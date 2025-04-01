Eric Kripke Gives Update On THE BOYS Season 5 And VOUGHT RISING

Eric Kripke has taken to X to give us an update on his main show as well as the latest spin-off which will be a prequel series set in the 1950s.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 01, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The Boys is Amazon Prime's very successful and very gross streaming series that explores what a world full of super powered terrible people would be like. The show has had four seasons and the fifth will be its last. Season five began filming about six months ago, and Eric Kripke has shared an update on X on how things are going. He also mentioned the second spin off series, Vought Rising

Season 5 halfway through shooting. #VoughtRising writers room writing brilliant scripts & new super suits being designed. It’s all happening #TheBoys #SPNFamily”

There you have it! Season five is halfway through the filming process. 

It will probably be quite a while until we have a release date for The Boys season five. It's unlikely that we'll see the fifth season until we'll into 2026. Vought Rising will be even later, likely into 2027. However, it's definitely good to see that the writing process for the new show is well underway! 

Vought Rising is a prequel series to The Boys and will be set in the 1950s when Vought wasn’t the powerhouse of a company it is in The Boys. The show will prominently feature Soldier Boys played by Jensen Ackles and Stormfront played by Aya Cash. 

Season five of The Boys ended with (SPOILERS) quite a few of the main characters captured and Homelander in an even stronger position of power  Butcher is on the run after killing Neuman but may still be able to use the supe virus to end Homelander. Ryan murdered Grace Mallory and Soldier Boy is revealed to be alive. It was a huge ending!

Kripke also recently shared an update on season two of Gen V. He posted the following to X:

“Okay #GenV update! Eps are done editing, doing music, sound & VFX now. Finishing up the first trailer. Trailer drop & date announcement coming soon. (I think this season is better than S1 & will be worth the wait)."

This indicates that a trailer and possibly a release date could be upon us any day now! 

Season one ended on a pretty big cliffhanger that involved Homelander showing up and blasting some people to bits with his laser eyes. The imprisoned students underneath the school are set free and many of them join a supe supremacist movement that also plays into The Boys season four. Cate and Sam end up siding with Homelander and are hailed as the new Guardians of Godolkin while Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre find themselves locked in a white room in an unknown location. 

Are you excited for the fifth season of The Boys and the first of Vought Rising? Let us know in the comments! 

supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/1/2025, 9:46 AM
"OMG BUT WHY? BUT WHY?" "THEY SHOULD HAVE STOPPED AT EPISODE 2 OF THE FIRST SEASON" "ITS JUST TOO MUCH" "WHYYYYYYYYY?" (Dramatic forecast of the upcoming comments)
mountainman
mountainman - 4/1/2025, 9:57 AM
A series that once mocked the commodification of superheroes now becoming an ever -expanding commodity franchise is peak irony.

