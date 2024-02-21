THE BOYS: It Appears The Show Has Already Been Renewed For Season 5 Ahead Of Upcoming Season 4 Launch

Following delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, The Boys season 4 is now expected to premiere on Prime Video later this year. Unsurprisingly, evidence has surfaced which suggests season 5 is already in the works at the streamer.

According to a new listing on ProductionList.com (via CBR), production on a fifth season is already gearing up despite not being officially announced by Amazon.

It's said that shooting will begin on April 8 and continue until August 28; this puts season 5 on track for a 2025 release, ensuring there won't be such a massive gap between episodes next time around.

This news doesn't come as a huge surprise because it was last year that The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke took to X to confirm the series is still a long way from the finish line. "I'm here to prep [and] direct the season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more!" he teased.

Despite no official announcements being made about the next season's premiere date, a number of teasers have been released, largely focusing on Homelander's descent into madness as America rallies around the "hero." We've also been treated to a first look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's The Boys debut.

Shortly after the Gen V finale aired, Kripke revealed how the spin-off will lead into The Boys season 4.

"In our minds, it’s only a couple of days after whatever the events are of 'Gen V,'" he explained. "We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer. So it’s all very modular."

"It’s like there’s Season 3 of 'The Boys,' and then after that 'Gen V' takes place, and then after that 'The Boys' Season 4 takes place. And then after that, 'Gen V' Season 2 takes place. It’s all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti."

Stay tuned for updates.

Season 4 is a riot. Strap in lads, coming your way 2024 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/EiGAl7mwgE — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) December 2, 2023