THE BOYS: It Appears The Show Has Already Been Renewed For Season 5 Ahead Of Upcoming Season 4 Launch

THE BOYS: It Appears The Show Has Already Been Renewed For Season 5 Ahead Of Upcoming Season 4 Launch THE BOYS: It Appears The Show Has Already Been Renewed For Season 5 Ahead Of Upcoming Season 4 Launch

There's a huge amount of excitement for The Boys' return later this year, and a new listing appears to suggest Prime Video has already given season 5 the green light! Here's everything we know so far...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 21, 2024 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Following delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, The Boys season 4 is now expected to premiere on Prime Video later this year. Unsurprisingly, evidence has surfaced which suggests season 5 is already in the works at the streamer. 

According to a new listing on ProductionList.com (via CBR), production on a fifth season is already gearing up despite not being officially announced by Amazon. 

It's said that shooting will begin on April 8 and continue until August 28; this puts season 5 on track for a 2025 release, ensuring there won't be such a massive gap between episodes next time around. 

This news doesn't come as a huge surprise because it was last year that The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke took to X to confirm the series is still a long way from the finish line. "I'm here to prep [and] direct the season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more!" he teased. 

Despite no official announcements being made about the next season's premiere date, a number of teasers have been released, largely focusing on Homelander's descent into madness as America rallies around the "hero." We've also been treated to a first look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's The Boys debut.

Shortly after the Gen V finale aired, Kripke revealed how the spin-off will lead into The Boys season 4.

"In our minds, it’s only a couple of days after whatever the events are of 'Gen V,'" he explained. "We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer. So it’s all very modular."

"It’s like there’s Season 3 of 'The Boys,' and then after that 'Gen V' takes place, and then after that 'The Boys' Season 4 takes place. And then after that, 'Gen V' Season 2 takes place. It’s all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti."

Stay tuned for updates.

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

THE BOYS: Vought International Shares New Super Bowl Advert Rated Too Patriotic For TV
Related:

THE BOYS: Vought International Shares New Super Bowl Advert Rated "Too Patriotic For TV"
THE BOYS Star Erin Moriarty Hits Back At Claims She's Undergone Extensive Plastic Surgery
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS Star Erin Moriarty Hits Back At Claims She's Undergone Extensive Plastic Surgery
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

mountainman - 2/21/2024, 8:15 AM
Good knock on DC and Marvel, who’s universes have both become complicated messes.
Forthas - 2/21/2024, 8:17 AM
Thank you God!
lazlodaytona - 2/21/2024, 8:26 AM
Hell yeah it should be! I'm dying to see Butcher finally take that arrogant SOB Homelander down for good.
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2024, 8:36 AM
Not surprising honestly but welcome news regardless if true since the show remains as popular as ever i feel…

However , it’s likely that 5 would be the final season since Kripke has said before that he feels that would be enough to tell the story he wants to tell with these characters.

I feel that would be best otherwise the central conflict between The Boys and The Seven (specifically Homelander & Butcher) could feel stretched if it’s not a bit already.

Plus with Homelander coming into the height of his power and Butcher now only having a short time to live due to his usage of V24 , it feels like we are in the home stretch anyway.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder