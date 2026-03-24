THE BOYS Showrunner Warns Fans Not To Expect A GAME OF THRONES-Like Finale

Billy Butcher is going scorched earth one final time in The Boys' fifth and final season.

Teasing what's to come, showrunner Erik Kripe revealed, "It's just a totally transformed world. It’s Homelander’s world and, unfortunately, we’re all living in it."

In The Boys Season 4, the season concluded with the chaos meter registering unprecedented levels.

Butcher unleashed his new V-infused tentacles in a savage attack, taking out Victoria Neuman in cold blood. At the same time, Homelander pulled a classic supervillain move, framing the President of the United States and pushing the country towards a martial law lockdown.

That's where season 5 picks up, as Kripke continued, "Starlight is mounting a desperate resistance, but The Boys are scattered. Frenchie, Mother’s Milk, and Hughie have been captured. We talked a lot about the French Resistance and prison camp breaks. We were really working our way through that kind of season. I mean, there are not full battle scenes because we still don’t have Game of Thrones' budget, but there are a lot of very direct confrontations; a lot of the people that you want to see smashing into each other smash into each other. I hope it’s cathartic and emotionally satisfying, but I’m a tiny bit terrified."

Based on that teaser from Kripke, it sounds like fans of the show will finally see Homelander and Butcher go toe-to-toe, without any outside interference. Also, it's probably likely that Mother's Milk will have a final confrontation with Soldier Boy.

While The Boys officially concludes its main storyline with the Season 5 finale in May, the franchise will continue with multiple spin-offs, including the Vought Rising prequel series which follows Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Clara Vought/Stormfront.

There's also the mysterious spin-off, The Boys: Mexico from Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, which will be set after season 5.

Lastly, there's still the possibility of a third season of Gen V, which, while not officially greenlit, the writers have revealed they've already written a treatment.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.