying to convey, stating that in regards to the finale of The Boys, "I approached it with absolute terror ... I was not confident ... because people do a weird thing where they retroactively judge a show based on the finale. Game of Thrones' [is] technically and creatively a groundbreaking, monumental achievement, which stumbled a little bit on three episodes ... those happened to be its last three, and now everyone is like ''Game of Thrones'... mid' I'm like really?.. that show changed the world."

Eric Kripke on whether ‘The Boys’ ending will satisfy fans after divisive finales like ‘Game of Thrones’



"I approached it with absolute terror ... I was not confident ... because people do a weird thing where they retroactively judge a show based on the finale"



"'Game of… pic.twitter.com/aaTSQkPdc7 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 21, 2026

While The Boys will officially conclude its main storyline in May, the franchise will continue with multiple spin-offs, including the Vought Rising prequel series which follows Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Clara Vought/Stormfront.

There's also the mysterious spin-off, The Boys: Mexico from Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, which will be set after season 5.

Lastly, there's still the possibility of a third season of Gen V, which, while not officially greenlit, the writers have revealed they've already written a treatment.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.