THE BOYS: Members Of The Seven Suit-Up In First Official Season 5 Set Photo

The Boys creator Eric Kripke has shared an official photo from the set of the fifth and final season, featuring several cast members in-costume...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 04, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Cameras are now rolling on the fifth and final season of Prime Video's The Boys, and showrunner Eric Kripke has taken to social media to share the first official set photo.

The shot features returning stars Antony Starr, Chase Crawford and Nathan Mitchell, who will be back to antagonize Billy Butcher and the gang as Homelander, The Deep, and Black Noir, respectively.

The Deep and Noir - who took up the mantle after Homelander killed the original masked villain in season 3 - became a lot more dangerous in the season 4 finale, stepping up as Homelander's enforcers after fully embracing their penchant for merciless brutality. 

Things look very bleak for The Boys - especially after Butcher's betrayal - so let's hope the team gets some super-powered back-up in season 5.

While speaking to TV Guide about his plans for the final season earlier this year, Kripke was asked if he's already decided who is going to survive and who will come to a no-doubt messy end.

"Anyone who dies in season 5 will richly deserve it. We have a certain sense of who live and who dies, but we don't have it all totally figured out. But you get to do the final season of a show and go out on your own terms, so not everyone's making it through."

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Ikusa
Ikusa - 12/4/2024, 12:29 PM
I'm glad the U.S election turned out the way it did. This might make for an excellent season if it's any influence.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/4/2024, 12:52 PM
BRING IT!

User Comment Image
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 12/4/2024, 1:06 PM
So Firecracker isn't MTG anymore but has morphed into Matt Gaetz.
Cool.

